More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: D.C. United could complete signing of Rooney on Monday

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears to be a matter of when, not if, Wayne Rooney puts his name on the dotted line and becomes the latest European soccer legend to join MLS.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Rooney could sign with D.C. United as early as Monday, with the report stating he’s agreed in principle a two-year contract worth around $5 million per season. The agreement also reportedly allows Rooney to return to Everton after his time in MLS to join the coaching staff at Goodison Park.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Last week, Rooney visited Washington D.C. to meet with D.C. United GM Dave Kasper, tour the stadium and training grounds, undergo a medical, and determine whether the D.C. United offer was a good one. He also reportedly spoke to coach Ben Olsen over the phone, as Olsen was in Los Angeles preparing for that weekend’s match against Los Angeles FC.

But there is a complication that still needs to be resolved. Although other MLS teams have happily paid transfer fees and there’s no reason why D.C. United wouldn’t, Rooney still has a year left on his Everton contract, and it will depend on if the club pays a transfer fee or Rooney can negotiate a termination of the contract to enable him to come to MLS for him to start on July 15, when the second transfer window opens.

Whatever you think of Rooney now, there’s no denying that he’s been an outstanding goalscorer in his history, and that’s a severe area of need for D.C. United. D.C. currently sits in last place in the Eastern Conference with just 14 goals in 10 games, tied for second-worst in the entire league.

Rooney has slowly been playing a deeper role over the years with Everton and Manchester United before that instead of the standard No. 9 role he’ll likely play at D.C. United, but Rooney still managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for Everton this season.

There are plenty of question marks around the move, but for a team in desperate need of a striker and some goals, you can do plenty worse than signing Rooney.

WATCH: “Lego” recreation of Champions League Final

YouTube: MFGB Extra
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 9:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

It may be “too soon” for Liverpool supporters, but for everyone else it’s well-worth reliving the UEFA Champions League Final via Legos.

I personally love that the title of the video includes the classic searchers’ tool “All goals.”

[ MORE: Zlatan displeased with LA effort ]

We won’t go as far as to venture that even Loris Karius will find the Karim Benzema goal footage humorous, but we sure do.

Another highlight is Gareth Bale‘s ponytail.

Neymar left out of main Brazil team at World Cup camp

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

LONDON (AP) After saying last week that he was not 100 percent healthy, Neymar was left out of Brazil’s main team Thursday at its World Cup training camp.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is still being hampered by a foot injury.

[ MORE: Zlatan displeased with LA effort ]

Before heading to London on Sunday, Neymar said he had not fully recovered after a week of training with the national team in Brazil. But he predicted that he would be better for the tournament in Russia, which begins on June 14.

Brazil will face Croatia in a friendly on Sunday in Liverpool. It is not clear if Neymar will start.

In Thursday’s practice, Brazil coach Tite used Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Thiago Silva was also put in the practice team, in the place of Marquinhos.

Earlier, the Brazilian soccer confederation said midfielder Renato Augusto injured his right knee and could miss the game against Croatia at Anfield.

The 30-year-old Augusto is likely to be rested for the rest of the week.

Brazil has been practicing at Tottenham’s training center since Monday and will stay until June 8.

The team’s last pre-World Cup friendly will be against Austria on June 10.

Xhaka relieved as injury scare won’t cost him World Cup

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Granit Xhaka‘s World Cup fears are fortunately unfounded.

The Arsenal man limped out of Switzerland training on Thursday with what was feared as a major knee injury.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

It’s turned out to be just a deep bruise — must be some bruise — and Xhaka remains likely to be a big part of the Swiss effort at summiting a difficult Group E over Costa Rica, Serbia, and favorites Brazil.

Xhaka is “very relieved,” according to the BBC, but expected to miss some time including a friendly versus Spain.

Report: AC Milan facing Europa League ban

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

Woah.

The New York Times’ Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA may boot AC Milan from the upcoming season’s Europa League on the grounds of Financial Fair Play.

AC Milan spent big last season, spending around $20 million-plus each on eight players plus significant “loan to buy” fees on two more.

[ MORE: Zlatan displeased with LA effort ]

That outlay helped the Serie A club to a deep Europa League run and sixth place in the domestic table, but AC Milan may not be able to feast on its European spoils.

After scrutinizing the club’s finances for several months, UEFA announced last week that the club had failed to convince officials that it is on sound financial footing and referred the case to the adjudicatory chamber of its financial control unit to recommend an appropriate punishment.

Milan bought Leonardo Bonuccia, Andre Silva, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Lucas Biglia last season, also adding Franck Kessie and Nikola Kalinic in expensive loan deals which become purchases this season and next.

Now it could lose any number of those players and more if the UEL expulsion is complete.