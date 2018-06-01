More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Revs defender Chris Tierney will miss remainder of 2018

By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Brad Friedel‘s first season in charge with the New England Revolution has gone quite well, but their road to the MLS Cup playoffs just got a bit more difficult.

The Revs announced Friday that defender Chris Tierney will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

Tierney, 32, sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United, where he exited the match late on in the first half.

Tierney has spent 11 seasons with the Revolution and is currently the longest-tenured player with the club.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal wants Tolisso, Alisson to Chelsea?

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Here’s a look at the day’s top transfer stories, including the Gunners and their attempt to build an improved roster.

Arsenal could look towards young Frenchman Corentin Tolisso as the club begins its new direction under manager Unai Emery.

Tolisso, currently at Bayern Munich, would require a significant sum, however, the Gunners are willing to pay upwards of $79 million for a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

In his first season with the German champions, Tolisso notched 10 goals in all competitions, while helping Bayern win its 28th Bundesliga crown.

The 23-year-old was recently called up to France ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Thibaut Courtois remains the number one choice for Chelsea at goalkeeper, however, that could change if the Belgium international exits the club.

The Blues are reportedly interested in a Brazilian if Courtois does in fact leave the team, with Roma shot-stopper Alisson the target.

Real Madrid continues to pursue Courtois, and another strong World Cup for the Chelsea keeper move those talks forward.

Meanwhile, Alisson is coming off of a very good season in Serie A, including helping his side reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Finally, West Ham United is looking to bolster its attack, and could turn to the French capital to do so.

The Hammers are currently in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over Javier Pastore’s services, after the Argentine attacker fell out of favor with the Ligue 1 champions.

Pastore struggled to find his way into the PSG lineup last season with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani leading the front line for the French giants.

United bid ahead of Morocco following FIFA inspection

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
For now, the United bid — which has combined forced between the United States, Mexico and Canada — is in a good position heading into the voting process to host the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday, the North American joint-bid outscored Morocco following FIFA’s inspection, with an overall 4 out of 5 score. Morocco’s score totaled a 2.7 out of 5.

Morocco received a “high risk” score in three major areas; stadium locations, accommodation and accommodation combined with transportation.

Meanwhile, the United bid failed to receive a single “high risk” score in the FIFA-conducted tests.

The next step in the World Cup voting process will come on June 10, when FIFA has to approve both bids before heading into June 13 voting — which will decide which host receives the honors.

Friendly roundup: France cruises past Italy; Colombia, Egypt scoreless

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
A number of World Cup teams were in action on Friday, so let’s take a look at how they fared.

It’s still taking some getting used to having the Azzurri out of the world’s biggest competition, but France demonstrated their superiority in the biggest of ways with a 3-1 win over Italy.

Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele (below) all found the back of the net, however, it was the Barcelona attacker that stole the evening with a tremendous curling effort that left goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu stunned.

Colombia couldn’t find a way past Egypt, despite the African side being without injured superstar Mohamed Salah.

The two World Cup-bound countries settled for a 0-0 draw with less than two weeks until the tournament kicks off in Russia.

Meanwhile, Tunisia couldn’t complete a victory against Turkey, despite playing a man up for the final half hour.

Second-half strikes from Anice Badri and Ferjani Sassi gave the World Cup-bound side a 2-1 advantage heading into the latter stages of the match, however, Caglar Soyuncu’s late finish evened the scoreline up.

France 3-1 Italy
Egypt 0-0 Colombia
South Korea 1-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Australia 4-0 Czech Republic
Tunisia 2-2 Turkey

Chelsea could turn to Blanc, Grant if Sarri release clause isn’t cancelled

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Chelsea’s managerial situation continues to be a murky one, despite the fact that the FA Cup champions have kept Antonio Conte under contract to this point.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri recently emerged as the favorite to take over in London next season, however, the Serie A side has insisted upon the fact that Chelsea buys out Sarri from his final two years at the club.

The Stamford Bridge side would owe Napoli over $9 million for Sarri’s services if they are in fact forced to pay for their top choice.

This comes after Napoli made its own managerial hire with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues continue to pursue Sarri ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, but have turned their attention to two other candidates in the event that the club cannot find a way out of paying Sarri’s release.

Laurent Blanc and former Chelsea coach Avram Grant are among the names linked to the Chelsea job, however, Blanc hasn’t coached since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Meanwhile, Grant has most recently spent his time managing the Ghanaian national team before taking over with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League.