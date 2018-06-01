More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
What it would mean if Pochettino left Tottenham

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
When Tottenham announced on May 24 that it had signed Mauricio Pochettino, it seemed that the Argentine and the club would be together well into the future, with both sides expressing joy at clinching the deal.

Then Zinedine Zidane shocked the world on Thursday.

And now, a day later, Pochettino has admitted to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial that “when Real Madrid calls, you have to listen.”

It would be a crushing blow for Tottenham to lose Pochettino, not only because it had just signed him to a new deal, but also because of how Pochettino has transformed the club.

In the years before Pochettino arrived, Tottenham was routinely the team finishing just outside the top four, constantly missing out on the Champions League while never really challenging for titles. Big players came through during the club’s first 20 years in the Premier League, but in the B.P. (before Pochettino) era, Tottenham’s highest Premier League finish was a single fourth place finish in 2010.

Since arriving in 2014, Pochettino has not only launched Tottenham into the top four, he’s changed the overall ethos of the club, giving his side and its fans belief that they can actually compete for a league or cup title. Yes, there have been disappointments, like the poor form in the UEFA Champions League in 2016 and falling short in the title race against Leicester City.

But on the other hand, Pochettino has unearthed and developed global stars in Dele Alli, Eric Dier and of course Harry Kane, and the young squad could stay together this summer and push toward greater heights in the league and in Europe under Pochettino.

Which brings us to Real Madrid. The Times of London is reporting that it would take a monstrous $56.6 million to buy Pochettino out of his Tottenham contract. While that should bring some relief to Tottenham fans, Real Madrid effectively can print its own money with the kind of global revenues they earn and if Florentino Perez feels pressured to hire the Argentine, no amount of money will stop him.

It would be a massive loss to Tottenham and the Premier League should Pochettino leave at this point of the Spurs project. Hopefully, he stays around to see it come to fruition.

FIFA lifts ban on Guatemala ahead of 2026 World Cup vote

Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Guatemala soccer federation, clearing the Central American country to vote in the 2026 World Cup hosting contest on June 13.

FIFA says its ruling council must ratify the decision on June 10 in Moscow.

That same FIFA Council meeting must also approve the 2026 candidates, Morocco and the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid.

Guatemalan teams and officials were suspended since October 2016 from international soccer games and business until its statutes were aligned with FIFA’s.

Its return means there could be 207 eligible voters in Moscow. The four bidding federations cannot vote.

Moroccan bid leaders have tried to pressure FIFA to remove four voting bodies which are American territories.

Report: D.C. United could complete signing of Rooney on Monday

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
It appears to be a matter of when, not if, Wayne Rooney puts his name on the dotted line and becomes the latest European soccer legend to join MLS.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Rooney could sign with D.C. United as early as Monday, with the report stating he’s agreed in principle a two-year contract worth around $5 million per season. The agreement also reportedly allows Rooney to return to Everton after his time in MLS to join the coaching staff at Goodison Park.

Last week, Rooney visited Washington D.C. to meet with D.C. United GM Dave Kasper, tour the stadium and training grounds, undergo a medical, and determine whether the D.C. United offer was a good one. He also reportedly spoke to coach Ben Olsen over the phone, as Olsen was in Los Angeles preparing for that weekend’s match against Los Angeles FC.

But there is a complication that still needs to be resolved. Although other MLS teams have happily paid transfer fees and there’s no reason why D.C. United wouldn’t, Rooney still has a year left on his Everton contract, and it will depend on if the club pays a transfer fee or Rooney can negotiate a termination of the contract to enable him to come to MLS for him to start on July 15, when the second transfer window opens.

Whatever you think of Rooney now, there’s no denying that he’s been an outstanding goalscorer in his history, and that’s a severe area of need for D.C. United. D.C. currently sits in last place in the Eastern Conference with just 14 goals in 10 games, tied for second-worst in the entire league.

Rooney has slowly been playing a deeper role over the years with Everton and Manchester United before that instead of the standard No. 9 role he’ll likely play at D.C. United, but Rooney still managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for Everton this season.

There are plenty of question marks around the move, but for a team in desperate need of a striker and some goals, you can do plenty worse than signing Rooney.

WATCH: “Lego” recreation of Champions League Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 9:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

It may be “too soon” for Liverpool supporters, but for everyone else it’s well-worth reliving the UEFA Champions League Final via Legos.

I personally love that the title of the video includes the classic searchers’ tool “All goals.”

We won’t go as far as to venture that even Loris Karius will find the Karim Benzema goal footage humorous, but we sure do.

Another highlight is Gareth Bale‘s ponytail.

Neymar left out of main Brazil team at World Cup camp

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) After saying last week that he was not 100 percent healthy, Neymar was left out of Brazil’s main team Thursday at its World Cup training camp.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is still being hampered by a foot injury.

Before heading to London on Sunday, Neymar said he had not fully recovered after a week of training with the national team in Brazil. But he predicted that he would be better for the tournament in Russia, which begins on June 14.

Brazil will face Croatia in a friendly on Sunday in Liverpool. It is not clear if Neymar will start.

In Thursday’s practice, Brazil coach Tite used Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Thiago Silva was also put in the practice team, in the place of Marquinhos.

Earlier, the Brazilian soccer confederation said midfielder Renato Augusto injured his right knee and could miss the game against Croatia at Anfield.

The 30-year-old Augusto is likely to be rested for the rest of the week.

Brazil has been practicing at Tottenham’s training center since Monday and will stay until June 8.

The team’s last pre-World Cup friendly will be against Austria on June 10.