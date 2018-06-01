World Cup protest group says 3 students detained in Moscow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s a look at the day’s top transfer stories, including the Gunners and their attempt to build an improved roster.

Arsenal could look towards young Frenchman Corentin Tolisso as the club begins its new direction under manager Unai Emery.

Tolisso, currently at Bayern Munich, would require a significant sum, however, the Gunners are willing to pay upwards of $79 million for a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

In his first season with the German champions, Tolisso notched 10 goals in all competitions, while helping Bayern win its 28th Bundesliga crown.

The 23-year-old was recently called up to France ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Thibaut Courtois remains the number one choice for Chelsea at goalkeeper, however, that could change if the Belgium international exits the club.

The Blues are reportedly interested in a Brazilian if Courtois does in fact leave the team, with Roma shot-stopper Alisson the target.

Real Madrid continues to pursue Courtois, and another strong World Cup for the Chelsea keeper move those talks forward.

Meanwhile, Alisson is coming off of a very good season in Serie A, including helping his side reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Finally, West Ham United is looking to bolster its attack, and could turn to the French capital to do so.

The Hammers are currently in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over Javier Pastore’s services, after the Argentine attacker fell out of favor with the Ligue 1 champions.

Pastore struggled to find his way into the PSG lineup last season with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani leading the front line for the French giants.