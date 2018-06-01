More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Julia Chestnova

World Cup protest group says three students detained in Moscow

Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) A Russian group protesting against this month’s World Cup says three students have been held by police on suspicion of vandalizing a tournament noticeboard.

[ MORE: Previewing the USMNT’s friendly against Ireland ]

The Initiative Group at Moscow State University says two students from the language faculty were detained during an exam, and a third was summoned to a police station.

Images posted online showed a noticeboard daubed with red paint reading “No to the fan zone,” though their authenticity couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Some students at MSU, traditionally Russia’s most prestigious university, have been angered by the city government’s decision to set up a World Cup `fan zone’ on the edge of their campus that will show games on a big screen. They say the noise and crowds will disrupt research and exams scheduled for June.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United nearing Fred deal and more

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The World Cup is right around the corner, so clubs around Europe are looking to bolster their rosters before the world’s biggest competition kicks off in less than two weeks.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer rumors on Saturday, including the Red Devils looking to secure more midfield help.

[ MORE: What it would mean if Pochettino left Spurs ]

Manchester United could have their first signing of the summer secured prior to the World Cup as they look to finalize a deal with one of Brazil’s midfielders.

With the Selecao in England this weekend for a friendly against Croatia, Man United is hopeful of completing a contract to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

The two sides have reported agreed to a fee of $57.4 million, with Fred apparently set for a medical while he’s in England this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will have to up the ante if they want to add onto their stacked midfield ahead of next season.

The Citizens have had their latest bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected by the Serie A side.

The Premier League champions offered over $58 million, however, Napoli remains keen on retaining Jorginho’s services next season when Carlo Ancelotti debuts as the team’s new manager.

Liverpool’s failure to capture the UEFA Champions League title has them willing to spend big bucks once again, and they could turn to another striker for depth.

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has become a major target for Jurgen Klopp and his club, after shining through while on loan this past season at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Talisca has spent two consecutive seasons on loan at Besiktas, scoring 37 goals in the process, and raising his stock as a legitimate goalscoring threat.

Finally, despite another strong season in Serie A, Juventus are prepared to make any promises to Gonzalo Higuain.

The Italian champions are considering moving on from the Argentina international, although Higuain’s fate hasn’t been sealed yet.

In two seasons with the Bianconeri, Higuain has notched 55 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping guide Juventus to back-to-back league titles.

Manuel Neuer makes long-awaited return for Germany

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manuel Neuer looks like he’s not only ready to appear for Germany once again, but could be in line to reclaim his position as the national team’s number one goalkeeper.

[ MORE: Youthful USMNT prepares to face Ireland ]

Despite being absent from club and national team duties since September 2017, the Bayern Munich keeper will start in Saturday’s international friendly against Austria, as Germany readies itself for the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Manager Jurgen Low has opted to go with a mixed lineup of would-be starters and reserves for the match, however, if Neuer is indeed fully fit it is hard to imagine he wouldn’t be considered to start in Russia when Germany opens World Cup play against Mexico on June 17.

Germany does have three other goalkeepers in camp though, with Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen each waiting in the wings.

If Neuer makes the final roster, Leno would be the most likely to not see his name included in the team that heads to Russia.

Low must cut four players in total from his 27-man roster before the June 4 deadline when all squads must be finalized.

Douglas Costa, Augusto to miss friendly against Croatia

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia
Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday’s friendly against Croatia in Liverpool because of injury.

The Brazilian football confederation says both will sit out the team’s first World Cup warm-up match.

Costa has not practiced with the national team since training began last week in Brazil because of a thigh injury.

Augusto’s right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in the starting lineup.

Right back Fagner, however, has recovered from a thigh injury and will be eligible to face Croatia at Anfield.

Neymar is not expected to start the match but should play for the first time since injuring his foot in February.

Report: AC Milan to lose Europa League spot over Financial Fair Play

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

AC Milan’s loss could prove to be another Serie A side’s gain, as UEFA has ruled against the Rossoneri.

The New York Times is reporting that AC Milan will be ruled out of next season’s UEFA Europa League after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

If Milan’s spot in the competition is in fact stripped, Italy’s eighth place finisher — Atalanta — would take their spot in the 2018/19 Europa League.

Milan owner Yonghong Li has faced scrutiny from UEFA since taking over the club last April, and received further backlash after spending over $266 million this past season on player transactions.