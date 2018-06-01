World Cup protest group says three students detained in Moscow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The World Cup is right around the corner, so clubs around Europe are looking to bolster their rosters before the world’s biggest competition kicks off in less than two weeks.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer rumors on Saturday, including the Red Devils looking to secure more midfield help.

[ MORE: What it would mean if Pochettino left Spurs ]

Manchester United could have their first signing of the summer secured prior to the World Cup as they look to finalize a deal with one of Brazil’s midfielders.

With the Selecao in England this weekend for a friendly against Croatia, Man United is hopeful of completing a contract to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

The two sides have reported agreed to a fee of $57.4 million, with Fred apparently set for a medical while he’s in England this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will have to up the ante if they want to add onto their stacked midfield ahead of next season.

The Citizens have had their latest bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected by the Serie A side.

The Premier League champions offered over $58 million, however, Napoli remains keen on retaining Jorginho’s services next season when Carlo Ancelotti debuts as the team’s new manager.

Liverpool’s failure to capture the UEFA Champions League title has them willing to spend big bucks once again, and they could turn to another striker for depth.

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has become a major target for Jurgen Klopp and his club, after shining through while on loan this past season at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Talisca has spent two consecutive seasons on loan at Besiktas, scoring 37 goals in the process, and raising his stock as a legitimate goalscoring threat.

Finally, despite another strong season in Serie A, Juventus are prepared to make any promises to Gonzalo Higuain.

The Italian champions are considering moving on from the Argentina international, although Higuain’s fate hasn’t been sealed yet.

In two seasons with the Bianconeri, Higuain has notched 55 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping guide Juventus to back-to-back league titles.