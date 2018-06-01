More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
World Cup Rewind: U.S. beats England in perhaps biggest shock of all

Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
One of the great appeals of the World Cup is to see the mighty occasionally vanquished, to remind everyone involved that nothing should ever be taken for granted.

Perhaps the first – and most seismic – shock in World Cup history took place in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1950 when an England team that was expected to contend for the title was beaten by the United States, a hastily assembled group of part-time players. It has become known as the “Miracle on Grass.”

After returning to the FIFA fold, England was playing in its first World Cup. The English beat Chile, and the United States team was not expected to pose any problems. Even though the great Stanley Matthews was omitted from the lineup, England was exceptionally strong, captained by Billy Wright and driven forward by Tom Finney.

England dominated the match but with eight minutes to go in the first half, the Americans incredibly took the lead with a header from Joe Gaetjens, a dishwasher of Haitian descent from New York. It was a lead that would never be surrendered.

Walter Bahr, who sent the cross for Gaetjens to score, recalled years later that he and his teammates only had a week of training when arriving in Brazil but that the team could have won all three of the games it played.

“The greatest thing we had going for us was the chemistry,” he said.

Legend has it that newspaper editors on both sides of the Atlantic thought the 1-0 result coming through on their wire feeds was either some sort of typographical error or even a hoax.

The picture of Gaetjens being carried off by cheering fans after the game proved there was no mistake.

Both teams lost their next matches and failed to qualify for the next stage. It would be another 40 years before the United States made it to another World Cup.

Gaetjens tragically was not there. He was killed in 1964, a victim of the regime of former Haitian president Francois Duvalier.

Southgate backs Sterling over tattoo controversy

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
England National Team manager Gareth Southgate got out in front of the Raheem Sterling tattoo controversy, defending the England star midfielder and his character.

He has a very string character and he is focused on his football,” Southgate said at a press conference ahead of England’s friendly match on Saturday against Nigeria at Wembley Stadium.

“I think the personal story of a lot of our players is quite remark and people will highlight the issues and faults of all of the squad but for so many of them its incredible they’ve got to the point they have and they are a great example to kids about what you can achieve in life if you’re dedicated and focused,” Southgate added. “Of course they have talent but there’s more needed and Raheem embodies that because nothing is given to you in life and you have to fight all the way.”

The controversy began when Sterling posted on Monday a photo of him in England training on his official Instagram account, where it was clear to see he had a tattoo of a rifle on his right leg. This sparked outrage and debate from anti-gun groups in England, with some even going so far as to call for Sterling to be dropped from the World Cup squad.

Sterling defended himself, stating that the reason he has that specific tattoo is to remind himself never to pick up a weapon, as his father was a victim of gun violence, and that he put it on his right leg because that’s his dominant foot in soccer.

But despite Sterling’s defense, the story has at times overshadowed discussion of the Three Lions and their potential outcome at the 2018 World Cup.

For example, Swiss bank and financial institution UBS ran 1,000 World Cup simulations and gave England the fourth-best odds to win the tournament.

Assuming he stays in the squad, big things are expected from Sterling in what can be his break-out World Cup. The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and had 12 assists in all competitions for Manchester City this season, and if he improves his finishing in this month’s tournament, he has the potential to win the Golden Boot, if England advance far in the tournament.

What it would mean if Pochettino left Tottenham

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
2 Comments

When Tottenham announced on May 24 that it had signed Mauricio Pochettino, it seemed that the Argentine and the club would be together well into the future, with both sides expressing joy at clinching the deal.

Then Zinedine Zidane shocked the world on Thursday.

And now, a day later, Pochettino has admitted to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial that “when Real Madrid calls, you have to listen.”

It would be a crushing blow for Tottenham to lose Pochettino, not only because it had just signed him to a new deal, but also because of how Pochettino has transformed the club.

In the years before Pochettino arrived, Tottenham was routinely the team finishing just outside the top four, constantly missing out on the Champions League while never really challenging for titles. Big players came through during the club’s first 20 years in the Premier League, but in the B.P. (before Pochettino) era, Tottenham’s highest Premier League finish was a single fourth place finish in 2010.

Since arriving in 2014, Pochettino has not only launched Tottenham into the top four, he’s changed the overall ethos of the club, giving his side and its fans belief that they can actually compete for a league or cup title. Yes, there have been disappointments, like the poor form in the UEFA Champions League in 2016 and falling short in the title race against Leicester City.

But on the other hand, Pochettino has unearthed and developed global stars in Dele Alli, Eric Dier and of course Harry Kane, and the young squad could stay together this summer and push toward greater heights in the league and in Europe under Pochettino.

Which brings us to Real Madrid. The Times of London is reporting that it would take a monstrous $56.6 million to buy Pochettino out of his Tottenham contract. While that should bring some relief to Tottenham fans, Real Madrid effectively can print its own money with the kind of global revenues they earn and if Florentino Perez feels pressured to hire the Argentine, no amount of money will stop him.

It would be a massive loss to Tottenham and the Premier League should Pochettino leave at this point of the Spurs project. Hopefully, he stays around to see it come to fruition.

FIFA lifts ban on Guatemala ahead of 2026 World Cup vote

Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Guatemala soccer federation, clearing the Central American country to vote in the 2026 World Cup hosting contest on June 13.

FIFA says its ruling council must ratify the decision on June 10 in Moscow.

That same FIFA Council meeting must also approve the 2026 candidates, Morocco and the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid.

Guatemalan teams and officials were suspended since October 2016 from international soccer games and business until its statutes were aligned with FIFA’s.

Its return means there could be 207 eligible voters in Moscow. The four bidding federations cannot vote.

Moroccan bid leaders have tried to pressure FIFA to remove four voting bodies which are American territories.

Report: D.C. United could complete signing of Rooney on Monday

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
It appears to be a matter of when, not if, Wayne Rooney puts his name on the dotted line and becomes the latest European soccer legend to join MLS.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Rooney could sign with D.C. United as early as Monday, with the report stating he’s agreed in principle a two-year contract worth around $5 million per season. The agreement also reportedly allows Rooney to return to Everton after his time in MLS to join the coaching staff at Goodison Park.

Last week, Rooney visited Washington D.C. to meet with D.C. United GM Dave Kasper, tour the stadium and training grounds, undergo a medical, and determine whether the D.C. United offer was a good one. He also reportedly spoke to coach Ben Olsen over the phone, as Olsen was in Los Angeles preparing for that weekend’s match against Los Angeles FC.

But there is a complication that still needs to be resolved. Although other MLS teams have happily paid transfer fees and there’s no reason why D.C. United wouldn’t, Rooney still has a year left on his Everton contract, and it will depend on if the club pays a transfer fee or Rooney can negotiate a termination of the contract to enable him to come to MLS for him to start on July 15, when the second transfer window opens.

Whatever you think of Rooney now, there’s no denying that he’s been an outstanding goalscorer in his history, and that’s a severe area of need for D.C. United. D.C. currently sits in last place in the Eastern Conference with just 14 goals in 10 games, tied for second-worst in the entire league.

Rooney has slowly been playing a deeper role over the years with Everton and Manchester United before that instead of the standard No. 9 role he’ll likely play at D.C. United, but Rooney still managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for Everton this season.

There are plenty of question marks around the move, but for a team in desperate need of a striker and some goals, you can do plenty worse than signing Rooney.