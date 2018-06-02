Douglas Costa, Augusto to miss friendly against Croatia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday’s friendly against Croatia in Liverpool because of injury.

The Brazilian football confederation says both will sit out the team’s first World Cup warm-up match.

Costa has not practiced with the national team since training began last week in Brazil because of a thigh injury.

Augusto’s right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in the starting lineup.

Right back Fagner, however, has recovered from a thigh injury and will be eligible to face Croatia at Anfield.

Neymar is not expected to start the match but should play for the first time since injuring his foot in February.