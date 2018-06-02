More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Twitter/@OptaJoe

England 2-1 Nigeria: Cahill, Kane on target for Three Lions

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England topped Nigeria, 2-1, on Saturday at Wembley Stadium behind goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker doubled the England lead in the 39th minute with a venomous strike towards the near post, capping off a dominant first half from the home side.

Nigeria started off the second stanza strong, when Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back for the Super Eagles, however, England held on for the win.

It took just seven minutes for England to pull ahead, when Cahill headed the Three Lions in front from a Kieran Trippier cross.

Trippier had come close to opening his goalscoring account with England the minute prior, after testing goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with a long-distance effort.

The Three Lions will take on Costa Rica in their final send-off match before the World Cup on June 7 at Elland Road, while Nigeria takes on the Czech Republic the day prior.

WORLD CUP: Pele comes of age as Brazil wins 1958 World Cup

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It took a 17-year-old phenom to finally turn things around for Brazil.

Present at each World Cup since its start in 1930, Brazil had always fallen short – most notably in 1950 when the host country lost the final match to Uruguay.

The trauma of losing that game in front of a crowd some have estimated at more than 200,000 in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was so overwhelming that Brazil decided to ditch its white shirts in favor of what has become the iconic yellow shirt.

It wasn’t long before Brazil became champion. In 1958, Brazil won its first World Cup in thrilling fashion, defeating host Sweden 5-2 in the final and in the process becoming the first team to win the tournament outside its continent.

The tournament is largely remembered for the emergence of 17-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Pele, as he is better known, hadn’t actually started the tournament, but coach Vicente Feola was forced into making changes after his team labored to a 0-0 draw against England.

The changes worked, none more so than the introduction of the agile and supremely skillful Pele. What astounded those who saw him was just how calm someone so young could be at moments of high drama.

Pele scored the only goal as Brazil beat Wales in the quarterfinals and he then netted a hat trick in Brazil’s 5-2 semifinal victory over France. He added a further two goals in the final, with Brazil playing in blue because Sweden was wearing yellow.

His first goal, in the 55th minute, put Brazil ahead 3-1 and effectively ended the match as a contest. It is as memorable as any scored in a World Cup final. Controlling a looping ball into the penalty area with his thigh, Pele flipped it over his head, spun around and volleyed the ball past the Sweden goalkeeper.

A star was well and truly born.

AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Precourt, Crew release stadium proposal for Austin relocation

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The #SaveTheCrew movement has taken MLS by storm, particularly with Columbus Crew SC performing so well once again in 2018, but, a move out of the city appears imminent.

Precourt Sports Ventures — who owns the Crew — appear to have found a potential location for relocation to Austin, according to a city report.

“Overall, staff’s assessment indicates that McKalla Place is a suitable site for a Major League Soccer stadium,” the report said. “There is current compliant zoning, sufficient utility capacity, and daily on-site trips would be low.”

If granted, the stadium would be privately financed in order to bring the Crew from Columbus to Austin.

PSV is hopeful that a deal will be finalized by the end of June, which would help expedite the process of relocating the club — which has been stationed in Columbus since MLS’ inception in 1996.

According to the current plan, a stadium could be constructed in time for the 2021 MLS season, which would likely mean the Crew spend two more years in Ohio unless they could find a temporary venue in Texas during the construction of the new venue.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United nearing Fred deal and more

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The World Cup is right around the corner, so clubs around Europe are looking to bolster their rosters before the world’s biggest competition kicks off in less than two weeks.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer rumors on Saturday, including the Red Devils looking to secure more midfield help.

[ MORE: What it would mean if Pochettino left Spurs ]

Manchester United could have their first signing of the summer secured prior to the World Cup as they look to finalize a deal with one of Brazil’s midfielders.

With the Selecao in England this weekend for a friendly against Croatia, Man United is hopeful of completing a contract to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

The two sides have reported agreed to a fee of $57.4 million, with Fred apparently set for a medical while he’s in England this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will have to up the ante if they want to add onto their stacked midfield ahead of next season.

The Citizens have had their latest bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected by the Serie A side.

The Premier League champions offered over $58 million, however, Napoli remains keen on retaining Jorginho’s services next season when Carlo Ancelotti debuts as the team’s new manager.

Liverpool’s failure to capture the UEFA Champions League title has them willing to spend big bucks once again, and they could turn to another striker for depth.

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has become a major target for Jurgen Klopp and his club, after shining through while on loan this past season at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Talisca has spent two consecutive seasons on loan at Besiktas, scoring 37 goals in the process, and raising his stock as a legitimate goalscoring threat.

Finally, despite another strong season in Serie A, Juventus are prepared to make any promises to Gonzalo Higuain.

The Italian champions are considering moving on from the Argentina international, although Higuain’s fate hasn’t been sealed yet.

In two seasons with the Bianconeri, Higuain has notched 55 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping guide Juventus to back-to-back league titles.

Manuel Neuer makes long-awaited return for Germany

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manuel Neuer looks like he’s not only ready to appear for Germany once again, but could be in line to reclaim his position as the national team’s number one goalkeeper.

[ MORE: Youthful USMNT prepares to face Ireland ]

Despite being absent from club and national team duties since September 2017, the Bayern Munich keeper will start in Saturday’s international friendly against Austria, as Germany readies itself for the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Manager Jurgen Low has opted to go with a mixed lineup of would-be starters and reserves for the match, however, if Neuer is indeed fully fit it is hard to imagine he wouldn’t be considered to start in Russia when Germany opens World Cup play against Mexico on June 17.

Germany does have three other goalkeepers in camp though, with Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen each waiting in the wings.

If Neuer makes the final roster, Leno would be the most likely to not see his name included in the team that heads to Russia.

Low must cut four players in total from his 27-man roster before the June 4 deadline when all squads must be finalized.