AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Kompany injured in Belgium’s friendly vs. Portugal

Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) — European champion Portugal held Belgium to a tame 0-0 draw Saturday, a result overshadowed by fears that defender Vincent Kompany may have sustained an injury early in the second half.

Without waiting to be substituted, the injury-prone Kompany walked off shortly after the break after appearing to overstretch while making a defensive challenge. It was not immediately clear if he was injured or left the field as a precaution.

The Manchester City defender’s career has been blighted by injuries, but he appeared fit ahead of the pre-World Cup friendly at the King Baudouin stadium.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said it was too early to say whether 32-year-old Kompany was seriously hurt.

“Maybe he only has something small to deal with,” De Bruyne said.

Kompany’s departure was the major talking point in a disappointing goalless draw which underscored that Belgium’s star-studded squad still has work to do if it is to live up to its billing as one of the favorites to win the World Cup in Russia.

Belgium fans jeered their team off the pitch at full time.

Int’l friendlies: Germany, Iceland lose late; Ireland tops USMNT

AP Photo/Ronald Zak
By Andy EdwardsJun 2, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
With the 2018 World Cup just a dozen days away from kicking off, 32 nations are will put more thought and care into the next two weeks’ worth of friendlies than at any other point during the four-year cycle.

[ MORE: England top Nigeria on goals scored by Kane, Cahill ]

A roundup of Saturday’s friendly action involving World Cup-bound sides, plus the U.S. men’s national team…

Austria 2-1 Germany

The defending world champions suffered defeat in their next-to-last tune-up before heading to Russia, 2-1 at the hands of neighboring Austria.

Mesut Ozil put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes, deftly curling a left-footed strike inside the far post from 15 yards out, but a pair of second-half goals, scored by Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schopf, overturned the deficit and kept Joachim Loew’s side winless in 2018 (two losses, one draw).

For of the Germans’ front-six (everyone but Ozil and Nils Petersen) had been subbed off before Schopf’s winner, as Loew made wholesale changes in order to keep starters fresh and the backups sharp.

Ireland 2-1 USA — FULL RECAP

After going ahead — completely against the run of play — through Bobby Wood’s close-range finish just before halftime, interim head coach Dave Sarachan’s Yanks through their lead away and were beaten by a 90th-minute winner scored by Alan Judge. Bill Hamid gaffe all but gifted the Irish their equalizer just before the half-hour mark, and Matt Miazga was badly beaten in the build-up to the winner.

Iceland 2-3 Norway

Much like Germany, Iceland made sweeping substitutions throughout the second half of Saturday’s friendly against Norway, and in the end it proved their undoing as the scoreline went from 1-1 to 3-2 during a 15-minute period late in the second half, thanks to some Premier League flavor.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson put Iceland ahead with his 19th international goal in the 70th minute, but Bournemouth’s Joshua King equalized 10 minute later and Crystal Palace’s Alexander Sorloth grabbed the winner in the 85th.

Elsewhere in int’l friendlies

England 2-1 Nigeria — FULL RECAP
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Sweden 0-0 Denmark
Mexico vs. Scotland — 8 p.m. ET
Honduras vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m. ET

USMNT throw away HT lead, lose 2-1 to Ireland

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 2, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Following a 3-0 victory over Bolivia on Monday, the U.S. men’s national team experienced a massive step up in opposition Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ireland.

[ MORE: England top Nigeria on goals scored by Kane, Cahill ]

Bobby Wood put the USMNT ahead just before halftime, John O'Shea said goodbye after making his 118th and final appearance for his country, Graham Burke equalized just before the hour mark, and Alan Judge scored the deserved winner in the 90th minute.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachin’s side was fortunate to lead at the intermission, as the Irish were in full control from the opening whistle. From the attacking trio of Bobby Wood, Timothy Weah and Rubio Rubin, to the disorganized state of young center backs Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers, positives were few and far between.

The Yanks’ miserable first half ended on the highest possible note, as Wood ended his own miserable 2017-18 campaign (two goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances for Hamburg, who were relegated) with a stoppage-time goal completely against the run of play. Wil Trapp floated a free kick into the box, Matt Miazga headed the ball back across the face of goal and Wood tapped it home with goalkeeper Colin Doyle rooted to his goal line.

The lead lasted less than 15 minutes into the second half, though, as Bill Hamid ran himself into a wall of bodies with a cross coming into the box from the left flank. When the 27-year-old Midtjylland ‘keeper got nowhere near claiming the ball, it fell to the top of the six-yard box, where it was hammered home for 1-1, credited to Burke for his deflection on the goal line.

Just 10 minutes later, the Boys in Green had the ball in the back of Hamid’s net once again, but Darragh Lenihan, who fired the ball goal-bound for Ireland’s equalizer, saw his headed goal wiped away when the assistant referee flagged the Blackburn Rovers center back offside.

From bad to worse in the game’s final moments, Miazga was roasted by James McClean and Judge fired past Hamid, off the underside of the crossbar, to complete the comeback.

Neymar set to return to action in Brazil-Croatia friendly

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Neymar is set to play for Brazil on Sunday for the first time since being injured in February.

But the striker will only come on in the second half of the friendly game against Croatia in Liverpool, Brazil coach Tite said at a news conference on Saturday.

Neymar has been sidelined for more than three months due to surgery on his right foot.

“He will be on the bench because he is in the process of recovery and will play in the second half because this is a match to prepare the whole team,” Tite said. “I don’t know who will leave. He has to have a leading role, but the others have to have leading roles as well.”

Brazil’s team on Sunday was unveiled as Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho and Fernandinho; Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian.

Asked whether that would be his starting lineup if the World Cup began now, Tite said “Yes” three times.

“At this moment they are the best and we have to work with the current moment,” Tite said.

That would mean defender Thiago Silva, Brazil’s captain at the 2014 World Cup, getting his place back in the starting lineup alongside Miranda, leaving his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos out.

“It was very difficult to choose,” Tite said. “When Marquinhos got injured a few months ago, Thiago stepped in and did great. Sometimes it pains my heart and I have to decide. It would be fair to have any of those three in the team.”

Still, Tite said he could change his mind before the World Cup begins. Brazil’s opener is on June 17 against Switzerland. Costa Rica and Serbia are also in Group E.

Brazil’s coach denied that the midfield formation with Casemiro, Fernandinho and Paulinho would be too cautious.

Midfielder Renato Augusto, who plays more as a pacemaker, was injured earlier in the week during training and replaced by Manchester City’s Fernandinho.

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil will not have a single captain for the tournament and 21-year-old striker Gabriel Jesus will lead the team on Sunday.

“We will keep sharing (the captaincy) in the World Cup. But with athletes that are more experienced, they will be used more,” Tite said.

Croatia was deliberately picked by Brazil as a tough opponent, and coaching assistant Cleber Xavier said it was a test similar to the one Brazil will face against Serbia.

“Croatia has many players in Italy, Spain. Their midfielders are great and they play with two lines of four players. Luka Modric here is different from the one of Real Madrid. It will be a great test,” Xavier said.

Modric said Brazil was better than the team which opened the 2014 World Cup against Croatia in Sao Paulo. Brazil won that game 3-1 with two goals from Neymar.

“But we have improved too, so this will be a good game,” Modric said.

WORLD CUP: Pele comes of age as Brazil wins 1958 World Cup

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
It took a 17-year-old phenom to finally turn things around for Brazil.

Present at each World Cup since its start in 1930, Brazil had always fallen short – most notably in 1950 when the host country lost the final match to Uruguay.

The trauma of losing that game in front of a crowd some have estimated at more than 200,000 in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was so overwhelming that Brazil decided to ditch its white shirts in favor of what has become the iconic yellow shirt.

It wasn’t long before Brazil became champion. In 1958, Brazil won its first World Cup in thrilling fashion, defeating host Sweden 5-2 in the final and in the process becoming the first team to win the tournament outside its continent.

The tournament is largely remembered for the emergence of 17-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Pele, as he is better known, hadn’t actually started the tournament, but coach Vicente Feola was forced into making changes after his team labored to a 0-0 draw against England.

The changes worked, none more so than the introduction of the agile and supremely skillful Pele. What astounded those who saw him was just how calm someone so young could be at moments of high drama.

Pele scored the only goal as Brazil beat Wales in the quarterfinals and he then netted a hat trick in Brazil’s 5-2 semifinal victory over France. He added a further two goals in the final, with Brazil playing in blue because Sweden was wearing yellow.

His first goal, in the 55th minute, put Brazil ahead 3-1 and effectively ended the match as a contest. It is as memorable as any scored in a World Cup final. Controlling a looping ball into the penalty area with his thigh, Pele flipped it over his head, spun around and volleyed the ball past the Sweden goalkeeper.

A star was well and truly born.

AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

