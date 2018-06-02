Manuel Neuer makes long-awaited return for Germany

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manuel Neuer looks like he’s not only ready to appear for Germany once again, but could be in line to reclaim his position as the national team’s number one goalkeeper.

Despite being absent from club and national team duties since September 2017, the Bayern Munich keeper will start in Saturday’s international friendly against Austria, as Germany readies itself for the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Manager Jurgen Low has opted to go with a mixed lineup of would-be starters and reserves for the match, however, if Neuer is indeed fully fit it is hard to imagine he wouldn’t be considered to start in Russia when Germany opens World Cup play against Mexico on June 17.

Germany does have three other goalkeepers in camp though, with Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen each waiting in the wings.

If Neuer makes the final roster, Leno would be the most likely to not see his name included in the team that heads to Russia.

Low must cut four players in total from his 27-man roster before the June 4 deadline when all squads must be finalized.