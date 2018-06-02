More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Manuel Neuer makes long-awaited return for Germany

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
Manuel Neuer looks like he’s not only ready to appear for Germany once again, but could be in line to reclaim his position as the national team’s number one goalkeeper.

Despite being absent from club and national team duties since September 2017, the Bayern Munich keeper will start in Saturday’s international friendly against Austria, as Germany readies itself for the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Manager Jurgen Low has opted to go with a mixed lineup of would-be starters and reserves for the match, however, if Neuer is indeed fully fit it is hard to imagine he wouldn’t be considered to start in Russia when Germany opens World Cup play against Mexico on June 17.

Germany does have three other goalkeepers in camp though, with Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen each waiting in the wings.

If Neuer makes the final roster, Leno would be the most likely to not see his name included in the team that heads to Russia.

Low must cut four players in total from his 27-man roster before the June 4 deadline when all squads must be finalized.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United nearing Fred deal and more

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The World Cup is right around the corner, so clubs around Europe are looking to bolster their rosters before the world’s biggest competition kicks off in less than two weeks.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at some of the biggest transfer rumors on Saturday, including the Red Devils looking to secure more midfield help.

Manchester United could have their first signing of the summer secured prior to the World Cup as they look to finalize a deal with one of Brazil’s midfielders.

With the Selecao in England this weekend for a friendly against Croatia, Man United is hopeful of completing a contract to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

The two sides have reported agreed to a fee of $57.4 million, with Fred apparently set for a medical while he’s in England this weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will have to up the ante if they want to add onto their stacked midfield ahead of next season.

The Citizens have had their latest bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected by the Serie A side.

The Premier League champions offered over $58 million, however, Napoli remains keen on retaining Jorginho’s services next season when Carlo Ancelotti debuts as the team’s new manager.

Liverpool’s failure to capture the UEFA Champions League title has them willing to spend big bucks once again, and they could turn to another striker for depth.

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has become a major target for Jurgen Klopp and his club, after shining through while on loan this past season at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Talisca has spent two consecutive seasons on loan at Besiktas, scoring 37 goals in the process, and raising his stock as a legitimate goalscoring threat.

Finally, despite another strong season in Serie A, Juventus are prepared to make any promises to Gonzalo Higuain.

The Italian champions are considering moving on from the Argentina international, although Higuain’s fate hasn’t been sealed yet.

In two seasons with the Bianconeri, Higuain has notched 55 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping guide Juventus to back-to-back league titles.

Douglas Costa, Augusto to miss friendly against Croatia

Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday’s friendly against Croatia in Liverpool because of injury.

The Brazilian football confederation says both will sit out the team’s first World Cup warm-up match.

Costa has not practiced with the national team since training began last week in Brazil because of a thigh injury.

Augusto’s right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in the starting lineup.

Right back Fagner, however, has recovered from a thigh injury and will be eligible to face Croatia at Anfield.

Neymar is not expected to start the match but should play for the first time since injuring his foot in February.

Report: AC Milan to lose Europa League spot over Financial Fair Play

By Matt ReedJun 2, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
AC Milan’s loss could prove to be another Serie A side’s gain, as UEFA has ruled against the Rossoneri.

The New York Times is reporting that AC Milan will be ruled out of next season’s UEFA Europa League after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

If Milan’s spot in the competition is in fact stripped, Italy’s eighth place finisher — Atalanta — would take their spot in the 2018/19 Europa League.

Milan owner Yonghong Li has faced scrutiny from UEFA since taking over the club last April, and received further backlash after spending over $266 million this past season on player transactions.

Reyna, Techera help Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Cristian Techera scored his fourth goal in two games and Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Friday night.

Colorado (2-8-2) has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home, tying the team record for both such streaks.

Vancouver (4-5-5) snapped a five-game winless skid, including a franchise-record four consecutive draws.

Techera, who had his first career hat trick on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Reyna, at the top of the box, tapped it to Techera on the right side. He clutched as defender Tommy Smith slid by and ripped a left-footer just inside the near post.

Reyna first-timed a half-volley off Smith into the net to double the advantage in the 39th. Alphonso Davies’ cross deflected off two defenders to Reyna for the finish from near the spot.

Colorado’s Edgar Castillo blasted a rising left-footer from well outside the area to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.