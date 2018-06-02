Precourt, Crew release stadium proposal for Austin relocation

The #SaveTheCrew movement has taken MLS by storm, particularly with Columbus Crew SC performing so well once again in 2018, but, a move out of the city appears imminent.
Precourt Sports Ventures — who owns the Crew — appear to have found a potential location for relocation to Austin, according to a city report.
“Overall, staff’s assessment indicates that McKalla Place is a suitable site for a Major League Soccer stadium,” the report said. “There is current compliant zoning, sufficient utility capacity, and daily on-site trips would be low.”
If granted, the stadium would be privately financed in order to bring the Crew from Columbus to Austin.
PSV is hopeful that a deal will be finalized by the end of June, which would help expedite the process of relocating the club — which has been stationed in Columbus since MLS’ inception in 1996.
According to the current plan, a stadium could be constructed in time for the 2021 MLS season, which would likely mean the Crew spend two more years in Ohio unless they could find a temporary venue in Texas during the construction of the new venue.