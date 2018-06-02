Report: AC Milan to lose Europa League spot over Financial Fair Play

AC Milan’s loss could prove to be another Serie A side’s gain, as UEFA has ruled against the Rossoneri.
The New York Times is reporting that AC Milan will be ruled out of next season’s UEFA Europa League after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.
If Milan’s spot in the competition is in fact stripped, Italy’s eighth place finisher — Atalanta — would take their spot in the 2018/19 Europa League.
Milan owner Yonghong Li has faced scrutiny from UEFA since taking over the club last April, and received further backlash after spending over $266 million this past season on player transactions.
LONDON (AP) Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday’s friendly against Croatia in Liverpool because of injury.
The Brazilian football confederation says both will sit out the team’s first World Cup warm-up match.
Costa has not practiced with the national team since training began last week in Brazil because of a thigh injury.
Augusto’s right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in the starting lineup.
Right back Fagner, however, has recovered from a thigh injury and will be eligible to face Croatia at Anfield.
Neymar is not expected to start the match but should play for the first time since injuring his foot in February.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Cristian Techera scored his fourth goal in two games and Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Friday night.
Colorado (2-8-2) has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home, tying the team record for both such streaks.
Vancouver (4-5-5) snapped a five-game winless skid, including a franchise-record four consecutive draws.
Techera, who had his first career hat trick on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Reyna, at the top of the box, tapped it to Techera on the right side. He clutched as defender Tommy Smith slid by and ripped a left-footer just inside the near post.
Reyna first-timed a half-volley off Smith into the net to double the advantage in the 39th. Alphonso Davies’ cross deflected off two defenders to Reyna for the finish from near the spot.
Colorado’s Edgar Castillo blasted a rising left-footer from well outside the area to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.
MOSCOW (AP) A Russian group protesting against this month’s World Cup says three students have been held by police on suspicion of vandalizing a tournament noticeboard.
The Initiative Group at Moscow State University says two students from the language faculty were detained during an exam, and a third was summoned to a police station.
Images posted online showed a noticeboard daubed with red paint reading “No to the fan zone,” though their authenticity couldn’t immediately be confirmed.
Some students at MSU, traditionally Russia’s most prestigious university, have been angered by the city government’s decision to set up a World Cup `fan zone’ on the edge of their campus that will show games on a big screen. They say the noise and crowds will disrupt research and exams scheduled for June.
Brad Friedel‘s first season in charge with the New England Revolution has gone quite well, but their road to the MLS Cup playoffs just got a bit more difficult.
The Revs announced Friday that defender Chris Tierney will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.
Tierney, 32, sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United, where he exited the match late on in the first half.
Tierney has spent 11 seasons with the Revolution and is currently the longest-tenured player with the club.