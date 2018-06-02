Report: AC Milan to lose Europa League spot over Financial Fair Play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AC Milan’s loss could prove to be another Serie A side’s gain, as UEFA has ruled against the Rossoneri.

The New York Times is reporting that AC Milan will be ruled out of next season’s UEFA Europa League after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

If Milan’s spot in the competition is in fact stripped, Italy’s eighth place finisher — Atalanta — would take their spot in the 2018/19 Europa League.

Milan owner Yonghong Li has faced scrutiny from UEFA since taking over the club last April, and received further backlash after spending over $266 million this past season on player transactions.