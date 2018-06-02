More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Reyna, Techera help Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Cristian Techera scored his fourth goal in two games and Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Friday night.

Colorado (2-8-2) has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home, tying the team record for both such streaks.

Vancouver (4-5-5) snapped a five-game winless skid, including a franchise-record four consecutive draws.

Techera, who had his first career hat trick on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Reyna, at the top of the box, tapped it to Techera on the right side. He clutched as defender Tommy Smith slid by and ripped a left-footer just inside the near post.

Reyna first-timed a half-volley off Smith into the net to double the advantage in the 39th. Alphonso Davies’ cross deflected off two defenders to Reyna for the finish from near the spot.

Colorado’s Edgar Castillo blasted a rising left-footer from well outside the area to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.

World Cup protest group says 3 students detained in Moscow

AP Photo/Julia Chestnova
Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A Russian group protesting against this month’s World Cup says three students have been held by police on suspicion of vandalizing a tournament noticeboard.

The Initiative Group at Moscow State University says two students from the language faculty were detained during an exam, and a third was summoned to a police station.

Images posted online showed a noticeboard daubed with red paint reading “No to the fan zone,” though their authenticity couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Some students at MSU, traditionally Russia’s most prestigious university, have been angered by the city government’s decision to set up a World Cup `fan zone’ on the edge of their campus that will show games on a big screen. They say the noise and crowds will disrupt research and exams scheduled for June.

Revs defender Chris Tierney will miss remainder of 2018

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Brad Friedel‘s first season in charge with the New England Revolution has gone quite well, but their road to the MLS Cup playoffs just got a bit more difficult.

The Revs announced Friday that defender Chris Tierney will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

Tierney, 32, sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United, where he exited the match late on in the first half.

Tierney has spent 11 seasons with the Revolution and is currently the longest-tenured player with the club.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal wants Tolisso, Alisson to Chelsea?

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Here’s a look at the day’s top transfer stories, including the Gunners and their attempt to build an improved roster.

Arsenal could look towards young Frenchman Corentin Tolisso as the club begins its new direction under manager Unai Emery.

Tolisso, currently at Bayern Munich, would require a significant sum, however, the Gunners are willing to pay upwards of $79 million for a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

In his first season with the German champions, Tolisso notched 10 goals in all competitions, while helping Bayern win its 28th Bundesliga crown.

The 23-year-old was recently called up to France ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Thibaut Courtois remains the number one choice for Chelsea at goalkeeper, however, that could change if the Belgium international exits the club.

The Blues are reportedly interested in a Brazilian if Courtois does in fact leave the team, with Roma shot-stopper Alisson the target.

Real Madrid continues to pursue Courtois, and another strong World Cup for the Chelsea keeper move those talks forward.

Meanwhile, Alisson is coming off of a very good season in Serie A, including helping his side reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Finally, West Ham United is looking to bolster its attack, and could turn to the French capital to do so.

The Hammers are currently in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over Javier Pastore’s services, after the Argentine attacker fell out of favor with the Ligue 1 champions.

Pastore struggled to find his way into the PSG lineup last season with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani leading the front line for the French giants.

United bid ahead of Morocco following FIFA inspection

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

For now, the United bid — which has combined forced between the United States, Mexico and Canada — is in a good position heading into the voting process to host the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday, the North American joint-bid outscored Morocco following FIFA’s inspection, with an overall 4 out of 5 score. Morocco’s score totaled a 2.7 out of 5.

Morocco received a “high risk” score in three major areas; stadium locations, accommodation and accommodation combined with transportation.

Meanwhile, the United bid failed to receive a single “high risk” score in the FIFA-conducted tests.

The next step in the World Cup voting process will come on June 10, when FIFA has to approve both bids before heading into June 13 voting — which will decide which host receives the honors.