Belgium, Kompany awaiting scan results on injured groin

Vincent Kompany‘s 2018 World Cup fate will be revealed sometime in the next 24-48 hours, as the whole of Belgium awaits results on the 32-year-old’s groin injury suffered Saturday in a friendly against Portugal.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is set to name his 23-man World Cup squad on Monday, and Kompany was expected to be an essential figure when the Red Devils take on Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G in Russia. Saturday’s injury, the latest in almost a decade’s worth of setbacks for the Manchester City captain.

Kompany missed out on Belgium’s 2016 European Championships campaign due to a leg injury.

Martinez, like everyone else, is keeping his fingers crossed and counting on the kind of veteran leadership you get from a three-time Premier League champion — quotes from the AP:

“You don’t want to lose players like Vincent. There’s the experience, there’s a little bit the know-how, there’s the communication on the pitch. I think that understanding — knowing what’s expected in big games and big moments is important so you don’t want to lose any of those players.” … “We feel a little bit disappointed for him because he’s been working so well in the camp. Already his influence in the group is always positive, he always wants to help and he’s been working extremely hard.”

Should Kompany miss out due to injury, Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, who have played together at Tottenham Hotspur since the former joined in 2015 — and Belgium and Ajax before that — would be the obvious central partnership against the Panamanians on June 18.

