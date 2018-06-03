PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Belgium, Kompany awaiting scan results on injured groin

By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Vincent Kompany‘s 2018 World Cup fate will be revealed sometime in the next 24-48 hours, as the whole of Belgium awaits results on the 32-year-old’s groin injury suffered Saturday in a friendly against Portugal.  

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is set to name his 23-man World Cup squad on Monday, and Kompany was expected to be an essential figure when the Red Devils take on Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G in Russia. Saturday’s injury, the latest in almost a decade’s worth of setbacks for the Manchester City captain.

Kompany missed out on Belgium’s 2016 European Championships campaign due to a leg injury.

Martinez, like everyone else, is keeping his fingers crossed and counting on the kind of veteran leadership you get from a three-time Premier League champion — quotes from the AP:

“You don’t want to lose players like Vincent. There’s the experience, there’s a little bit the know-how, there’s the communication on the pitch. I think that understanding — knowing what’s expected in big games and big moments is important so you don’t want to lose any of those players.”

“We feel a little bit disappointed for him because he’s been working so well in the camp. Already his influence in the group is always positive, he always wants to help and he’s been working extremely hard.”

Should Kompany miss out due to injury, Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, who have played together at Tottenham Hotspur since the former joined in 2015 — and Belgium and Ajax before that — would be the obvious central partnership against the Panamanians on June 18.

Guerrero, cleared for World Cup, scores twice in return for Peru

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
After what will undoubtedly go down as the worst six-month period of his professional career, Paolo Guerrero has had a pretty swell last three days.

Having been told late last year that he was banned from taking his first and final chance to play for Peru at a World Cup — his country’s first appearance since 1982 — Guerrero was devastated.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old was cleared to play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a Swiss supreme court ruling put his controversial doping ban on hold.

On Sunday, Guerrero made his return to the field, dawning the red and white of Peru, and scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, taking the tally for his legendary international career to 35 goals.

Guererro could still be forced to complete what was originally a 14-month ban, but a Switzerland Federal Tribunal judge said Thursday the ban should not apply until Guerrero’s appeal is heard in full after the World Cup.

(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Balotelli back with Italy after four years, ready to be a leader

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) — As far as Mario Balotelli is concerned, he doesn’t have to be Italy’s captain to be a role model.

“I’m here to score goals. You can also be a role model without wearing the armband,” Balotelli said at a news conference on Sunday, a day before Italy’s friendly against the Netherlands.

Earlier this week when Balotelli played for Italy for the first time in four years, a banner that read, “My captain is of Italian blood,” was draped on a pitch-side wall during a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Switzerland.

With Balotelli one of the most experienced players on Italy’s squad, there had been discussion that he might be named captain.

The issue has come to the forefront amid the installation of Italy’s new populist leaders, which includes a staunchly anti-immigrant, right-wing party in its governing coalition.

Balotelli was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants.

“It would be a good signal for African immigrants to represent my country as someone of African origin and captain,” Balotelli said.

“Racism really hurts,” Balotelli added. “It’s time for Italy to become like many other countries — more open — and to start integrating people who come from abroad.”

Balotelli hadn’t played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup.

He said he understands why former Italy coach Antonio Conte didn’t use him — “I wasn’t in great form” — but couldn’t see why Gian Piero Ventura never called him up.

“With Ventura I have no idea. We spoke but I didn’t understand his explanations very much and I was doing well,” Balotelli said. “But he was the coach and so I respect his (decision).”

Ventura was fired in November after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Balotelli played under current Italy coach Roberto Mancini at both Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Mancini announced that Balotelli would not start against the Netherlands, revealing that the attacking line would consist of Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne.

Transfer rumor roundup: City still wants Mahrez, Verratti to United?

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk examines the day’s biggest transfer stories, including Pep Guardiola‘s renewed interest in a Leicester City star.

Manchester City nearly captured the signature of Riyad Mahrez back in January, and it appears that the Premier League champions haven’t given up hope of bringing in the Algeria international.

Mahrez has spent five seasons with Leicester, including the club’s 2015/16 PL title-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has its sights set on a talented midfielder in the form of Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti.

The Red Devils are seeking another ball-winner in the center of the park to work with Nemanja Matic, and could be in for the Italian, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

Bayern Munich could turn to an England international at goalkeeper in the future, as a potential replacement to Manuel Neuer in the long-term.

The Bundesliga champions will reportedly send scouts to the World Cup in Russia to get a closer look at Jordan Pickford, who currently plays for Everton.

The 24-year-old is likely to start in net for the Three Lions this summer, as England prepares for a difficult group stage that features Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.

Finally, Inter Milan could take Daley Blind off of Manchester United’s hands after the defender struggled to find playing time in 2017/18.

Blind made just seven PL appearances this past season at Old Trafford, and could be seeking a change of scenery in an effort to gain more playing time.

Neymar scores for Brazil in first match since injury

Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 3, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
For the first time in over three months, Neymar was on the pitch. And the Brazilian didn’t disappoint in his return for the Selecao.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored less than a half an hour into his return, when Neymar struck the underside of the crossbar in the 69th minute and gave Brazil a 1-0 advantage over Croatia.

Brazil went on to win the match 2-0 courtesy of a second goal from Roberto Firmino, but the attention will surely gravitate towards Neymar ahead of the World Cup.

Brazil will have one more tune-up match against Austria on June 10, before heading to Russia for the World Cup.

Neymar and Co. will kick off their World Cup account seven days later when they open Group E play against Switzerland.

