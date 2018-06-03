More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Freddy Adu scores first USL goal for Las Vegas

By Matt ReedJun 3, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Freddy Adu appears to have found himself a decent home out in the desert, and he’s found the back of the net for his new club.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal for Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night during the team’s 4-1 win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, which just happened to be his birthday.

Meanwhile, Vegas goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino thought he’d take the game into his own hands — or in this case feet — when he attempted to dribble the length of the pitch in the 50th minute.

Unfortunately for the keeper, his plan didn’t work out.

Neymar scores for Brazil in first match since injury

By Matt ReedJun 3, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
For the first time in over three months, Neymar was on the pitch. And the Brazilian didn’t disappoint in his return for the Selecao.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored less than a half an hour into his return, when Neymar struck the underside of the crossbar in the 69th minute and gave Brazil a 1-0 advantage over Croatia.

Brazil went on to win the match 2-0 courtesy of a second goal from Roberto Firmino, but the attention will surely gravitate towards Neymar ahead of the World Cup.

Brazil will have one more tune-up match against Austria on June 10, before heading to Russia for the World Cup.

Neymar and Co. will kick off their World Cup account seven days later when they open Group E play against Switzerland.

Balance between club and country gets tricky with World Cup

Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Kendall Waston was surrounded by Vancouver Whitecaps teammates when the club’s coach, Carl Robinson, informed him he had made Costa Rica’s 23-man World Cup roster for the first time.

The applause, warm wishes and water-bottle shower that followed were a sign of respect and admiration. Waston is Vancouver’s captain, and his play with the Whitecaps is largely why he’s headed to Russia.

Of course, the moment Waston made that Costa Rican roster, his priorities changed.

Waston says the Whitecaps “treat me like a family” and “have helped me a lot,” providing the exposure and experience necessary to crack a World Cup roster. But like many other Russia-bound MLS players, the last thing he wants is to invite any needless risks that might jeopardize his participation in Russia. Keeping the club competitive and staying fit and healthy to represent your country can become a delicate balance.

While most leagues around the world cap their play in early-to-mid May, the MLS schedule marches on, and many players headed to Russia stuck with their MLS teams through the last weekend of May before joining their national teams.

“I think that each day you have to work harder to be in good standing with the club, first of all,” Seattle Sounders and Panama defender Roman Torres said through an interpreter. “Each day with the club, I am training to the fullest to obtain the triumphs that we’re trying to achieve. … It’s important to be physically fit and mentally strong as you arrive from the club to your national team.”

Torres is a prime example of how tenuous the balance can be for both players and their club teams as the World Cup nears. During pregame warmups on April 29, Torres strained his hamstring. In the days after Torres was hurt, Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said, “it’s not good. It’s not good.”

What Schmetzer meant was the wide impact Torres’ injury had. It was significant to Seattle in the short-term and had a trickle-down effect for Panama. Torres had to sit out four games to properly rest the injury at a time Seattle could have used it’s staring defender. He spent most of May rehabbing instead of joining Panama in top form. And he’s at greater risk for aggravating the injury trying to slow down Eden Hazard or Harry Kane during the World Cup.

“It’s always challenging and it’s been challenging for us as a club because we’ve always had a lot of internationals on our roster,” Schmetzer said.

Injury is typically the primary concern, and the fallout can be significant. In Europe, England’s Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlin and France’s Laurent Koscielny were lost from World Cup consideration due to major injuries suffered late in their club seasons. A final capper to the international club season were the injuries suffered by Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Dani Carvajal (Spain) in the UEFA Champions League final and have put their status for Russia in question.

For others who sit on the cusp of making their national teams, the consideration of injury and overall health isn’t allowed to be a factor. Give less than 100 percent effort, and performance could diminish, and selection for the World Cup might not happen.

“It’s not an easy time for the players, because that’s obviously on their minds,” said LAFC and former U.S. coach Bob Bradley.

Gustav Svensson has seemed a lock for Sweden after he played significant minutes in its World Cup qualifying playoff win over Italy. And while the thought of what lies ahead in Russia would sometimes creep into his mind during training, he did his best to push it aside when it came to games for Seattle.

“I think it’s dangerous to start thinking about that,” Svensson said. “I think it’s dangerous if you start not going into 100 percent in every challenge. I think easier to get injured if you start lacking in a little bit of some things.”

Clint Dempsey played in three World Cups for the U.S., two while playing in MLS and one while in England. He said that either way, the top concern for players this time of year is the challenge of staying in top shape.

“I couldn’t say which one is more difficult because you have a short career you want to make the most of it,” Dempsey said. “You don’t want to complain and you make the most of what your situation is whether you play domestically for club or playing in Europe. You want to be playing well because if you’re playing well for your club you’ll always get called into the national team.”

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.

VIDEO: Scotland’s Burke glides past South Korea with Messi-esque run

By Matt ReedJun 3, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
Three teams have advanced to the semifinals at the Toulon Tournament, and Scotland can thank their West Bromwich Albion winger for being one of the trio.

The Scots reached the final four on Saturday, after earning a 2-1 victory over South Korea in their Group B finale.

Baggies winger Oliver Burke looked transformed at the Stade Parsemain, when he provided Scotland with a brilliant run in the eighth minute, which proved to be the difference for the European side.

The win means Scotland finishes atop Group B on seven points, leaving hosts France left out of the semifinals.

England and Mexico have already advanced as well, with the Three Lions meeting Scotland in the next phase.

Tim Cahill set to play in fourth World Cup for Australia

Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 8:12 AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Tim Cahill will have a chance to score a goal in his fourth consecutive World Cup for Australia.

The 38-year-old forward was chosen on Sunday by coach Bert van Marwijk among 23 players set to play in Russia for the Socceroos.

Cahill has 105 caps for Australia and is the country’s leading goal scorer, but has struggled for form and match time in recent months. He is currently playing for Millwall in England.

Only three players have scored goals in four World Cups- Pele and German strikers Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

Australia’s squad is evenly spread, featuring three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven attackers.

Daniel Arzani, 19, is joined by Dimitri Petratos and Josh Risdon as the only three A-League players in the squad, while Mark Milligan also made the World Cup squad for the fourth consecutive time.

The final squad was the result of a two-week training camp in Antalya, Turkey and a 4-0 international friendly win over Czech Republic.

“I have been very pleased with the effort and application of all of the players during our time in Turkey,” van Marwijk said. “Every step of the selection process has been difficult because the players have all given everything to make the final selection.”

Australia is in Group C at the World Cup with France, Denmark and Peru.

The Socceroos will continue to train in Turkey for another week before travelling to Budapest for a friendly against Hungary on June 9. Australia’s World Cup opener is in Kazan against France on June 16.

Australia’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers; Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones.

Defenders: Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Matt Jurman, Mark Milligan, Josh Risdon, Aziz Behich, James Meredith.

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (captain), Aaron Mooy, Massimo Luongo, Jackson Irvine, Tomi Rogic, Dimitri Petratos, Mathew Leckie, Daniel Arzani.

Forwards: Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren, Robbie Kruse.