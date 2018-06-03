PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Spain held to draw with Switzerland ahead of World Cup

Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) Spain and Switzerland played to a 1-1 draw in a warmup match for the World Cup on Sunday.

Spain was in control from the start but couldn’t capitalize on its chances and paid the prize after a second-half blunder by goalkeeper David De Gea.

Alvaro Odriozola opened the scoring for the hosts with a neat volley from just outside the area in the 29th minute. Ricardo Rodriguez equalized for the Swiss in the 62nd after De Gea dropped the ball in front of goal while trying to hold on to a weak shot from inside the area.

The result kept Spain unbeaten in 19 matches since coach Julen Lopetegui took over after the 2016 European Championship.

Spain still wasn’t at full strength as defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was dropped from the starting lineup after falling ill with gastroenteritis.

Real Madrid players also weren’t fully available after reporting late to the squad because of the Champions League final. Sergio Ramos, Francisco “Isco” Alarcon and Dani Carvajal didn’t even travel for the match in Villarreal, although Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were second-half substitutes.

Fernandez nearly scored Spain’s winner with a shot that hit the post in second-half injury time.

Lopetegui played with Diego Costa and Iago Aspas up front, while Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta and David Silva were in midfield.

Spain will head to Russia looking to rebound from early eliminations at the 2016 European Championship and the 2014 World Cup. La Roja won Euro 2012, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008.

Spain’s final warmup match will be against Tunisia on Saturday in Krasnodar, the team’s base in Russia.

Its first game at the World Cup is against European champion Portugal on June 15.

Spain’s next Group B matches will be against Iran on June 20 and Morocco on June 25.

Spain will travel to Russia on Thursday.

Switzerland will host Japan on Friday in its final warmup match before its World Cup opener against Brazil on June 17 in Group E. It then faces Serbia on June 22 and Costa Rica on June 27.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
Sporting Kansas City were knocked from their perch atop the Western Conference on Saturday, as FC Dallas (26 points) topped Los Angeles FC to take over the top spot which Sporting KC (25) had held for much of the season.

Peter Vermes’ side’s first chance to reclaim supremacy in the West comes on Sunday with ninth-place Minnesota United visit Children’s Mercy Park.

With Johnny Russell away on international duty for Scotland, Cristian Lobato has been called into the starting lineup alongside Daniel Salloi, who’s starting up top for Khiry Shelton, and Gerso Fernandes.

Hit the link above to follow along throughout the afternoon, and check back with PST for coverage after the final whistle.

Belgium, Kompany awaiting scan results on injured groin

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Vincent Kompany‘s 2018 World Cup fate will be revealed sometime in the next 24-48 hours, as the whole of Belgium awaits results on the 32-year-old’s groin injury suffered Saturday in a friendly against Portugal.  

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is set to name his 23-man World Cup squad on Monday, and Kompany was expected to be an essential figure when the Red Devils take on Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G in Russia. Saturday’s injury, the latest in almost a decade’s worth of setbacks for the Manchester City captain.

Kompany missed out on Belgium’s 2016 European Championships campaign due to a leg injury.

Martinez, like everyone else, is keeping his fingers crossed and counting on the kind of veteran leadership you get from a three-time Premier League champion — quotes from the AP:

“You don’t want to lose players like Vincent. There’s the experience, there’s a little bit the know-how, there’s the communication on the pitch. I think that understanding — knowing what’s expected in big games and big moments is important so you don’t want to lose any of those players.”

“We feel a little bit disappointed for him because he’s been working so well in the camp. Already his influence in the group is always positive, he always wants to help and he’s been working extremely hard.”

Should Kompany miss out due to injury, Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, who have played together at Tottenham Hotspur since the former joined in 2015 — and Belgium and Ajax before that — would be the obvious central partnership against the Panamanians on June 18.

Guerrero, cleared for World Cup, scores twice in return for Peru

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
After what will undoubtedly go down as the worst six-month period of his professional career, Paolo Guerrero has had a pretty swell last three days.

Having been told late last year that he was banned from taking his first and final chance to play for Peru at a World Cup — his country’s first appearance since 1982 — Guerrero was devastated.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old was cleared to play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a Swiss supreme court ruling put his controversial doping ban on hold.

On Sunday, Guerrero made his return to the field, dawning the red and white of Peru, and scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, taking the tally for his legendary international career to 35 goals.

Guererro could still be forced to complete what was originally a 14-month ban, but a Switzerland Federal Tribunal judge said Thursday the ban should not apply until Guerrero’s appeal is heard in full after the World Cup.

(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Balotelli back with Italy after four years, ready to be a leader

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) — As far as Mario Balotelli is concerned, he doesn’t have to be Italy’s captain to be a role model.

“I’m here to score goals. You can also be a role model without wearing the armband,” Balotelli said at a news conference on Sunday, a day before Italy’s friendly against the Netherlands.

Earlier this week when Balotelli played for Italy for the first time in four years, a banner that read, “My captain is of Italian blood,” was draped on a pitch-side wall during a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Switzerland.

With Balotelli one of the most experienced players on Italy’s squad, there had been discussion that he might be named captain.

The issue has come to the forefront amid the installation of Italy’s new populist leaders, which includes a staunchly anti-immigrant, right-wing party in its governing coalition.

Balotelli was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants.

“It would be a good signal for African immigrants to represent my country as someone of African origin and captain,” Balotelli said.

“Racism really hurts,” Balotelli added. “It’s time for Italy to become like many other countries — more open — and to start integrating people who come from abroad.”

Balotelli hadn’t played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup.

He said he understands why former Italy coach Antonio Conte didn’t use him — “I wasn’t in great form” — but couldn’t see why Gian Piero Ventura never called him up.

“With Ventura I have no idea. We spoke but I didn’t understand his explanations very much and I was doing well,” Balotelli said. “But he was the coach and so I respect his (decision).”

Ventura was fired in November after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Balotelli played under current Italy coach Roberto Mancini at both Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Mancini announced that Balotelli would not start against the Netherlands, revealing that the attacking line would consist of Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne.

