Sporting KC reclaim West’s top spot with 4-1 win over MNUFC

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — The game in 100 words (or less): Sporting Kansas City lost their hold on the Western Conference’s top spot barely 24 hours ago, and Peter Vermes’ side is already already back on top after throttling Minnesota United to the tune of 4-1 on Sunday. Daniel Salloi’s ascendancy to MLS stardom continued, as the 21-year-old opened the scoring with a stunning strike from 22 yards out (his 4th of the season, to go with 4 assists) in the 9th minute. It was 1-1 just two minutes later before the floodgates opened and Sporting KC made it 3-1 before halftime. Diego Rubio added a late insurance goal The victory pushes Sporting back to within one point of Atlanta United (29 points) in the Supporters’ Shield race and extends their unbeaten run to five games (three wins), while Minnesota have lost three of their last five games and eight in total on the season.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Salloi turns into acres of space, makes it 1-0 — Forced in the center forward spot in Khiry Shelton’s absence, Salloi brought a different dimension to the SKC attack _ a directness and eye for goal — that’s been absent since Dom Dwyer’s best days in Sporting blue.

35′ — Wan Kuzain scores his first SKC goal to make it 2-1 — A night to remember 19-year-old Wan Kuzain, dubbed “the Malaysian Messi” in his homeland and forced into his second appearance in as many game by an early injury to Yohan Croizet.

81′ — Rubio slots home from a tough angle for 4-1 — It’s been a tough year for Rubio, who lost the starting center forward spot in the preseason and has played very little through the first three months, but he took his one chance — with his weaker left foot — very well.

Man of the match: Cristian Lobato

Goalscorers: Salloi (9′), Mears (11′), Wan Kuzain (35′), Lobato (38′), Rubio (81′)

