2018 World Cup team preview: Saudi Arabia

Getting to know Saudi Arabia: Your introduction to the Saudi Arabia national team was likely either in the FIFA 94 video game — (nerd voice: You mean FIFA International Soccer, Nick) — or that summer’s World Cup tournament which saw the Green Falcons stun Belgium and beat Morocco in making it out of the group stage in America.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Saudi Arabia qualified for the next three tournaments, but did not win a match. Their finishes? 28th, 32nd, and 28th. After two tournaments off, the Green Falcons are back in the World Cup.
For more history on Saudi Arabia, click here.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
What group are they in? Group A
Game schedule – Group A – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here
Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow 11 a.m. ET
Weds., June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11 a.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10 a.m. ET
Projected lineup (4-3-2-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full
—– Al-Muaiouf —–
Al-Burayk — Al-Boleahi — Hawsawi— Al-Harbi
Al-Faraj — Ali-Khaibari —- Kanu
Al-Jassim —- Al-Shehri
Al-Sahlawi
Star player: Mohammad Al-Sahlawi — Scored the first of his 28 international goals as an equalizer against Spain in 2010. While Saudi Arabia would lose 3-2, Al-Sahlawi has continued to score in becoming a national hero. He broke the Saudi transfer record in 2008, and has scored 108 league goals in 174 matches for Al-Nassr.
Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi – A La Liga winner as a player at Barcelona, Pizzi has watched over Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo as a manager. Internationally, he guided Chile to the 2016 Copa America.
Secret weapon: Fahad Al-Muwallad — The 23-year-old is back from a loan to Levante in La Liga, and can dazzle when in form.
Prediction: Out in the group stage. Scoring multiple goals would be an achievement, and plucking a point cause for celebration.