Everton confirm Rooney close to MLS move

Director of football Marcel Brands and manager Marco Silva both confirmed that Rooney, 32, is in talks with D.C. United about moving to Major League Soccer.
Brands had the following to say when asked about the current status of Rooney’s reported move to MLS.
“There’s a possibility he will leave. He is talking with DC, that is not a secret,” Brands confirmed. “We will talk with him and if this is a move he wants to make in the next step of his career, like a lot of big, big players do and did in the past, to go to MLS, then I hope he will return when he’s finished there because he is still a legend in this club. I always hoped to do that in PSV and I always hope to do that here, to use the legends also in the future for the club.”
Everton’s new manager, Marco Silva, confirmed that talks about Rooney heading to DCU were already in place before he was appointed last week.
But Silva did leave the door open for the England, Everton and Manchester United legend to stay at Goodison Park if he wants to.
“Before we arrived this had already started, this deal with DC,” Silva said. “It’s something we expect. We will see the next few days. We will talk the next few days with Rooney because he’s a club legend. We need to understand everything. Like Marcel said, the door is open every time for him. We will talk with him and see everything that has happened up until this moment and then it’s Wayne’s decision.”
It seems like Rooney’s arrival in MLS is imminent but there is a small chance he may remain at Goodison given Silva’s comments about meeting with him in the next few days.
When they competed as the Soviet Union they had better success, with a golden era from 1958-70 which saw them reach the quarterfinals three times and they finished fourth in 1966. In recent times they reached the semifinals of the 2008 European championships as they likes of Andrey Arshavin starred. For more history on Russia, click here.
What group are they in? Russia are in Group A alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The hosts have been handed a pretty manageable group as they aim to make the Round of 16. Uruguay are the favorites but with Saudi Arabia the underdogs and Egypt relying heavily on Mohamed Salah rushing back to fitness, the hosts will fancy their chances, especially if they win against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener.
Star player: Aleksandr Golovin – The central midfielder is a star for CSKA Moscow at the age of 22 and he is Russia’s greatest hope. A silky playmaker who loves to get on the ball and dictate Russia’s tempo of play, Golovkin has scored twice in 18 appearances for his country but is coming off his best goalscoring season for CSKA as he struck seven times (including a memorable free kick at Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League) in 2017/18. Golovkin is the posterboy of Russian soccer and plenty of pressure will be on his shoulders.
Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov – An experienced manager who played for Russia at both the 1994 and 2002 World Cups, as well as Euro 1996, Cherchesov is a cautious coach. He has won five of his 19 games in charge of Russia after he signed a contract in 2016 through the World Cup. He believes in a team-first approach and has largely kept the same group of players together over the past two years. Cherchesov is a lively character who will try to inspire his squad to feed off the home support and seize the moment. He knows they have no real superstars but will be hoping a strong defensive unit will see them out of the group.
Secret weapon: Russia have something nobody else at the tournament will have: home support. Yes, it’s a cliche, but we all now how big of an impact the home fans can have at a tournament. Look at South Korea making it all the way to the semifinals in 2002, Italy making the final in 1990, England winning it all in 1966 and France also winning the trophy on home soil in 1998. Russia aren’t going to win this World Cup but their fans can carry them into the knockout rounds if they can grab four points in their games against Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Then, who knows?
Prediction: Russia will try and keep things tight and have some clinical finishers in Dyzuba and Smolov, while Golovin will be their main hope in midfield. The hosts are up against it to make it out of the group but the biggest hope they can have is that Egypt’s superstar Mohamed Salah isn’t fit enough to make a huge impact and Russia can then sneak through behind Uruguay to make the last 16. Facing either Portugal or Russia in the last 16 means they will likely exit in the first knockout round, but getting out of the group stage would be a huge success for a team ranked 66th in the latest FIFA rankings.
West Ham United’s new manager was attacked in his homeland by a gang as he and his wife, along with two others, were walking to a local restaurant. The gang pointed a gun at them and then stole the handbag of Pellegrini’s wife as the shot at police as they escaped.
The perpetrators sped away in a stolen Porsche which was later found, along with the handbag, but no arrests have been made.
Pellegrini took to Twitter to thank the local police force for dealing with the incident quickly.
The former Manchester City boss won the Premier League title in 2013/14 and left his role at Hebei China Fortune in May to take over at West Ham for the 2018/19 campaign.
Felicitaciones a @Carabdechile por su rápida y valiente reacción. Agradezco el apoyo de la gente. Ojalá se le otorguen mas facultades a Carabineros para solucionar el tema de la delincuencia lo antes posible.
Perhaps the biggest shock is that Germany have left Leroy Sane out of their final squad with the PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League previously expected to be a key player for Die Mannschaft this summer.
It is a huge call from Joachim Low after Sane, 22, had a breakout season in England, winning the Premier League title and League Cup with Manchester City. The winger scored 14 goals and racked up 17 assists in all competitions but with Germany playing a 3-5-2 formation their need for wingers is scarce and Sane was a victim of Low having an embarrassment of riches in attacking areas with Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka, Mezut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez ahead of him.
Sane’s captain at Man City, Vincent Kompany, is heading to the World Cup as Roberto Martinez chose to select his captain in his final squad despite the veteran center back suffering a groin injury in their friendly draw against Portugal on Saturday.
Kompany, 32, has worked hard to get back to full fitness this season for City but there is still some doubt as to just how serious this latest injury is. Still, he’s heading to Russia and Belgium certainly have plenty of cover in that area of the pitch with Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen all in the squad, plus Laurent Ciman on stand-by.
There is also positive news for Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool star was included in Egypt’s final 23-man squad as he continues his recovery from a left shoulder injury.
Salah, 25, has been working around the clock to be fit to play for Egypt after coming off injured in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 26.
Egypt believe he will be out for no longer than three weeks with the injury and the winger who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season will surely be fit for at least their last two Group A games. Appearing in their first World Cup since 1990 The Pharaohs appear to have their superstar back, which is not only great news for Egypt but the entire World Cup.