More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Most notable absentees from 2018 World Cup rosters

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leroy Sane was left off the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, an omission that makes Landon Donovan circa 2014 look like forgetting the baby formula at the store.

(Sorry, LegenD. You’re still a big, big, big deal to us, and you understand the baby nourishment point these days).

[ MORE: Karius was concussed ]

But good, even great players get left off great teams, and Germany is stacked for another run at glory. And Sane’s not alone, with World Cup hero Mario Gotze not getting a call from his nation alone.

Honorable mention to Spain’s Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Sergi Roberto. Wow. Spain is deep.

10. Adrien Rabiot, France — A substandard club season may’ve claimed Rabiot, but he’s also struggled to get regular call-ups. The surprise is a bit less than the others, though his status on the nation’s best domestic club suggests it should be higher.

9. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal — Beyond Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I simply don’t see a ball mover of Wilshere’s caliber on the Three Lions roster.

8. Mario Gotze, Germany — Sentimental, yes, but I think there’s something to be said for Germany and its support knowing a World Cup winner is sitting on the bench or at least waiting in the wings.

7. Anthony Martial, France — Incredible talents are always left out of the French side, but this one is not based solely on one club manager’s squad selection in Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored once in 18 caps for his country.

6. Mauro Icardi, Argentina — He’s only this low for two reasons. 1) Argentina is stacked in attack and someone has to miss out. 2) He’s just not a terrific dude.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, France — Scored 14 goals for Arsenal in limited time, and bagged two against Germany in November. Yet it seems the knee injury that cost him part of Arsenal’s season and a pair of March friendlies ultimately dropped him off the cliff.

4. Alvaro Morata, Spain — His form dipped massively outside of the FA Cup run, but Morata had five goals in his last four Spanish outings before surprisingly being dropped in March and beyond.

3. Alex Sandro, Brazil — To say that the Juventus wide man was one of the top players in Serie A is a given, but given his potential to do just about anything on the left side, it’s surprising to see Filipe Luis getting the nod ahead of him. Maybe it’s that Sandro is too close to Marcelo in style, and Tite wanted another style of left back?

2. Radja Nainngolan, Belgium — This is a massive risk from Roberto Martinez for a golden generation of Red Devils, and it’s an addition by subtraction move. And Belgium has fellas who can do his job, but at his best there are few that do it as well as this mad man.

  1. Leroy Sane, Germany — The Julians, Draxler and Brandt, got spots ahead of Sane, and here’s the only thing I can really produce about the omission: Sane’s success at Man City is built around the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer the player to have the ball about 20 yards out from the end line, probably more so than even Kevin De Bruyne in the center-right. Perhaps Joachim Loew thinks Sane won’t work as well when the focus is not on him?

Emre Can reportedly a medical away from sealing Juve deal

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Emre Can was very good for Liverpool this season, but his contract status was a constant source of discussion for Jurgen Klopp and his back room men.

Can, 24, has long been linked with Juventus and is going to land there.

[ MORE: Karius was concussed ]

The German center midfielder is apparently a medical away from making his Turin move a formal one.

Can’s eight yellow cards led the Reds despite his playing in just 26 Premier League matches, starting 24 and posting three goals with five assists.

He played 12 other matches, registering three goals.

You can see why the Reds would’ve preferred to keep Can. With him in the Starting XI, Liverpool went 19W-9D-5L. They were pretty darn good without him, too, but not on that level (12W-7D-4L).

Naby Keita and Fabinho should improve Liverpool’s midfield quite a bit, but we’re pretty sure keeping Can would’ve worked just fine for Klopp. Unfortunately, it was out of his hands.

2018 World Cup team preview: Uruguay

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting to know Uruguay: It won its first two World Cups, and has thrice been semifinalists, but may be on the precipice of wasting two golden chances to make deep runs.

 [ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Uruguay was a chic choice to make a run in 2014, buoyed by the success of one Luis Suarez, but his biting incident hampered their chances of making a run through the knockout rounds. It was a 2-0 loss to Colombia, a side it had beaten in qualifying the previous Fall, that sent Uruguay packing from Brazil.

Oscar Tabarez’s side is younger now, but still boasts two of the best strikers in the world and terrific center backs who also play together for club in Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. With those in the arsenal, it’s got a chance to make a run.

For more history on Uruguay, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group A

Game schedule – Group A – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Yekaterinburg 8 a.m. ET
Weds., June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11 a.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, Samara 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Muslera

Varela — Godin — Gimenez — Laxalt

Nandez — Betancur — Vecina — Rodriguez

Suarez — Cavani

Star player: Luis Suarez — He’s scored 30 or more club goals in five of six seasons, and likely would’ve made it a perfect six had he not been suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini. Along with fellow 31-year-old striker and 2011 Copa America winner Edinson Cavani, this is a huge tournament for his international legacy.

Manager: Óscar Tabárez – The argument for consistency, Tabarez has led Uruguay since 2006. That includes a fourth-place run at the 2010 World Cup, and who knows how far Luis Suarez and Co. could have gone in 2014 had the star striker not gone 28 Days Later on Giorgio Chiellini. He knows his side well.

Secret weapon: Rodrigo Betancur — The 20-year-old Juventus midfielder is going to get his chance to lay claim to a major and long-term midfield role with Uruguay.

Prediction: With all due respect to the magnificence of Mohamed Salah as well as the power of a host nation in Russia, it would be a monumental disappointment if Uruguay failed to make it out of group play. The group winners and runners-up face Group B, which will likely be Spain or Portugal so… pick your poison.

Report: Sadio Mane to Real Madrid on hold

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool has been linked with a bevy of attacking options for the 2018-19 season which, even given a need for depth, would probably require someone skipping town.

[ MORE: Karius was concussed ]

Sadio Mane is being connected with a move away from Anfield, with France Football saying the move was done and dusted should Zinedine Zidane have stayed at Real Madrid.

The Senegalese winger, 26, just finished his second season at Liverpool, where he’s scored 23 Premier League goals in two seasons. There have been no signs Liverpool would want to move on from his services.

But Mane has not spent more than two years at a club in his career, moving from Metz to Red Bull Salzburg to Southampton and now Liverpool.

And if Real is buying, should it be true, you know that’s a lot of dough heading to Merseyside.

But will the next boss be in need of more attacking prowess at the Bernabeu, or might he prefer a different sort of winger? In Mane’s case, it could be a waiting game. That’s probably okay, as he has to deal with World Cup groupmates Poland, Colombia, and Japan.

Do you buy the idea that Mane could leave Liverpool?

Infantino says FIFA can afford Morocco to host 2026 WCup

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino says it can afford to have Morocco host the 2026 World Cup, even if the rival North American bid promises billions of dollars more in revenue.

Ahead of next week’s vote by FIFA member federations, Infantino says: “FIFA can afford whatever the congress decides.”

[ MORE: Karius was concussed ]

He adds: “We have to live with that and to make the best of any decision which is taken.”

In a FIFA panel’s evaluation of the candidates, the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid got the only maximum mark for its tickets and corporate hospitality sales plan.

The report noted “significantly higher” forecast revenue of $14.3 billion from the North Americans and $7.2 billion from Morocco.

Still, Infantino says “money is one element (but) not the only element” in the evaluation.