Most notable absentees from 2018 World Cup rosters

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leroy Sane was left off the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, an omission that makes Landon Donovan circa 2014 look like forgetting the baby formula at the store.

(Sorry, LegenD. You’re still a big, big, big deal to us, and you understand the baby nourishment point these days).

But good, even great players get left off great teams, and Germany is stacked for another run at glory. And Sane’s not alone, with World Cup hero Mario Gotze not getting a call from his nation alone.

Honorable mention to Spain’s Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Sergi Roberto. Wow. Spain is deep.

10. Adrien Rabiot, France — A substandard club season may’ve claimed Rabiot, but he’s also struggled to get regular call-ups. The surprise is a bit less than the others, though his status on the nation’s best domestic club suggests it should be higher.

9. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal — Beyond Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I simply don’t see a ball mover of Wilshere’s caliber on the Three Lions roster.

8. Mario Gotze, Germany — Sentimental, yes, but I think there’s something to be said for Germany and its support knowing a World Cup winner is sitting on the bench or at least waiting in the wings.

7. Anthony Martial, France — Incredible talents are always left out of the French side, but this one is not based solely on one club manager’s squad selection in Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored once in 18 caps for his country.

6. Mauro Icardi, Argentina — He’s only this low for two reasons. 1) Argentina is stacked in attack and someone has to miss out. 2) He’s just not a terrific dude.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, France — Scored 14 goals for Arsenal in limited time, and bagged two against Germany in November. Yet it seems the knee injury that cost him part of Arsenal’s season and a pair of March friendlies ultimately dropped him off the cliff.

4. Alvaro Morata, Spain — His form dipped massively outside of the FA Cup run, but Morata had five goals in his last four Spanish outings before surprisingly being dropped in March and beyond.

3. Alex Sandro, Brazil — To say that the Juventus wide man was one of the top players in Serie A is a given, but given his potential to do just about anything on the left side, it’s surprising to see Filipe Luis getting the nod ahead of him. Maybe it’s that Sandro is too close to Marcelo in style, and Tite wanted another style of left back?

2. Radja Nainngolan, Belgium — This is a massive risk from Roberto Martinez for a golden generation of Red Devils, and it’s an addition by subtraction move. And Belgium has fellas who can do his job, but at his best there are few that do it as well as this mad man.

  1. Leroy Sane, Germany — The Julians, Draxler and Brandt, got spots ahead of Sane, and here’s the only thing I can really produce about the omission: Sane’s success at Man City is built around the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer the player to have the ball about 20 yards out from the end line, probably more so than even Kevin De Bruyne in the center-right. Perhaps Joachim Loew thinks Sane won’t work as well when the focus is not on him?

2018 World Cup team preview: Portugal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Getting to know Portugal: The reigning European champions are one of the favorites to win the World Cup and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, you never know what they’re capable of. The one thing we learned about Portugal during their shock success at EURO 2016 is that they’re a team set up to do well in tournaments.

Portugal, at times, are truly horrible to play against with experienced defenders and a gritty under-belly which their manager Fernando Santos encourages. After winning their first-ever major trophy in 2016, Portugal have ended their drought for major success and they hope to have plenty of historic moments while Ronaldo is still around. For more on Portugal’s history, click here.

What group are they in? Group B alongside Iberian rivals Spain, and their showdown in Sochi in the opening group game will set the tone as to how their tournament will go. Iran and Morocco are huge underdogs and with Portugal the reigning European champs and Spain favored to go far, it will be a huge shock if anyone other than Spain or Portugal make it to the last 16 from Group B.

Game schedule – Group B – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm ET
Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am, ET
Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Patricio —–

Cedric — Pepe — Alves — Guerreiro —-

—- Bernardo Silva —- Carvalho —- Moutinho —- Mario —-

—- Ronaldo —- Andre Silva —-

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo – The leading goalscorer and appearance maker in Portugal’s history with 81 goals in 149 games is expected to step up once again. Ronaldo, 33, may well end his international career after this tournament but in recent interviews he is talking about playing until he is in his 40s. So maybe not… Whenever he does call it quits, there’s no doubting that the five-time World Player of the Year will go down as one of the top five players in history. Ronaldo has led Real Madrid to European domination in recent years. Can he lead Portugal to world domination?

Manager: Fernando Santos – A legendary figure after leading Portugal to success two summers ago in France, Santos is known as a defensive coach who sets his teams up to be tough to beat. Portugal certainly have been (they won nine-straight games in qualifying to reach the World Cup) and Santos not only sets his team up as a solid unit but allows his flair players to flourish in a fluid formation in attack. A composed character who is known to excel in man-management, Santos will have to use all of his nous to get this experienced Portugal side into the latter stages.

Secret weapon: Bernardo Silva – The playmaker finished the season superbly for Manchester City (two goals in his last four games) and that bodes well for Portugal. Silva took a while to settle when he arrived in the Premier League but he has adapted to the physicality and his silky skills are there for all to see. Silva will drift in from the right flank to link up with Ronaldo and he could be the unsung hero for Portugal this summer.

Prediction: Everything is set up very nicely for Portugal to make it to the last eight of the competition as they’ll face Group A runners up or winners if they make it safely through Group B (they should breeze through alongside Spain). Ronaldo will no doubt seize the moment and if he stays fit then Portugal have a real chance of reaching the semifinals which would equal their best-ever finish at a World Cup. That surely has to be their aim and reaching the final would be a huge bonus.

Free transfers: Lichtsteiner to Arsenal; Fredericks to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Arsenal will sign 34-year-old Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on July 1 when his current contract with Italian champions Juventus expires.

And the experienced defender, who joins on a one-year deal, will be Unai Emery’s first signing as Gunners boss.

The right back has been at Juve since 2011 and has reached two UEFA Champions League finals with the Turin giants, as well as winning seven-straight Serie A titles and four consecutive Italian cups. He will also captain Switzerland at the World Cup this summer.

Speaking about his move to Arsenal, Lichtsteiner is looking forward to the challenge ahead as they aim to break back into the top four of the Premier League.

“It’s a great moment. It’s great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal and have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club,” Lichtsteiner said. “I’ve never played against Arsenal, but of course there was the big era of Wenger. He won a lot of titles with Arsenal and [made them] a big team. Now it’s a new moment. Wenger went and now everything is a bit new, so it’s a big challenge.”

His new manager at Arsenal believes the Swiss national team captain can help the Gunners in other ways than just on the pitch.

“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch,” Emery said.

Lichtsteiner will add competition for Hector Bellerin at right back and the veteran defender is also able to play elsewhere in defense and midfield to add extra cover to the backline.

With another UEFA Europa League campaign coming up for Arsenal, Emery will certainly need a large squad to rotate between domestic and European action in 2018/19.

It was a busy day for right backs coming to the Premier League on a free transfer as Ryan Fredericks arrived at West Ham United.

Fredericks, 25, was a regular for Fulham as they were promoted to the PL via the Championship playoffs (he was named in the 2017/18 PFA Championship Team of the Year) but his deal with the Cottagers expires on July 1 and he was locked into contract talks but couldn’t agree on a new deal at Craven Cottage.

The Hammers and their new boss Manuel Pellegrini are delighted to have snapped up the attacking full back on a four-year deal.

“It’s amazing for this deal to finally happen,” Fredericks said. “I know we’ve been speaking about it for a while and trying to get things in place and finally, we’ve got it over the line. I’m just buzzing to be here. West Ham United is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Everyone knows the history of West Ham and there’s a lot of factors that brought me to the club.

“Obviously, it’s an exciting time for West Ham. The club have just brought in a new manager in Manuel Pellegrini and everyone knows his CV and what he has done in England before and in other leagues as well. I’m sure I can learn a lot from him.”

Fredericks, who began his career at Tottenham’s youth setup before moving on to Bristol City and then Fulham, will fight with the likes of Pablo Zabaleta and Sam Byram for playing time at right back at the London Stadium.

Which Premier League players will be at the World Cup?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
There are 107 players from the Premier League who are going to the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester City have more players going to the tournament (16) than any other club in the world, while the English national team are the only country in the entire competition to have 100 percent of their players from their domestic league.

Belgium have an incredible 11 of their 23-man squad who play in the Premier League, while Senegal and Brazil have six players each from the PL and Argentina, Denmark and France boast five players each in their final rosters.

Below is a breakdown of the PL players heading to Russia this summer, with players from recently relegated teams in 2017/18 and teams coming up to the PL in 2018/19 included.

Here’s a country-by-country breakdown.

Argentina
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United)
Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)
Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Australia
Mat Ryan (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

Belgium
Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)
Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion)

Brazil
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Danilo (Manchester City)
Fernandinho (Manchester City)
Willian (Chelsea)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Ederson (Manchester City)

Colombia
David Opsina (Arsenal)
Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur)

Croatia
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool)

Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield Town)
Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town)

England
Jack Butland (Stoke City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Nick Pope (Burnley)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
Phil Jones (Manchester United)
John Stones (Manchester City)
Harry Maguire (Leicester City)
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ashley Young (Manchester United)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Fabian Delph (Manchester City)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Egypt
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

France
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)
Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)

Germany
Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)
Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Iceland
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley)

Japan
Maya Yoshida (Southampton)
Shinji Kagawa (Leicester City)

Korea Republic
Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City)

Mexico
Javier Hernandez (Mexico)

Morocco
Roman Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nigeria
Wifried Ndidi (Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)
Victor Moses (Chelsea)
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Peru
Andre Carrillo (Watford)

Poland
Jan Bednarek (Southampton)
Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Brom, on loan from PSG)
Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City)

Portugal
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Joao Mario (West Ham United, on loan from Inter Milan)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
Adrien Silva (Leicester City)

Serbia
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace)
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)
Dusan Tadic (Southampton)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United, on loan at Fulham)

Senegal
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Idrissa Gueye (Everton)
Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United)
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City)
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City)

Spain
David De Gea (Manchester United)
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)
David Silva (Manchester City)

Sweden
Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)
Martin Olsson (Swansea City)
Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City)

Switzerland
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City)

Tunisia
Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City)

Who would have made USMNT squad for 2018 World Cup?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
There have been plenty of moments along the way which have made us all say: “damn, I can’t believe the U.S. aren’t at the World Cup…”

Another of those moments arrived this week.

On June 4 the final 23-man rosters for all 32 nations who qualified for the 2018 World Cup were announced.

Of course, the U.S. men’s national team didn’t submit a squad because, as we all know, they didn’t qualify for the tournament.

But with the USMNT not at a World Cup for the first time since 1986, who would’ve been heading to Russia this summer had Bruce Arena (he would’ve likely stayed on if they had qualified) had the chance to lead the Stars and Stripes?

Below is a projected 23-man squad had the U.S. qualified, taking into account the several players who were mainstays of Arena’s and young emerging talents who seem to have peaked at the right time.

Remember: this is a squad of who I think would have been included in the USA’s 23-man roster under Arena. Not the actual squad I would have selected…

JPW’s projected USA 2018 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3)
Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids, MLS)
Brad Guzan (Atlanta United, MLS
Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake, MLS)

Defenders (8)
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, Premier League)
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City, Championship)
John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Bundesliga)
Tim Ream (Fulham, Premier League)
Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City, MLS)
Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca, Liga MX)
Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, Liga MX)
DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo, MLS)

Midfielders (7)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, MLS)
Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union, MLS)
Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas, MLS)
Paul Arriola (D.C. United, MLS)
Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire, MLS)
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke, Bundesliga)
Darlington Nagbe(Atlanta United, MLS)

Forwards (5)
Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC, MLS)
Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders, MLS)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga)
Bobby Wood (Hamburg, 2. Bundesliga)
Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1)