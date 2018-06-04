More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Most notable absentees from 2018 World Cup rosters

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leroy Sane was left off the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, an omission that makes Landon Donovan circa 2014 look like forgetting the baby formula at the store.

(Sorry, LegenD. You’re still a big, big, big deal to us, and you understand the baby nourishment point these days).

But good, even great players get left off great teams, and Germany is stacked for another run at glory. And Sane’s not alone, with World Cup hero Mario Gotze not getting a call from his nation alone.

Honorable mention to Spain’s Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Sergi Roberto. Wow. Spain is deep.

10. Adrien Rabiot, France — A substandard club season may’ve claimed Rabiot, but he’s also struggled to get regular call-ups. The surprise is a bit less than the others, though his status on the nation’s best domestic club suggests it should be higher.

9. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal — Beyond Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I simply don’t see a ball mover of Wilshere’s caliber on the Three Lions roster.

8. Mario Gotze, Germany — Sentimental, yes, but I think there’s something to be said for Germany and its support knowing a World Cup winner is sitting on the bench or at least waiting in the wings.

7. Anthony Martial, France — Incredible talents are always left out of the French side, but this one is not based solely on one club manager’s squad selection in Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored once in 18 caps for his country.

6. Mauro Icardi, Argentina — He’s only this low for two reasons. 1) Argentina is stacked in attack and someone has to miss out. 2) He’s just not a terrific dude.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, France — Scored 14 goals for Arsenal in limited time, and bagged two against Germany in November. Yet it seems the knee injury that cost him part of Arsenal’s season and a pair of March friendlies ultimately dropped him off the cliff.

4. Alvaro Morata, Spain — His form dipped massively outside of the FA Cup run, but Morata had five goals in his last four Spanish outings before surprisingly being dropped in March and beyond.

3. Alex Sandro, Brazil — To say that the Juventus wide man was one of the top players in Serie A is a given, but given his potential to do just about anything on the left side, it’s surprising to see Filipe Luis getting the nod ahead of him. Maybe it’s that Sandro is too close to Marcelo in style, and Tite wanted another style of left back?

2. Radja Nainngolan, Belgium — This is a massive risk from Roberto Martinez for a golden generation of Red Devils, and it’s an addition by subtraction move. And Belgium has fellas who can do his job, but at his best there are few that do it as well as this mad man.

  1. Leroy Sane, Germany — The Julians, Draxler and Brandt, got spots ahead of Sane, and here’s the only thing I can really produce about the omission: Sane’s success at Man City is built around the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer the player to have the ball about 20 yards out from the end line, probably more so than even Kevin De Bruyne in the center-right. Perhaps Joachim Loew thinks Sane won’t work as well when the focus is not on him?

Spurs’ Rose admits to depression diagnosis during tough season

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur and England fullback Danny Rose has disclosed a diagnosis of depression stemming from a number of issues this season.

Rose, 27, was subject of transfer talk last offseason before a knee injury cost him most of his on-field campaign.

In the middle of the grueling rehab process, Rose says his uncle committed suicide, his brother was nearly attacked, and his mother racially abused.

On top of that, he was diagnosed and did not want to worry his family. He admits that his parents might not hear it from him until they read it in the news. From the BBC:

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a testing time at Tottenham this season,” said Rose. “It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about. … I haven’t told my mum or my dad, and they are probably going to be really angry reading this, but I’ve kept it to myself until now.”

“I was getting very angry, very easily,” he said. “I didn’t want to go into football, I didn’t want to do my rehab.”

Rose also said he told his family not to go to the World Cup in Russia because he feared for their safety given significant racial concerns in the host nation.

“It’s really sad,” Rose said. “It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”

Hopefully the full back gets a positive turn for country and then club after a trying year. More importantly, if you’re suffering or diagnosed with depression, don’t leave those who care about you in the dark. Everyone wants to help.

How likely is the World Cup winner to be European?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
It’s rarely a bad idea to look at the bookmakers’ odds when trying to determine a favorite, and the bookmakers sure like European teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Three of the four top dogs are from UEFA, and it becomes seven of nine and 10 of 14 before you find a team outside UEFA and CONMEBOL (That’s No. 15 Mexico).

Since 1990, five of seven World Cup winners have come from outside UEFA (Brazil in 1994 and 2002). That includes the three most recent winners in Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Betting against Europe in Europe means foiling overall favorites Brazil and fifth-favored side Argentina.

And so it follows that avoiding those teams for as long as possible is a nice idea. Given the draw, four sides won’t see either of the CONMEBOL powers until the semifinals.

That means, assuming Brazil and Argentina win their groups, it pays big to win groups A, C, F, H. That’s good news for two front-runners in France and Germany.

And perhaps it makes sense to lead with those teams, the latter being the reigning World Cup champions who missed out on EURO glory when they lost to the former via an Antoine Griezmann brace in the semifinals.

The third European team in the top five is Spain, whose loaded squad omitted several massive names. Advancing from Group B means a decent match-up with the winner or runner-up of a weaker Group A. In theory, that leaves less battle scars than other routes to the quarterfinals.

So many things will happen over the month-long cup that it feels silly to hang an expectation on a team, let alone a continent, but Europe’s chances are mighty good. Plus I want to be correct.

2018 World Cup team preview: Denmark

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Getting to know Denmark: EURO 1992 and 1995 Confederations Cup champions, Denmark’s best World Cup run came soon after: a quarterfinal appearance at the 1998 tournament.

The Danish Dynamite has qualified for every other World Cup from 2002 to 2018, and will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout rounds.

For more history on Denmark, click here.

What group are they in? C

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark,  Saransk Noon ET
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: France v Denmark, Moscow 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Schmeichel —–

— Stryger Larsen — Kjaer — Boilesen — Knudsen

—- Schone —- Delaney —-

Eriksen

—- Poulsen —-Jorgensen—- Sisto —-

Star player: Christian Eriksen — This is a true moment for Tottenham Hotspur’s 26-year-old, very much in his prime. The 77 times capped attacking midfielder with 21 international goals will be the unrivaled focus of the opposition’s defense. Will he cement his status as a Danish legend?

Manager: Åge Hareide – The 64-year-old former Norway boss and Man City/Norwich City player will oversee the biggest tournament of his career. He’s won league titles with Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborgs.

Secret weapon: Pione Sisto — With respect to Kasper Schmeichel in net, who hardly seems a secret, and Nicolai Jorgensen, the center forward, Sisto may actually creep up on some people. The 23-year-old Celta Vigo forward is coming off a four-goal, 10-assist campaign. Though his production waned late in the season, he should feel buoyed by the big stage.

Prediction: E

Saudi Arabia to host 3 of the next 5 Italian Super Cups

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Saudi Arabia will host three of the next five Italian Super Cups.

The Italian league announced on Wednesday that the first match of the series will be held between Jan. 12 and 16 featuring Serie A champion Juventus against Italian Cup finalist AC Milan.

Serie A said it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA), a governing body that oversees sports in the country.

The match usually features the Serie A champion against the Italian Cup winner, although since Juventus won both competitions last season, the other spot is being taken by the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested 11 times abroad before, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout.