AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Report: Sadio Mane to Real Madrid on hold

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Liverpool has been linked with a bevy of attacking options for the 2018-19 season which, even given a need for depth, would probably require someone skipping town.

Sadio Mane is being connected with a move away from Anfield, with France Football saying the move was done and dusted should Zinedine Zidane have stayed at Real Madrid.

The Senegalese winger, 26, just finished his second season at Liverpool, where he’s scored 23 Premier League goals in two seasons. There have been no signs Liverpool would want to move on from his services.

But Mane has not spent more than two years at a club in his career, moving from Metz to Red Bull Salzburg to Southampton and now Liverpool.

And if Real is buying, should it be true, you know that’s a lot of dough heading to Merseyside.

But will the next boss be in need of more attacking prowess at the Bernabeu, or might he prefer a different sort of winger? In Mane’s case, it could be a waiting game. That’s probably okay, as he has to deal with World Cup groupmates Poland, Colombia, and Japan.

Do you buy the idea that Mane could leave Liverpool?

2018 World Cup team preview: Uruguay

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Uruguay: It won its first two World Cups, and has thrice been semifinalists, but may be on the precipice of wasting two golden chances to make deep runs.

Uruguay was a chic choice to make a run in 2014, buoyed by the success of one Luis Suarez, but his biting incident hampered their chances of making a run through the knockout rounds. It was a 2-0 loss to Colombia, a side it had beaten in qualifying the previous Fall, that sent Uruguay packing from Brazil.

Oscar Tabarez’s side is younger now, but still boasts two of the best strikers in the world and terrific center backs who also play together for club in Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. With those in the arsenal, it’s got a chance to make a run.

For more history on Uruguay, click here.

What group are they in? Group A

Game schedule – Group A – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Yekaterinburg 8 a.m. ET
Weds., June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11 a.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, Samara 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Muslera

Varela — Godin — Gimenez — Laxalt

Nandez — Betancur — Vecina — Rodriguez

Suarez — Cavani

Star player: Luis Suarez — He’s scored 30 or more club goals in five of six seasons, and likely would’ve made it a perfect six had he not been suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini. Along with fellow 31-year-old striker and 2011 Copa America winner Edinson Cavani, this is a huge tournament for his international legacy.

Manager: Óscar Tabárez – The argument for consistency, Tabarez has led Uruguay since 2006. That includes a fourth-place run at the 2010 World Cup, and who knows how far Luis Suarez and Co. could have gone in 2014 had the star striker not gone 28 Days Later on Giorgio Chiellini. He knows his side well.

Secret weapon: Rodrigo Betancur — The 20-year-old Juventus midfielder is going to get his chance to lay claim to a major and long-term midfield role with Uruguay.

Prediction: With all due respect to the magnificence of Mohamed Salah as well as the power of a host nation in Russia, it would be a monumental disappointment if Uruguay failed to make it out of group play. The group winners and runners-up face Group B, which will likely be Spain or Portugal so… pick your poison.

Infantino says FIFA can afford Morocco to host 2026 WCup

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino says it can afford to have Morocco host the 2026 World Cup, even if the rival North American bid promises billions of dollars more in revenue.

Ahead of next week’s vote by FIFA member federations, Infantino says: “FIFA can afford whatever the congress decides.”

He adds: “We have to live with that and to make the best of any decision which is taken.”

In a FIFA panel’s evaluation of the candidates, the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid got the only maximum mark for its tickets and corporate hospitality sales plan.

The report noted “significantly higher” forecast revenue of $14.3 billion from the North Americans and $7.2 billion from Morocco.

Still, Infantino says “money is one element (but) not the only element” in the evaluation.

Hospital: Karius suffered concussion in Champions League Final

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
Was Loris Karius‘ infamous performance in the UEFA Champions League Final down to an unseen head injury?

Karius allowed two rough goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, throwing one ball off Karim Benzema and allowing a Gareth Bale rip to slip through his gloves.

Massachussetts General Hospital has released, with permission of the Liverpool keeper, a statement detailing its diagnosis of a concussion suffered by Karius.

At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance.

Karius issued a formal apology after the game, one which could’ve only been more troublesome to pen given the concussion. Head injuries are scary stuff, and we hope the full recovery expected by Mass Gen comes quickly to the German keeper.

Sergio Ramos should probably avoid Merseyside for a while.

2018 World Cup team preview: Saudi Arabia

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Getting to know Saudi Arabia: Your introduction to the Saudi Arabia national team was likely either in the FIFA 94 video game — (nerd voice: You mean FIFA International Soccer, Nick) — or that summer’s World Cup tournament which saw the Green Falcons stun Belgium and beat Morocco in making it out of the group stage in America.

Saudi Arabia qualified for the next three tournaments, but did not win a match. Their finishes? 28th, 32nd, and 28th. After two tournaments off, the Green Falcons are back in the World Cup.

For more history on Saudi Arabia, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group A

Game schedule – Group A – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia,  Moscow 11 a.m. ET
Weds., June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11 a.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-2-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Al-Muaiouf —–

 Al-Burayk — Al-Boleahi — Hawsawi— Al-Harbi

Al-Faraj — Ali-Khaibari —- Kanu

Al-Jassim —- Al-Shehri

Al-Sahlawi

Star player: Mohammad Al-Sahlawi — Scored the first of his 28 international goals as an equalizer against Spain in 2010. While Saudi Arabia would lose 3-2, Al-Sahlawi has continued to score in becoming a national hero. He broke the Saudi transfer record in 2008, and has scored 108 league goals in 174 matches for Al-Nassr.

Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi – A La Liga winner as a player at Barcelona, Pizzi has watched over Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo as a manager. Internationally, he guided Chile to the 2016 Copa America.

Juan Antonio Pizzi  (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Secret weapon: Fahad Al-Muwallad — The 23-year-old is back from a loan to Levante in La Liga, and can dazzle when in form.

Prediction: Out in the group stage. Scoring multiple goals would be an achievement, and plucking a point cause for celebration.