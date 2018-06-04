Report: Sadio Mane to Real Madrid on hold

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool has been linked with a bevy of attacking options for the 2018-19 season which, even given a need for depth, would probably require someone skipping town.

Sadio Mane is being connected with a move away from Anfield, with France Football saying the move was done and dusted should Zinedine Zidane have stayed at Real Madrid.

The Senegalese winger, 26, just finished his second season at Liverpool, where he’s scored 23 Premier League goals in two seasons. There have been no signs Liverpool would want to move on from his services.

But Mane has not spent more than two years at a club in his career, moving from Metz to Red Bull Salzburg to Southampton and now Liverpool.

And if Real is buying, should it be true, you know that’s a lot of dough heading to Merseyside.

But will the next boss be in need of more attacking prowess at the Bernabeu, or might he prefer a different sort of winger? In Mane’s case, it could be a waiting game. That’s probably okay, as he has to deal with World Cup groupmates Poland, Colombia, and Japan.

Do you buy the idea that Mane could leave Liverpool?

