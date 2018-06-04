VIDEO: Teenager Rodrygo scores amazing hat trick

They are the most successful team in African history in terms of the Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles, but that glory has never translated to the world stage. For more history on Egypt, click here.
What group are they in? Egypt are in Group A alongside hosts Russia, heavy underdogs Saudi Arabia and a Uruguay team packed with talent as Luis Suarez leads their charge. This was perhaps the easiest group they could’ve got with Russia unfancied and Saudi Arabia unlikely to make much of a mark in the tournament. You’d say that Egypt and Uruguay should breeze through to the Round of 16.
Star player: Mohamed Salah – It’s clear that Salah is Egypt’s standout player and the Liverpool star is coming off a sensational season for Liverpool after winning the Golden Boot for the most goals scored in the Premier League and taking the Reds to the UEFA Champions League final. Salah’s shoulder injury in Liverpool’s UCL final loss to Real Madrid was a big blow for Egypt, but it seems as though he will make a speedy recovery and will make some kind of appearance in the World Cup. In his homeland he’s become a God-like figure and if Salah can deliver memorable moments and a first World Cup win for Egypt, he will truly become an Egyptian King.
Manager: Hector Cuper – A vastly experienced (and much traveled) Argentine coach who has benefited greatly from the group of talent Egypt had coming through all at the same time with Salah, Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Elneny leading the way. After losing to Cameroon in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, the Egyptian FA backed their man and that worked out to be a great decision. Cuper will set up Egypt to be solid defensively and then rely on Salah to deliver the goals.
Secret weapon: It would be easy to say Salah, but he’s not really a secret, is he? The support of the Egyptian people is their secret weapon. Salah’s otherworldly season has helped him become a superstar and create even more excitement around the Pharaohs’ return to the World Cup.
Prediction: Egypt start up with their toughest game of the group stage against Uruguay but if they can grab a draw then that will set them up nicely for games against Russia and Saudi Arabia. It feels like Egypt will make the Round of 16 after finishing in second place behind Uruguay in the group stage. Facing either Portugal or Spain in the last 16 means that will likely be the end of the tournament. But with Salah around, who knows?
When they competed as the Soviet Union they had better success, with a golden era from 1958-70 which saw them reach the quarterfinals three times and they finished fourth in 1966. In recent times they reached the semifinals of the 2008 European championships as they likes of Andrey Arshavin starred. For more history on Russia, click here.
What group are they in? Russia are in Group A alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The hosts have been handed a pretty manageable group as they aim to make the Round of 16. Uruguay are the favorites but with Saudi Arabia the underdogs and Egypt relying heavily on Mohamed Salah rushing back to fitness, the hosts will fancy their chances, especially if they win against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener.
Star player: Aleksandr Golovin – The central midfielder is a star for CSKA Moscow at the age of 22 and he is Russia’s greatest hope. A silky playmaker who loves to get on the ball and dictate Russia’s tempo of play, Golokin has scored twice in 18 appearances for his country but is coming off his best goalscoring season for CSKA as he struck seven times (including a memorable free kick at Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League) in 2017/18. Golokin is the posterboy of Russian soccer and plenty of pressure will be on his shoulders.
Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov – An experienced manager who played for Russia at both the 1994 and 2002 World Cups, as well as Euro 1996, Cherchesov is a cautious coach. He has won five of his 19 games in charge of Russia after he signed a contract in 2016 through the World Cup. He believes in a team-first approach and has largely kept the same group of players together over the past two years. Cherchesov is a lively character who will try to inspire his squad to feed off the home support and seize the moment. He knows they have no real superstars but will be hoping a strong defensive unit will see them out of the group.
Secret weapon: Russia have something nobody else at the tournament will have: home support. Yes, it’s a cliche, but we all now how big of an impact the home fans can have at a tournament. Look at South Korea making it all the way to the semifinals in 2002, Italy making the final in 1990, England winning it all in 1966 and France also winning the trophy on home soil in 1998. Russia aren’t going to win this World Cup but their fans can carry them into the knockout rounds if they can grab four points in their games against Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Then, who knows?
Prediction: Russia will try and keep things tight and have some clinical finishers in Dyzuba and Smolov, while Golovin will be their main hope in midfield. The hosts are up against it to make it out of the group but the biggest hope they can have is that Egypt’s superstar Mohamed Salah isn’t fit enough to make a huge impact and Russia can then sneak through behind Uruguay to make the last 16. Facing either Portugal or Russia in the last 16 means they will likely exit in the first knockout round, but getting out of the group stage would be a huge success for a team ranked 66th in the latest FIFA rankings.
Director of football Marcel Brands and manager Marco Silva both confirmed that Rooney, 32, is in talks with D.C. United about moving to Major League Soccer.
Brands had the following to say when asked about the current status of Rooney’s reported move to MLS.
“There’s a possibility he will leave. He is talking with DC, that is not a secret,” Brands confirmed. “We will talk with him and if this is a move he wants to make in the next step of his career, like a lot of big, big players do and did in the past, to go to MLS, then I hope he will return when he’s finished there because he is still a legend in this club. I always hoped to do that in PSV and I always hope to do that here, to use the legends also in the future for the club.”
Everton’s new manager, Marco Silva, confirmed that talks about Rooney heading to DCU were already in place before he was appointed last week.
But Silva did leave the door open for the England, Everton and Manchester United legend to stay at Goodison Park if he wants to.
“Before we arrived this had already started, this deal with DC,” Silva said. “It’s something we expect. We will see the next few days. We will talk the next few days with Rooney because he’s a club legend. We need to understand everything. Like Marcel said, the door is open every time for him. We will talk with him and see everything that has happened up until this moment and then it’s Wayne’s decision.”
It seems like Rooney’s arrival in MLS is imminent but there is a small chance he may remain at Goodison given Silva’s comments about meeting with him in the next few days.