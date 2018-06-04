West Ham’s Pellegrini mugged in Chile

The final 23-man squads for the 2018 World Cup are being announced on June (deadline is 11 a.m. ET) and there have been plenty of surprises so far.

Perhaps the biggest shock is that Germany have left Leroy Sane out of their final squad with the PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League previously expected to be a key player for Die Mannschaft this summer.

It is a huge call from Joachim Low after Sane, 22, had a breakout season in England, winning the Premier League title and League Cup with Manchester City. The winger scored 14 goals and racked up 17 assists in all competitions but with Germany playing a 3-5-2 formation their need for wingers is scarce and Sane was a victim of Low having an embarrassment of riches in attacking areas with Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka, Mezut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez ahead of him.

Sane’s captain at Man City, Vincent Kompany, is heading to the World Cup as Roberto Martinez chose to select his captain in his final squad despite the veteran center back suffering a groin injury in their friendly draw against Portugal on Saturday.

Kompany, 32, has worked hard to get back to full fitness this season for City but there is still some doubt as to just how serious this latest injury is. Still, he’s heading to Russia and Belgium certainly have plenty of cover in that area of the pitch with Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen all in the squad, plus Laurent Ciman on stand-by.

There is also positive news for Mohamed Salah as the Liverpool star was included in Egypt’s final 23-man squad as he continues his recovery from a left shoulder injury.

Salah, 25, has been working around the clock to be fit to play for Egypt after coming off injured in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 26.

Egypt believe he will be out for no longer than three weeks with the injury and the winger who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season will surely be fit for at least their last two Group A games. Appearing in their first World Cup since 1990 The Pharaohs appear to have their superstar back, which is not only great news for Egypt but the entire World Cup.

إليكم القائمة النهائية لمنتخب مصر المشاركة في @FIFAWorldCup

🇪🇬#ThePharaohs pic.twitter.com/monFKphSHm — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 4, 2018

