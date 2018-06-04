West Ham’s Pellegrini mugged in Chile

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manuel Pellegrini was mugged at gunpoint in Santiago, Chile over the weekend.

West Ham United’s new manager was attacked in his homeland by a gang as he and his wife, along with two others, were walking to a local restaurant. The gang pointed a gun at them and then stole the handbag of Pellegrini’s wife as the shot at police as they escaped.

The perpetrators sped away in a stolen Porsche which was later found, along with the handbag, but no arrests have been made.

Pellegrini took to Twitter to thank the local police force for dealing with the incident quickly.

The former Manchester City boss won the Premier League title in 2013/14 and left his role at Hebei China Fortune in May to take over at West Ham for the 2018/19 campaign.