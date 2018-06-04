More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

West Ham’s Pellegrini mugged in Chile

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manuel Pellegrini was mugged at gunpoint in Santiago, Chile over the weekend.

West Ham United’s new manager was attacked in his homeland by a gang as he and his wife, along with two others, were walking to a local restaurant.  The gang pointed a gun at them and then stole the handbag of Pellegrini’s wife as the shot at police as they escaped.

The perpetrators sped away in a stolen Porsche which was later found, along with the handbag, but no arrests have been made.

Pellegrini took to Twitter to thank the local police force for dealing with the incident quickly.

The former Manchester City boss won the Premier League title in 2013/14 and left his role at Hebei China Fortune in May to take over at West Ham for the 2018/19 campaign.

 

U.S. Open Cup wrap: Louisville ousts Revs, DC dodges “Cupset”

@loucityfc
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three of eight Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round matches are complete following Tuesday night action involving USL and MLS competition.

[ MORE: World Cup stadium guide ]

Louisville City 3-2 New England Revolution

The USL visitors overcame a fifth minute concession and 26th minute own goal with a pair of equalizers, and took hold of its “Cupset” with a Brian Ownby 62nd minute marker.

Mark Segbers opened the scoring for New England before Oscar Jimenez leveled the tie. An own goal put Brad Friedel‘s men back on top, but Cameron Lancaster made it 2-2 in the 37th minute.

But Ownby’s goal, well, it was befitting of a big moment in the nascent life of Lou City.

DC United 1-1 North Carolina FC (NCFC wins in PKs)

Ian Harkes scored an Open Cup goal for the second successive season, but his first half goal was met in the second by Marios Lomis seven minutes from stoppage time.

The match went to penalty kicks after 120 minutes were in the books. David Ousted stopped NC’s second effort and the visitors his the cross bar with their fourth shot. Harkes then sent his chance to clinch it wide of the frame, but Bruno Miranda netted the fifth effort.

Philadelphia Union 5-0 Richmond Kickers

Philly built a 4-0 halftime lead, cruising to a win on the strength of five goal scorers: Jack Elliott, David Accam, Anthony Fontana, Marcus Epps, and Jay Simpson.

The Union lost consecutive finals in 2014 and 2015, and move on to another quarterfinal round.

Transfer rumor roundup: Simon to Liverpool, Deulofeu to Watford

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saying the player has been “heavily scouted” as a backup to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, The Liverpool Echo says Moses Simon could be the next Liverpool winger.

[ MORE: World Cup stadium guide ]

Simon, 22, is said to have a price tag of approximately $13.5 million following a six-goal, two-assist campaign for Gent in Belgium. He did not make the Nigeria roster for the World Cup with a hip injury, but has 17 caps with three goals.

It’ll cost just a couple million less for Watford to acquire the services of Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona.

The ex-Everton winger, 24, went on loan to the Vicarage Road set in January, scoring a goal in seven league appearances for the Hornets.

Now he may be set for a permanent $11.5 million move, according to Sport.

The other Emmanuel Boateng — and that would only be said on this side of the Atlantic — is thinking big.

The 22-year-old Levante man has said he’s not long for La Liga, sending a message in a bottle to Old Trafford and the Camp Nou.

Speaking recently at a 442gh event, Boateng said: “I always dream big, I see myself playing in one of the great clubs of the world in the next five years. Big clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona excite me.”

Also Ghanaian, this Emmanuel Boateng is two years younger than the diminutive LA Galaxy man. The Levante star scored six goals this La Liga season and has recently made his Ghana national team debut.

Argentina cancels Israel friendly after threats to Messi

Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

2018 World Cup preview

Men in Blazers PODCAST: World Cup questions, Rog becomes an American 2018 World Cup team preview: Iran Which national leagues are sending the most players to World Cup?

Argentina has reportedly canceled its friendly versus Israel in Jerusalem this weekend after threats were made against the team and star player Lionel Messi.

Palestinian supporters were angry that the match was set to be played at Teddy Stadium, which they say was built on a destroyed Palestinian village.

Palestine Football Association leader Jibril Rajoub had called upon Messi not to play in the match, Argentina’s final friendly before the World Cup in Russia.

Rajoub also called upon fans to burn Messi jerseys and pictures of the player if he took the field on Saturday.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain said of the cancelation, “They finally did the right thing.”

The Albiceleste begins its tournament June 16 against Iceland.

Men in Blazers PODCAST: World Cup questions, Rog becomes an American

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo countdown the sleeps until the World Cup and preview the Five Big Questions (there are actually six) ahead of the tournament. Plus, Rog becomes an American.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]