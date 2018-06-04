More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Yaya Toure makes wild racial claims about Pep Guardiola

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 9:26 PM EDT
Yaya Toure is proffering some audacious claims about ex-manager Pep Guardiola, claiming a need to “break the myth” of the Manchester City architect while essentially decrying him as racist against Africans.

The BBC contacted Man City, which declined comment. That seems smart given Toure’s combustible reputation and knack for living on the lunatic fringe.

While claims of racial inequity in football need to be carefully examined, this one seems a head-scratcher at first blush. Guardiola re-signed Toure to a one-year deal after the 2016-17 season despite being a headache for Pep during the boss’ first season, and really across two clubs.

In his career, Guardiola has managed African players like Toure (Ivory Coast), and signed Seydou Keita to Barcelona (Mali) and Mehdi Benatia (Morocco) to Bayern Munich. He’s linked with Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) again this summer, and has sold Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast) and Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

This, of course, is without mentioning the myriad players of African descent who’ve thrived under the Catalan boss.

Guardiola butted heads with Toure at both Barca, selling him, and Man City, suspending him, but it all seemed to come together this season for the pair. Toure even had his name put on one of the club’s training fields.

And Yaya, like a man flicking a lighter, has set it ablaze again , and not like a birthday candle. Why did it not come off well with Pep and Yaya in stint No. 2 at City? From the BBC’s translation of Toure’s France Football interview.

“I do not know why but I have the impression that he was jealous, he took me for a rival. As if I made him a little shade.

“He was cruel to me. I came to wonder if it was not because of my colour. I am not the first to talk about these differences in treatment. In Barca, some have also asked the question. When we realize he often has problems with Africans wherever he goes, I ask myself questions.

“I want to be the one who breaks the myth of Guardiola.”

And again, comments like these are a concern in most cases, but Toure is a pretty unique case with a penchant for making controversy. Whether cake-related or other.

Ronaldo begins World Cup preparations amid Madrid doubts

Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Surrounded by doubts about his future at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is bringing some unwanted distraction to Portugal’s national team ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo was expected to join Portugal’s squad on Monday, with just about everyone wondering what he will say about his situation with Real Madrid.

For the second straight year, Ronaldo’s arrival with the national team is being marred by talks about his club. The same thing happened before last year’s Confederations Cup, when a Portuguese daily published a report saying Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud in Spain.

This time, it was Ronaldo himself who raised doubts about his future, saying moments after the Champions League final that it “was very beautiful” to have played with the Spanish club.

Ronaldo said he would reveal his future plans when he joined the national team, and that time has arrived, putting the spotlight on the star forward and not so much on Portugal’s World Cup preparations.

Ronaldo was expected to practice Monday, but it wasn’t yet clear if he was going to speak to the media.

He was to join Portugal’s squad later than the other players because of the Champions League final.

The defending European champions have already played two World Cup warm-up matches – drawing 2-2 against Tunisia and 0-0 against Belgium. The team’s final game before the World Cup will be against Algeria on Thursday, when Ronaldo will likely be available to boost the attack.

A five-time player of the year, Ronaldo has a contract with Madrid until 2021. But he and his agents could be seeking a salary increase in a market that has boomed since Neymar’s record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has always made Ronaldo a priority, and this time his importance for the club could be even greater after coach Zinedine Zidane decided to quit and with Gareth Bale also possibly on his way out.

Since Ronaldo’s comments after the Champions League final, there have been widespread rumors about him joining PSG or returning to Manchester United.

Last year’s report in Portuguese media said Ronaldo’s decision to leave Madrid was “irreversible,” but he continued with the Spanish club and helped it win a fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

Ronaldo has not hidden his discontentment with the tax fraud accusations in Spain. Last week, not long after he hinted his time with Madrid was over, reports emerged in Spanish media that his offer to make a deal with the country’s tax authorities had been rejected, handing him another disappointing setback.

Ronaldo was accused of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($17.1 million) from 2011-14. Prosecutors accused him of using a shell company in the Virgin Islands to hide the true amount of income made from image rights, among other irregularities, to reduce the amount of tax he paid.

Ronaldo and his agents have denied any wrongdoing.

Most notable absentees from 2018 World Cup rosters

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leroy Sane was left off the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, an omission that makes Landon Donovan circa 2014 look like forgetting the baby formula at the store.

(Sorry, LegenD. You’re still a big, big, big deal to us, and you understand the baby nourishment point these days).

But good, even great players get left off great teams, and Germany is stacked for another run at glory. And Sane’s not alone, with World Cup hero Mario Gotze not getting a call from his nation alone.

Honorable mention to Spain’s Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Sergi Roberto. Wow. Spain is deep.

10. Adrien Rabiot, France — A substandard club season may’ve claimed Rabiot, but he’s also struggled to get regular call-ups. The surprise is a bit less than the others, though his status on the nation’s best domestic club suggests it should be higher.

9. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal — Beyond Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I simply don’t see a ball mover of Wilshere’s caliber on the Three Lions roster.

8. Mario Gotze, Germany — Sentimental, yes, but I think there’s something to be said for Germany and its support knowing a World Cup winner is sitting on the bench or at least waiting in the wings.

7. Anthony Martial, France — Incredible talents are always left out of the French side, but this one is not based solely on one club manager’s squad selection in Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored once in 18 caps for his country.

6. Mauro Icardi, Argentina — He’s only this low for two reasons. 1) Argentina is stacked in attack and someone has to miss out. 2) He’s just not a terrific dude.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, France — Scored 14 goals for Arsenal in limited time, and bagged two against Germany in November. Yet it seems the knee injury that cost him part of Arsenal’s season and a pair of March friendlies ultimately dropped him off the cliff.

4. Alvaro Morata, Spain — His form dipped massively outside of the FA Cup run, but Morata had five goals in his last four Spanish outings before surprisingly being dropped in March and beyond.

3. Alex Sandro, Brazil — To say that the Juventus wide man was one of the top players in Serie A is a given, but given his potential to do just about anything on the left side, it’s surprising to see Filipe Luis getting the nod ahead of him. Maybe it’s that Sandro is too close to Marcelo in style, and Tite wanted another style of left back?

2. Radja Nainngolan, Belgium — This is a massive risk from Roberto Martinez for a golden generation of Red Devils, and it’s an addition by subtraction move. And Belgium has fellas who can do his job, but at his best there are few that do it as well as this mad man.

  1. Leroy Sane, Germany — The Julians, Draxler and Brandt, got spots ahead of Sane, and here’s the only thing I can really produce about the omission: Sane’s success at Man City is built around the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer the player to have the ball about 20 yards out from the end line, probably more so than even Kevin De Bruyne in the center-right. Perhaps Joachim Loew thinks Sane won’t work as well when the focus is not on him?

Emre Can reportedly a medical away from sealing Juve deal

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
Emre Can was very good for Liverpool this season, but his contract status was a constant source of discussion for Jurgen Klopp and his back room men.

Can, 24, has long been linked with Juventus and is going to land there.

The German center midfielder is apparently a medical away from making his Turin move a formal one.

Can’s eight yellow cards led the Reds despite his playing in just 26 Premier League matches, starting 24 and posting three goals with five assists.

He played 12 other matches, registering three goals.

You can see why the Reds would’ve preferred to keep Can. With him in the Starting XI, Liverpool went 19W-9D-5L. They were pretty darn good without him, too, but not on that level (12W-7D-4L).

Naby Keita and Fabinho should improve Liverpool’s midfield quite a bit, but we’re pretty sure keeping Can would’ve worked just fine for Klopp. Unfortunately, it was out of his hands.

2018 World Cup team preview: Uruguay

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Uruguay: It won its first two World Cups, and has thrice been semifinalists, but may be on the precipice of wasting two golden chances to make deep runs.

 [ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Uruguay was a chic choice to make a run in 2014, buoyed by the success of one Luis Suarez, but his biting incident hampered their chances of making a run through the knockout rounds. It was a 2-0 loss to Colombia, a side it had beaten in qualifying the previous Fall, that sent Uruguay packing from Brazil.

Oscar Tabarez’s side is younger now, but still boasts two of the best strikers in the world and terrific center backs who also play together for club in Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. With those in the arsenal, it’s got a chance to make a run.

For more history on Uruguay, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group A

Game schedule – Group A – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Yekaterinburg 8 a.m. ET
Weds., June 20: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11 a.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Uruguay vs. Russia, Samara 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Muslera

Varela — Godin — Gimenez — Laxalt

Nandez — Betancur — Vecina — Rodriguez

Suarez — Cavani

Star player: Luis Suarez — He’s scored 30 or more club goals in five of six seasons, and likely would’ve made it a perfect six had he not been suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini. Along with fellow 31-year-old striker and 2011 Copa America winner Edinson Cavani, this is a huge tournament for his international legacy.

Manager: Óscar Tabárez – The argument for consistency, Tabarez has led Uruguay since 2006. That includes a fourth-place run at the 2010 World Cup, and who knows how far Luis Suarez and Co. could have gone in 2014 had the star striker not gone 28 Days Later on Giorgio Chiellini. He knows his side well.

Secret weapon: Rodrigo Betancur — The 20-year-old Juventus midfielder is going to get his chance to lay claim to a major and long-term midfield role with Uruguay.

Prediction: With all due respect to the magnificence of Mohamed Salah as well as the power of a host nation in Russia, it would be a monumental disappointment if Uruguay failed to make it out of group play. The group winners and runners-up face Group B, which will likely be Spain or Portugal so… pick your poison.