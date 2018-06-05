More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
(Photo by Amin M. Jamali/Getty Images)

2018 World Cup team preview: Iran

By Nicholas Mendola Jun 5, 2018
Getting to know Iran: Entering their fifth World Cup as consecutive qualifiers for the first time in its history, Iran will be hoping for another first.

This one would be a shock, as Iran is aiming to escape a Group B with favorites Spain, EURO champions Portugal, and a Morocco side viewed to be the best in Africa.

They won’t be shrinking violets, having beaten Algeria and Panama this season while also boasting away draws against South Korea and Russia.

What group are they in? B

Game schedule – Group B – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Morocco vs. Iran, St Petersburg 11 a.m. ET
Wednesday, June 20: Iran vs. Spain, Kazan 2 p.m. ET
Monday, June 25: Iran vs. Portugal, Saransk 2 p.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Beiranvand —–

Rezaeian — Pouraliganji — Hosseini — Mohammadi

Karimi — Ezatolahi

Jahanbakhsh—-Shojaei —- Taremi

Azmoun

Star player: Sardar Azmoun — The 23-year-old Rubin Kazan striker has been nothing short of prolific for Team Melli, scoring 23 times in 32 caps. He’s been pretty good in the Russian Premier League as well, spending time with Rubin Kazan and Rostov.

Manager: Carlos Queiroz – He’s had some big jobs, you know. The former Manchester United assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson also led Portugal, Real Madrid, and Sporting CP.

Secret weapon: Alireza Jahanbakhsh — Twenty-one goals and 12 assists, including hat tricks in two of his final three league games: Yep, AZ Alkmaar’s Jahanbakhsh has done just fine for himself in the Eredivisie. Who scored more? No one.

Prediction: Out in the group stage, but not without giving a scare or two to their group mates.

By Nicholas Mendola Jun 5, 2018
Rog and Davo countdown the sleeps until the World Cup and preview the Five Big Questions (there are actually six) ahead of the tournament. Plus, Rog becomes an American.

Which national leagues are sending the most players to World Cup?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas Mendola Jun 5, 2018
Nineteen MLS players are headed to the World Cup in Russia, but how high does that place the American top-flight on the list of national leagues sending outside players to the tournament?

By outside, we are not counting English club players on England, or Tunisian club players on Tunisia, etc. It’s important to note that we are not using individual leagues (i.e. Premier League, Championship, and League One players all qualify as England, while Swansea City players go to Wales, and Vancouver Whitecaps players to Canada).

Before we get to the totals, here is how many nations have players on their side playing outside of their borders, with England the lowest (all 23 players are from Premier League clubs) and Senegal the highest (all 23 play outside Senegal Premier League).

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Argentina (22): England (5), Italy (5), Spain (3), France (2), Germany (2), Mexico (1), Netherlands (1), Portugal (1), China (1), South Korea (1)

Australia (17): England (7), Japan (2), Switzerland (2), Scotland (2), Netherlands (1), Saudi Arabia (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1)

Belgium (22): England (11), Germany (3), Spain (2), France (2), China (2), Italy (1), Scotland (1)

Brazil (20): England (6), Spain (5), Italy (3), France (3), Ukraine (2), China (1)

Colombia (20) : Spain (6), Argentina (3), England (3), Mexico (2), Italy (2), Netherlands (1), France (1), Germany (1), Brazil (1)

Costa Rica (17) : USA (5), Spain (4), Italy (1), Portugal (1), Canada (1), England (1), Switzerland (1), Scotland (1), Colombia (1), Sweden (1)

Croatia (21): Italy (6), Spain (4), Germany (4), France (1), England (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Ukraine (1), Russia (1), Austria (1)

Denmark (20) : England (7), Spain (3), Germany (3), Netherlands (3), Italy (2), France (2)

England (0)

Egypt (16): England (7), Saudi Arabia (4), USA (1), Finland (1), Turkey (1), Greece (1)

France (14): Spain (6), England (5), Germany (2), Italy (1)

Germany (8): England (3), Spain (2), France (2), Italy (1)

Iceland (22): England (5), Denmark (3), Russia (3), Germany (2), Netherlands (1), Italy (1), Scotland (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Sweden (1), Norway (1), Bulgaria (1), Wales (1)

Iran (14): Russia (3), Greece (3), Netherlands (2), Qatar (2), Portugal (1), England (1), Belgium (1), Sweden (1)

Japan (15): Germany (7)England (2), Spain (2), France (2), Mexico (1), Turkey (1)

Mexico (12): Portugal (4), Spain (3), Germany (2), Netherlands (1), England (1), Belgium (1)

Morocco (21): Spain (6), Turkey (4), Netherlands (3), France (2), Germany (2), Italy (1), England (1), Belgium (1), UAE (1)

Nigeria (21): England (4), Turkey (4), Spain (2), Russia (2), Italy (2), China (2), France (1), Netherlands (1), Germany (1), Belgium (1), Israel (1)

Yoshimar Yotun, left. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Panama (21): USA (6), Guatamela (2), Chile (2), Peru (2), Spain (1), Mexico (1), Belgium (1), Colombia (1), Costa Rica (1), Romania (1), Slovakia (1), Honduras (1)

Peru (15): Mexico (7), Brazil (3), Netherlands (1), Portugal (1), Colombia (1), Russia (1), Denmark (1)

Poland (19):  Italy (7), England (4), Germany (3), France (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Bulgaria (1), Wales (1)

Portugal (17): England (4), Turkey (3), Spain (2), Italy (2), France (2), China (1), Germany (1), Scotland (1), Russia (1)

Russia (2): Spain (1), Belgium (1)

Saudi Arabia (3): Spain (3)

Senegal (23): France (7), England (7), Italy (3), Turkey (2), Belgium (2) Germany (1), Guinea (1)

Serbia (20):  Italy (4), England (4), Germany (3), Spain (2), Portugal (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Wales (1), Greece (1), Israel (1)

South Korea (10): Japan (5), Italy (1), England (1), Germany (1), Austria (1), Wales (1)

Spain (6): England (4), Italy (1), Germany (1)

Sweden (21): Italy (4), France (3), England (3), Germany (3), Wales (2), Spain (1), Scotland (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Denmark (1), UAE (1)

Switzerland (22): Germany (10), Italy (5), England (2), Spain (1), Portugal (1), France (1), Turkey (1), Croatia (1)

Tunisia (17): France (7), Saudi Arabia (5), Egypt (2), England (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1)

Uruguay (21): Spain (5), Italy (5), Argentina (3), Mexico (2), Portugal (2), Belgium (2), France (1), Turkey (1)

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

So which countries are sending the most internationals to Russia?

England — 100
Spain — 64
Italy — 58
Germany — 52
France — 39
Turkey — 22
USA — 18
Belgium — 17
Netherlands — 15
Mexico — 14
Portugal — 10
Saudi Arabia — 10
China — 7
Japan — 7
Scotland — 7
Argentina — 6
Wales — 6
Denmark — 5
Greece — 5
Brazil — 4
Colombia — 3
Sweden — 3
Switzerland — 3
Ukraine — 3
Chile — 2
Egypt — 2
Guatemala — 2
Israel — 2
Peru — 2
Qatar — 2
UAE — 2
Austria – 1
Bulgaria — 1
Canada — 1
Costa Rica — 1
Croatia — 1
Finland — 1
Guinea — 1
Honduras — 1
Norway — 1
Romania — 1
Slovakia — 1
South Korea — 1

MLS players headed to the 2018 World Cup

AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco
By Nicholas Mendola Jun 5, 2018
Major League Soccer’s representation at the 2018 World Cup has dipped significantly with the United States’ failure to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

Of the 19 MLS players headed for Russia, 12 represent two nations: Panama and Costa Rica.

Los Angeles Football Club is missing the most players of any MLS team, with three set to miss club time for the world’s biggest tournament.

There were a further five players on provisional rosters that did not make the cut.

Panama (6)

Harold Cummings (San Jose)
Fidel Escobar (NY Red Bulls)
Anibal Godoy (San Jose)
Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo
Michael Murillo (NY Red Bulls)
Roman Torres (Seattle)

Costa Rica (6)

Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United)
David Guzman (Portland)
Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC)
Marcos Urena (LAFC)
Kendall Waston (Vancouver)
Rodney Wallace (NYCFC)

Mexico (3)

Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Peru (2)

Andy Polo (Portland)
Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City)

Egypt (1)

Omar Gaber (LAFC)

Sweden (1)

Gustav Svensson (Seattle)

Russia extends winless run ahead of World Cup

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images
Associated Press Jun 5, 2018
MOSCOW (AP) Russia will go into its home World Cup without a win in seven games after drawing 1-1 with an under-strength Turkey team on Tuesday.

Alexander Samedov put Russia ahead in the 36th minute with an elegant chip over goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili from a tight angle off a pass from Alan Dzagoev. However, Turkey leveled in the 60th when Russia failed to close down substitute midfielder Yunus Malli, allowing the former Germany under-21 player to hit a shot low and hard from distance past Igor Akinfeev.

Fyodor Smolov could have restored Russia’s lead after getting in behind the Turkish defense in the 72nd but shot wide of the far post.

Russia opens the World Cup at Moscow’s vast Luzhniki arena June 14 against Saudi Arabia – the only team in the competition which is lower in the world rankings – and then meets Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.

Turkey hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 2002.