2018 World Cup team preview: Morocco

Getting to know Morocco: The 2026 World Cup hosts — I’M JUST KIDDING, CARLOS!!! — are better known as the Atlas Lions (great name) but have a tall task ahead of themselves in a first World Cup appearance in 20 years.
Once an AFCON semifinal mainstay, Morocco has had tournament trouble aside from 2004 AFCON runners-up status. Getting out of the group with Spain, Portugal, and Iran would qualify as a big success for a boss who’s used to getting the most out of his teams.
Star player: Mehdi Benatia – The 56-times capped captain of the squad is a rock at the back, one of the best center backs in Serie A having previously played for Bayern Munich and AS Roma amongst others.
Manager: Herve Renard – It’s a first World Cup for the French boss, though he’s got a pair of Africa Cup of Nations titles (one with Zambia and the other with Ivory Coast). Renard also had success with Angola at the 2010 AFCON, and could become a big figure for a fourth African nation with an early win over Iran, a surprise draw against Portugal or Spain, and help.
Secret weapon: Hakim Ziyech – The longtime Eredivisie star is coming off a league-leading assist season (15) with Ajax and arguably the top season overall in the league. He’ll have to get past club teammate and fellow under-the-radar star Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran in a neat little subplot.
Prediction: It’s a tall ask to get out of the group, but if Spain puts Portugal to the knife and Morocco beats Iran on the first group match day, the CAF side can hope to stifle Portugal in Game Two and then keep goal differential in check against Spain in the finale. It’s still looking like third place at best, but there’s a path.
MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s World Cup is spread across 12 stadiums in 11 host cities. They range from St. Petersburg, which is so far north that the sun doesn’t set on some summer days, to Sochi and its subtropical climate on the Black Sea coast.
Cost rises, worker deaths, and corruption have marred the building of Russia’s World Cup stadiums.
Unlike in Brazil four years ago, venues were finished on time, but there’s sure to be a few last-minute tweaks ahead of the tournament.
Legacy is an issue as only five stadiums hosted top-level clubs this season, and the government will need to cover the upkeep with subsidies after the tournament.
Here is a look at the stadiums:
LUZHNIKI STADIUM
City: Moscow
Capacity: 81,006
Cost: 24 billion rubles ($410 million) for rebuild
A vast bowl built in the 1950s to showcase the sporting might of the Soviet Union, Luzhniki has been transformed to host the World Cup final.
The old stands were ripped out and the athletics track from the 1980 Olympics torn up as the stadium was converted into a football-specific venue.
That increases capacity and comfort, while bringing fans closer to the action.
Luzhniki reopened on Nov. 11 when Argentina beat Russia 1-0 in a friendly. Russian fans praised the rebuild, but many were angered by lengthy delays in accessing nearby public transport. That improved for subsequent friendlies, but allow plenty of time for travel to Luzhniki and back.
A fan zone will show games on big screens near Moscow State University, on the other side of the river.
SPARTAK STADIUM
City: Moscow
Capacity: 43,298
Cost: 14.5 billion rubles ($250 million)
Home of the 2017 Russian Premier League champion Spartak Moscow, this stadium opened in 2014 and is already well tested as a venue for Champions League and Confederations Cup games.
It is usually known as the Otkritie Arena, but FIFA rules on sponsorship mean a temporary name change for the tournament.
The towering statue of a gladiator outside is a nod to Spartak being named after the Roman slave rebel Spartacus.
It is the only World Cup stadium built without government money. Transport is relatively easy from central Moscow, though chronic traffic jams mean most fans prefer the subway.
ST. PETERSBURG STADIUM
City: St. Petersburg
Capacity: 68,134
Cost: 43 billion rubles ($735 million)
Almost everything that could go wrong did go wrong with the St. Petersburg stadium.
Severe delays and soaring costs were just the start for a project which became notorious for employing North Korean laborers, one of whom was among at least eight people to die on the stadium and 17 across all World Cup construction sites, according to the trade union Building and Wood Workers’ International.
A deputy governor of St. Petersburg has admitted his role in a 50-million-ruble ($850,000) scheme to siphon off the stadium’s budget, though officials say the true picture of corruption was much larger.
The spaceship-like arena – which will host a semifinal – remains plagued by a leaking roof and a pitch which had to be replaced repeatedly.
Confederations Cup games, however, passed largely without incident and Russia says it’s working to iron out any more problems.
FISHT STADIUM
City: Sochi
Capacity: 47,700
Cost: 23.5 billion rubles ($400 million) for initial construction, 4 billion rubles ($68 million) to convert for football
While memories of the Sochi Olympics became dominated by Russia’s doping scandals, one part of the legacy is still gleaming.
Nestled by the Black Sea, Fisht Stadium hosted the lavish opening and closing ceremonies for the 2014 Winter Olympics, and then Confederations Cup games.
How that Olympic legacy continues after the World Cup isn’t clear; Sochi doesn’t have a football club to use the stadium.
Fans are advised to book hotels near the Olympic Park because the main city of Sochi is an hour away.
KAZAN ARENA
City: Kazan
Capacity: 44,779
Cost: 14.4 billion rubles ($250 million)
Opened in 2013 as the first of Russia’s new generation of football stadiums and was used as the prototype for the other new arenas.
It’s a versatile venue which has hosted Confederations Cup football, ceremonies, and even the 2015 world swimming championships, where a temporary pool was installed.
SAMARA ARENA
City: Samara
Capacity: 44,807
Cost: 18.2 billion rubles ($310 million)
This stadium in the Volga River city of Samara is ambitious but proved tricky to finish on time.
Its ambitious design – a glass dome evoking Samara’s history as a center of the Russian space program – needed extra time to build but finally opened in April.
The stadium is on the outskirts of the city, so fans should allow plenty of time for travel to games including a World Cup quarterfinal.
NIZHNY NOVGOROD STADIUM
City: Nizhny Novgorod
Capacity: 45,331
Cost: 17.9 billion rubles ($307 million) – Russian media estimates
With a roof which seems to float atop white columns, the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium has one of Russia’s more impressive designs and will host a quarterfinal.
It also offers fans views of the Oka and Volga rivers which meet in Nizhny Novgorod, a historic city located around four hours east of Moscow.
Legacy could be a problem as local club Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod plays in the second tier and struggles to attract crowds.
ROSTOV ARENA
City: Rostov-on-Don
Capacity: 45,145
Cost: 19.4 billion rubles ($330 million)
Sweltering summer temperatures could be a problem for teams coming to the southern Russian steppe to play group or last-16 games in Rostov-on-Don.
The stadium sits on the bank of the Don river and is planned to become the center of a vast new housing and leisure development after the World Cup.
When the tournament is over, the stadium will be the new home of FC Rostov, which beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage in 2016 but has since slipped back into the middle of the Russian standings.
VOLGOGRAD ARENA
City: Volgograd
Capacity: 45,568
Cost: 17.3 billion rubles ($300 million)
In the city once known as Stalingrad, every spot has wartime history, and the stadium is no different.
Workers during construction had to deal with finding unexploded munitions and soldiers’ corpses from the Battle of Stalingrad. The stadium sits at the foot of Russia’s best-known World War II memorial.
The location meant the stadium had to be designed with a low roof-line so as not to obscure views of “The Motherland Calls” sculpture. German youth players were invited to a test game at the stadium in a gesture of international reconciliation.
EKATERINBURG ARENA
City: Yekaterinburg
Capacity: 35,696
Cost: 12.7 billion rubles ($220 million) for rebuild
Even before it opens, the stadium in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg is famous for its unusual design.
In an attempt to keep costs down, the stadium has 12,000 temporary seats. So far, so normal for a World Cup.
However, those seats are on vast towers of scaffolding stretching over the walls of the main stadium, which could make being in the top row a vertigo-inducing experience.
Reducing the capacity to 23,000 after the tournament should make life easier for local club Ural Yekaterinburg, which averaged crowds of just over 8,000 in the Russian Premier League this season.
Human Rights Watch alleged that some workers were required to work in temperatures of minus-25 degrees Celsius, and weren’t given enough breaks to stay warm.
MORDOVIA ARENA
City: Saransk
Capacity: 44,442
Cost: 17.1 billion rubles ($295 million)
With a population of just 300,000, Saransk was a surprise choice as a host city.
Located 10 hours by road south-east of Moscow, it’s by far the smallest of the 11 cities but hopes to make up for that with a warm welcome for foreigners at the biggest international event in the city’s history.
Many fans arriving for the World Cup won’t be staying in hotels – Saransk simply doesn’t have enough – but on campsites or in newly finished apartment blocks which will be sold after the tournament.
Large parts of the stadium are temporary, meaning it can be reduced to a 25,000-capacity venue after the tournament.
KALININGRAD STADIUM
City: Kaliningrad
Capacity: 35,212
Cost: 17.4 billion rubles ($300 million)
Kaliningrad is the capital of a sliver of Russian land cut off from the rest of the country and sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
Until World War II, the city was part of Germany and called Koenigsberg. Officials are hoping its location and history make Kaliningrad an attractive destination for fans from other European countries.
The stadium is a compact, modest design which has been built quickly.
There have been repeated allegations of corruption involving the stadium, including several arrests.
Getting to know Portugal: The reigning European champions are one of the favorites to win the World Cup and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, you never know what they’re capable of. The one thing we learned about Portugal during their shock success at EURO 2016 is that they’re a team set up to do well in tournaments.
Portugal, at times, are truly horrible to play against with experienced defenders and a gritty under-belly which their manager Fernando Santos encourages. After winning their first-ever major trophy in 2016, Portugal have ended their drought for major success and they hope to have plenty of historic moments while Ronaldo is still around. For more on Portugal’s history, click here.
What group are they in? Group B alongside Iberian rivals Spain, and their showdown in Sochi in the opening group game will set the tone as to how their tournament will go. Iran and Morocco are huge underdogs and with Portugal the reigning European champs and Spain favored to go far, it will be a huge shock if anyone other than Spain or Portugal make it to the last 16 from Group B.
Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo – The leading goalscorer and appearance maker in Portugal’s history with 81 goals in 149 games is expected to step up once again. Ronaldo, 33, may well end his international career after this tournament but in recent interviews he is talking about playing until he is in his 40s. So maybe not… Whenever he does call it quits, there’s no doubting that the five-time World Player of the Year will go down as one of the top five players in history. Ronaldo has led Real Madrid to European domination in recent years. Can he lead Portugal to world domination?
Manager: Fernando Santos – A legendary figure after leading Portugal to success two summers ago in France, Santos is known as a defensive coach who sets his teams up to be tough to beat. Portugal certainly have been (they won nine-straight games in qualifying to reach the World Cup) and Santos not only sets his team up as a solid unit but allows his flair players to flourish in a fluid formation in attack. A composed character who is known to excel in man-management, Santos will have to use all of his nous to get this experienced Portugal side into the latter stages.
Secret weapon: Bernardo Silva – The playmaker finished the season superbly for Manchester City (two goals in his last four games) and that bodes well for Portugal. Silva took a while to settle when he arrived in the Premier League but he has adapted to the physicality and his silky skills are there for all to see. Silva will drift in from the right flank to link up with Ronaldo and he could be the unsung hero for Portugal this summer.
Prediction: Everything is set up very nicely for Portugal to make it to the last eight of the competition as they’ll face Group A runners up or winners if they make it safely through Group B (they should breeze through alongside Spain). Ronaldo will no doubt seize the moment and if he stays fit then Portugal have a real chance of reaching the semifinals which would equal their best-ever finish at a World Cup. That surely has to be their aim and reaching the final would be a huge bonus.
And the experienced defender, who joins on a one-year deal, will be Unai Emery’s first signing as Gunners boss.
The right back has been at Juve since 2011 and has reached two UEFA Champions League finals with the Turin giants, as well as winning seven-straight Serie A titles and four consecutive Italian cups. He will also captain Switzerland at the World Cup this summer.
Speaking about his move to Arsenal, Lichtsteiner is looking forward to the challenge ahead as they aim to break back into the top four of the Premier League.
“It’s a great moment. It’s great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal and have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club,” Lichtsteiner said. “I’ve never played against Arsenal, but of course there was the big era of Wenger. He won a lot of titles with Arsenal and [made them] a big team. Now it’s a new moment. Wenger went and now everything is a bit new, so it’s a big challenge.”
Happy and honoured to be a Gunner! Will work hard and passionately day in and day out to achieve our sportive objectives and to win trophies with this great club! @Arsenalpic.twitter.com/h32IueSSob
His new manager at Arsenal believes the Swiss national team captain can help the Gunners in other ways than just on the pitch.
“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch,” Emery said.
Lichtsteiner will add competition for Hector Bellerin at right back and the veteran defender is also able to play elsewhere in defense and midfield to add extra cover to the backline.
With another UEFA Europa League campaign coming up for Arsenal, Emery will certainly need a large squad to rotate between domestic and European action in 2018/19.
It was a busy day for right backs coming to the Premier League on a free transfer as Ryan Fredericks arrived at West Ham United.
Fredericks, 25, was a regular for Fulham as they were promoted to the PL via the Championship playoffs (he was named in the 2017/18 PFA Championship Team of the Year) but his deal with the Cottagers expires on July 1 and he was locked into contract talks but couldn’t agree on a new deal at Craven Cottage.
The Hammers and their new boss Manuel Pellegrini are delighted to have snapped up the attacking full back on a four-year deal.
“It’s amazing for this deal to finally happen,” Fredericks said. “I know we’ve been speaking about it for a while and trying to get things in place and finally, we’ve got it over the line. I’m just buzzing to be here. West Ham United is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Everyone knows the history of West Ham and there’s a lot of factors that brought me to the club.
“Obviously, it’s an exciting time for West Ham. The club have just brought in a new manager in Manuel Pellegrini and everyone knows his CV and what he has done in England before and in other leagues as well. I’m sure I can learn a lot from him.”
Fredericks, who began his career at Tottenham’s youth setup before moving on to Bristol City and then Fulham, will fight with the likes of Pablo Zabaleta and Sam Byram for playing time at right back at the London Stadium.
Manchester City have more players going to the tournament (16) than any other club in the world, while the English national team are the only country in the entire competition to have 100 percent of their players from their domestic league.
Belgium have an incredible 11 of their 23-man squad who play in the Premier League, while Senegal and Brazil have six players each from the PL and Argentina, Denmark and France boast five players each in their final rosters.
Below is a breakdown of the PL players heading to Russia this summer, with players from recently relegated teams in 2017/18 and teams coming up to the PL in 2018/19 included.