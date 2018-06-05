Argentina cancels Israel friendly after threats to Messi

Simon, 22, is said to have a price tag of approximately $13.5 million following a six-goal, two-assist campaign for Gent in Belgium. He did not make the Nigeria roster for the World Cup with a hip injury, but has 17 caps with three goals.
It’ll cost just a couple million less for Watford to acquire the services of Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona.
The ex-Everton winger, 24, went on loan to the Vicarage Road set in January, scoring a goal in seven league appearances for the Hornets.
Star player: Sardar Azmoun — The 23-year-old Rubin Kazan striker has been nothing short of prolific for Team Melli, scoring 23 times in 32 caps. He’s been pretty good in the Russian Premier League as well, spending time with Rubin Kazan and Rostov.
Manager: Carlos Queiroz – He’s had some big jobs, you know. The former Manchester United assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson also led Portugal, Real Madrid, and Sporting CP.
Secret weapon: Alireza Jahanbakhsh — Twenty-one goals and 12 assists, including hat tricks in two of his final three league games: Yep, AZ Alkmaar’s Jahanbakhsh has done just fine for himself in the Eredivisie. Who scored more? No one.
Prediction: Out in the group stage, but not without giving a scare or two to their group mates.
By outside, we are not counting English club players on England, or Tunisian club players on Tunisia, etc. It’s important to note that we are not using individual leagues (i.e. Premier League, Championship, and League One players all qualify as England, while Swansea City players go to Wales, and Vancouver Whitecaps players to Canada).
Before we get to the totals, here is how many nations have players on their side playing outside of their borders, with England the lowest (all 23 players are from Premier League clubs) and Senegal the highest (all 23 play outside Senegal Premier League).
Argentina (22): England (5), Italy (5), Spain (3), France (2), Germany (2), Mexico (1), Netherlands (1), Portugal (1), China (1), South Korea (1)
Australia (17): England (7), Japan (2), Switzerland (2), Scotland (2), Netherlands (1), Saudi Arabia (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1)
Belgium (22): England (11), Germany (3), Spain (2), France (2), China (2), Italy (1), Scotland (1)
Brazil (20): England (6), Spain (5), Italy (3), France (3), Ukraine (2), China (1)
Colombia (20) : Spain (6), Argentina (3), England (3), Mexico (2), Italy (2), Netherlands (1), France (1), Germany (1), Brazil (1)
Costa Rica (17) : USA (5), Spain (4), Italy (1), Portugal (1), Canada (1), England (1), Switzerland (1), Scotland (1), Colombia (1), Sweden (1)
Croatia (21): Italy (6), Spain (4), Germany (4), France (1), England (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Ukraine (1), Russia (1), Austria (1)
Denmark (20) : England (7), Spain (3), Germany (3), Netherlands (3), Italy (2), France (2)
England (0)
Egypt (16): England (7), Saudi Arabia (4), USA (1), Finland (1), Turkey (1), Greece (1)
France (14): Spain (6), England (5), Germany (2), Italy (1)
Germany (8): England (3), Spain (2), France (2), Italy (1)
Iceland (22): England (5), Denmark (3), Russia (3), Germany (2), Netherlands (1), Italy (1), Scotland (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Sweden (1), Norway (1), Bulgaria (1), Wales (1)
Iran (14): Russia (3), Greece (3), Netherlands (2), Qatar (2), Portugal (1), England (1), Belgium (1), Sweden (1)
Japan (15): Germany (7), England (2), Spain (2), France (2), Mexico (1), Turkey (1)
Mexico (12): Portugal (4), Spain (3), Germany (2), Netherlands (1), England (1), Belgium (1)
Morocco (21): Spain (6), Turkey (4), Netherlands (3), France (2), Germany (2), Italy (1), England (1), Belgium (1), UAE (1)
Nigeria (21): England (4), Turkey (4), Spain (2), Russia (2), Italy (2), China (2), France (1), Netherlands (1), Germany (1), Belgium (1), Israel (1)
Panama (21): USA (6), Guatamela (2), Chile (2), Peru (2), Spain (1), Mexico (1), Belgium (1), Colombia (1), Costa Rica (1), Romania (1), Slovakia (1), Honduras (1)
Peru (15): Mexico (7), Brazil (3), Netherlands (1), Portugal (1), Colombia (1), Russia (1), Denmark (1)
Poland (19): Italy (7), England (4), Germany (3), France (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Bulgaria (1), Wales (1)
Portugal (17): England (4), Turkey (3), Spain (2), Italy (2), France (2), China (1), Germany (1), Scotland (1), Russia (1)
Russia (2): Spain (1), Belgium (1)
Saudi Arabia (3): Spain (3)
Senegal (23): France (7), England (7), Italy (3), Turkey (2), Belgium (2) Germany (1), Guinea (1)
Serbia (20): Italy (4), England (4), Germany (3), Spain (2), Portugal (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Wales (1), Greece (1), Israel (1)
South Korea (10): Japan (5), Italy (1), England (1), Germany (1), Austria (1), Wales (1)
Spain (6): England (4), Italy (1), Germany (1)
Sweden (21): Italy (4), France (3), England (3), Germany (3), Wales (2), Spain (1), Scotland (1), Belgium (1), Russia (1), Denmark (1), UAE (1)
Switzerland (22): Germany (10), Italy (5), England (2), Spain (1), Portugal (1), France (1), Turkey (1), Croatia (1)
Tunisia (17): France (7), Saudi Arabia (5), Egypt (2), England (1), Turkey (1), Belgium (1)
Uruguay (21): Spain (5), Italy (5), Argentina (3), Mexico (2), Portugal (2), Belgium (2), France (1), Turkey (1)
So which countries are sending the most internationals to Russia?
England — 100
Spain — 64
Italy — 58
Germany — 52
France — 39
Turkey — 22
USA — 18
Belgium — 17
Netherlands — 15
Mexico — 14
Portugal — 10
Saudi Arabia — 10
China — 7
Japan — 7
Scotland — 7
Argentina — 6
Wales — 6
Denmark — 5
Greece — 5
Brazil — 4
Colombia — 3
Sweden — 3
Switzerland — 3
Ukraine — 3
Chile — 2
Egypt — 2
Guatemala — 2
Israel — 2
Peru — 2
Qatar — 2
UAE — 2
Austria – 1
Bulgaria — 1
Canada — 1
Costa Rica — 1
Croatia — 1
Finland — 1
Guinea — 1
Honduras — 1
Norway — 1
Romania — 1
Slovakia — 1
South Korea — 1