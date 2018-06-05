More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Man United agrees to deal for Fred

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
Manchester United have swooped to make their first signing of the summer as the Red Devils have agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The 25-year-old is said to have had a medical at United’s Carrington training HQ over the past few days and he is expected to cost $69.3 million from the Ukrainian giants.

United released the following statement on agreeing a deal for Fred.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

It appears Jose Mourinho has got his man and Fred will be a perfect player alongside Nemanja Matic in the heart of United’s midfield but where this leaves the likes of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and others remains to be seen.

Fred has played 156 times for Shakhtar since joining them from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013, and has appeared in the UEFA Champions League regularly.

He was previously linked with a move to Man City but Pep Guardiola cooled his interested in the man who has eight caps for Brazil and is heading to the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Mourinho loves a midfield terrier and Fred is about to be a red…

Which Premier League players will be at the World Cup?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
There are 107 players from the Premier League who are going to the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester City have more players going to the tournament (16) than any other club in the world, while the English national team are the only country in the entire competition to have 100 percent of their players from their domestic league.

Belgium have an incredible 11 of their 23-man squad who play in the Premier League, while Senegal and Brazil have six players each from the PL and Argentina, Denmark and France boast five players each in their final rosters.

Below is a breakdown of the PL players heading to Russia this summer, with players from recently relegated teams in 2017/18 and teams coming up to the PL in 2018/19 included.

Here’s a country-by-country breakdown.

Argentina
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United)
Marcos Rojo (Manchester United)
Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Australia
Mat Ryan (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

Belgium
Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)
Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion)

Brazil
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Danilo (Manchester City)
Fernandinho (Manchester City)
Willian (Chelsea)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Ederson (Manchester City)

Colombia
David Opsina (Arsenal)
Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur)

Croatia
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool)

Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield Town)
Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town)

England
Jack Butland (Stoke City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Nick Pope (Burnley)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
Phil Jones (Manchester United)
John Stones (Manchester City)
Harry Maguire (Leicester City)
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ashley Young (Manchester United)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Fabian Delph (Manchester City)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Egypt
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

France
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)
Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)

Germany
Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)
Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Iceland
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley)

Japan
Maya Yoshida (Southampton)
Shinji Kagawa (Leicester City)

Korea Republic
Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City)

Mexico
Javier Hernandez (Mexico)

Morocco
Roman Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nigeria
Wifried Ndidi (Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)
Victor Moses (Chelsea)
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)

Peru
Andre Carrillo (Watford)

Poland
Jan Bednarek (Southampton)
Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Brom, on loan from PSG)
Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City)

Portugal
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Joao Mario (West Ham United, on loan from Inter Milan)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
Adrien Silva (Leicester City)

Serbia
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace)
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)
Dusan Tadic (Southampton)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United, on loan at Fulham)

Senegal
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Idrissa Gueye (Everton)
Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United)
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City)
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City)

Spain
David De Gea (Manchester United)
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)
David Silva (Manchester City)

Sweden
Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)
Martin Olsson (Swansea City)
Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City)

Switzerland
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City)

Tunisia
Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City)

Who would have made USMNT squad for 2018 World Cup?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
There have been plenty of moments along the way which have made us all say: “damn, I can’t believe the U.S. aren’t at the World Cup…”

Any of those moments arrived this week.

On June 4 the final 23-man rosters for all 32 nations who qualified for the 2018 World Cup were announced.

Of course, the U.S. men’s national team didn’t submit a squad because, as we all know, they didn’t qualify for the tournament.

But with the USMNT not at a World Cup for the first time since 1986, who would’ve been heading to Russia this summer had Bruce Arena (he would’ve likely stayed on if they had qualified) had the chance to lead the Stars and Stripes?

Below is a projected 23-man squad had the U.S. qualified, taking into account the several players who were mainstays of Arena’s and young emerging talents who seem to have peaked at the right time.

Remember: this is a squad of who I think would have been included in the USA’s 23-man roster under Arena. Not the actual squad I would have selected…

JPW’s projected USA 2018 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3)
Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids, MLS)
Brad Guzan (Atlanta United, MLS
Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake, MLS)

Defenders (8)
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, Premier League)
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City, Championship)
John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Bundesliga)
Tim Ream (Fulham, Premier League)
Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City, MLS)
Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca, Liga MX)
Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, Liga MX)
DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo, MLS)

Midfielders (7)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, MLS)
Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union, MLS)
Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas, MLS)
Paul Arriola (D.C. United, MLS)
Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire, MLS)
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke, Bundesliga)
Darlington Nagbe(Atlanta United, MLS)

Forwards (5)
Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC, MLS)
Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders, MLS)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga)
Bobby Wood (Hamburg, 2. Bundesliga)
Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1)

Sergio Ramos hits out after Salah, Karius injury fury

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos isn’t going to make any more friends with these comments.

The captain of Real Madrid — who won his third-straight UEFA Champions League title and fourth in his last five years against Liverpool less than 10 days ago — has been speaking about the incidents which saw him pull Mohamed Salah to the ground and injure the left shoulder of the Egyptian winger, as well as being accused of concussing goalkeeper Loris Karius with an off-the-ball barge.

Ramos, via Spanish outlet AS, revealed he has been in touch with Salah and has sent him a message and that everything was fine on that score.

He then launched into the following…

“Bloody hell, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing…” Ramos said. “I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat.”

“I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he had an injection for the second half. I have done it sometimes. But when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more. I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it in a different way.”

Okay, so Sergio isn’t about all of the blame being put on his shoulders (no pun intended) as the robust Real defender has been accused of injuring Salah and Karius on purpose.

With no player in La Liga history getting more red cards than Ramos, his reputation as a no-nonsense defender naturally precedes his supreme ability as a player and a leader.

These comments will not be looked upon kindly by anyone connected with Liverpool as their fans felt that Ramos single-handedly took out their best player and it now appears he also impacted their goalkeeper who went on to make costly errors.

2018 World Cup team preview: Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Getting to know Spain: The World Cup champs from 2010 crashed out in the Group Stage four years ago but they are in very good shape heading into this summer after so many years of underachievement.

La Furia Rioja aren’t quite as lethal as they were from 2008 to 2012 when they won three-straight major tournaments, but they’re 19 games run. Their last defeat was their Round of 16 loss to France at EURO 2016. Andres Iniesta and David Silva will pull the strings with an experienced defensive core of Sergio Busquets, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique leading the way. For more on Spain’s history, click here.

What group are they in? Group B, where they are favorites and their huge showdown against border rivals Portugal will kick things off in style. Spain also face Morocco and Iran who will be no pushovers but remember: Spain lost their opening game of the World Cup in 2010 to Switzerland and still went on to win the tournament. It’s a marathon, not a spring…

Game schedule – Group B – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm ET
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm ET
Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– De Gea —–

— Nacho — Ramos — Pique — Alba —-

—- Silva —- Busquets —- Iniesta —-

—- Koke —- Costa —- Isco —-

Star player: David De Gea – This feels like the moment David de Gea announces himself as the best goalkeeper in the planet. He may already be, at least on current form, after Manuel Neuer spent most of the 2017/18 campaign out injured. De Gea was voted Manchester United’s player of the season for the fourth time in the past five years and he also won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets. After finally usurping Iker Casillas as Spain’s numero uno, DDG is ready to be the star they need in defense. De Gea will need to deliver in big moments and if he does, Spain’s attacking talents will no doubt make the most of plenty of clean sheets.

Manager: Julen Lopetegui – He has yet to lose a game as Spain’s manager and the fact he worked with so many of this squad in the youth teams has helped to usher in a new era relatively smoothly. Lopetegui has the luxury of having the likes of Ramos, Iniesta, Busquets and Silva around to steady the ship but he’s given exciting attackers such as Iago Aspas, Lucas Vasquez and Isco the chance to flourish. Lopetegui knows Spain are expected to get to at least the semifinals and his man-management will be key to deliver that goal.

Secret weapon: Andres Iniesta – The captain and a true legend who will be playing in his final tournament for Spain. He will want to go out on top after leaving Barcelona and signing for Kobe in Japan over the past few weeks. Iniesta knits everything together so well and if he and Silva can control the tempo of a game and feed Diego Costa and Isco with chances, Spain will go very close to winning the World Cup. Iniesta oozes class and it feels like he has one more incredible chapter to write.

Prediction: Spain will be licking their lips at being handed a relatively straight-forward route to the quarterfinal stage. They know they must make the most of this opportunity and if they win Group B ahead of Portugal then all the talk will be about them going all the way and winning the competition. You worry if Diego Costa is going to 1) stay fit and 2) score the goals they need to advance, but their midfield options are so vast and crammed with quality that they should be just fine. Expect to see Spain in at least the semifinals. Anything less than that and they’ve underachieved.