More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP

PHOTOS: Lionel Messi in Goat photoshoot

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi deserves this treatment.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup the Argentina and Barcelona superstar has been photographed holding and stroking several goats.

That’s right. A goat. With the GOAT.

U.S. magazine Paper and adidas both released images of Messi on the same day with various goats.

This all makes perfect sense. Enjoy.

FIFA files criminal complaint over World Cup ticket sales

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) FIFA has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against online ticket platform Viagogo in its crackdown on unauthorized World Cup sales at marked-up prices.

FIFA said on Tuesday it joined other parties filing criminal complaints against alleged “opaque and deceptive business conduct” by Viagogo in the so-called secondary market.

The legal action filed on Monday was “based on a breach of the law on unfair competition against Viagogo AG with the public prosecutor’s office in Geneva,” soccer’s world governing body said in a statement.

“FIFA’s ultimate objective in the fight against the secondary ticket market is to prioritize the safety and security of fans and enforce a fair 2018 FIFA World Cup ticketing pricing scheme,” it said.

Fans who buy through unofficial platforms, including Viagogo, for World Cup games in Russia face being denied entry to stadiums.

FIFA said it would cancel all tickets it identified as being traded through unauthorized sellers.

Viagogo’s website was still selling World Cup tickets on Tuesday, including single seats for the June 14 opening game at more than double face value.

A category 3 ticket, the cheapest available to non-Russian residents, for Russia vs. Saudi Arabia in Moscow was priced at 474 Swiss francs ($480). The same ticket bought originally through FIFA’s website would cost $220.

A ticket in a corporate hospitality section for the same game at Luzhniki Stadium was priced at 5,460 Swiss francs ($5,530) on the Viagogo site.

“Prices are set by sellers and may be lower or higher than face value. Prices exclude booking and delivery fees,” Viagogo notes on its World Cup sales page.

An email seeking comment from the British-backed company was not immediately answered.

Viagogo is a platform for holders of tickets for sports events, concerts and shows worldwide to re-sell, typically at a profit. It has official commercial relationships with some sports teams.

FIFA’s efforts to crack down on unauthorized ticket sellers requires World Cup host nations to enact new laws. Ticket scalpers were arrested in Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro at the past two tournaments.

The latest legal step followed work with UEFA and the consumer protection agency for Switzerland’s French-speaking region to coordinate action against unauthorized platforms.

In January, FIFA said it obtained an injunction in a Hamburg court to ban World Cup ticket sales through Viagogo’s German website.

“Any violation of the injunction by the company would be punishable by a fine of up to 250,000 euros ($292,000) or imprisonment for up to six months,” FIFA said in January.

Ronaldo begins World Cup preparations amid Madrid doubts

AP Photo/Armando Franca
Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Surrounded by doubts about his future at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is bringing some unwanted distraction to Portugal’s national team ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo was expected to join Portugal’s squad on Monday, with just about everyone wondering what he will say about his situation with Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Can off to Juve ]

For the second straight year, Ronaldo’s arrival with the national team is being marred by talks about his club. The same thing happened before last year’s Confederations Cup, when a Portuguese daily published a report saying Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud in Spain.

This time, it was Ronaldo himself who raised doubts about his future, saying moments after the Champions League final that it “was very beautiful” to have played with the Spanish club.

Ronaldo said he would reveal his future plans when he joined the national team, and that time has arrived, putting the spotlight on the star forward and not so much on Portugal’s World Cup preparations.

Ronaldo was expected to practice Monday, but it wasn’t yet clear if he was going to speak to the media.

He was to join Portugal’s squad later than the other players because of the Champions League final.

The defending European champions have already played two World Cup warm-up matches – drawing 2-2 against Tunisia and 0-0 against Belgium. The team’s final game before the World Cup will be against Algeria on Thursday, when Ronaldo will likely be available to boost the attack.

A five-time player of the year, Ronaldo has a contract with Madrid until 2021. But he and his agents could be seeking a salary increase in a market that has boomed since Neymar’s record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has always made Ronaldo a priority, and this time his importance for the club could be even greater after coach Zinedine Zidane decided to quit and with Gareth Bale also possibly on his way out.

Since Ronaldo’s comments after the Champions League final, there have been widespread rumors about him joining PSG or returning to Manchester United.

Last year’s report in Portuguese media said Ronaldo’s decision to leave Madrid was “irreversible,” but he continued with the Spanish club and helped it win a fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

Ronaldo has not hidden his discontentment with the tax fraud accusations in Spain. Last week, not long after he hinted his time with Madrid was over, reports emerged in Spanish media that his offer to make a deal with the country’s tax authorities had been rejected, handing him another disappointing setback.

Ronaldo was accused of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($17.1 million) from 2011-14. Prosecutors accused him of using a shell company in the Virgin Islands to hide the true amount of income made from image rights, among other irregularities, to reduce the amount of tax he paid.

Ronaldo and his agents have denied any wrongdoing.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Yaya Toure makes wild racial claims about Pep Guardiola

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 9:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yaya Toure is proffering some audacious claims about ex-manager Pep Guardiola, claiming a need to “break the myth” of the Manchester City architect while essentially decrying him as racist against Africans.

[ MORE: Can off to Juve ]

The BBC contacted Man City, which declined comment. That seems smart given Toure’s combustible reputation and knack for living on the lunatic fringe.

While claims of racial inequity in football need to be carefully examined, this one seems a head-scratcher at first blush. Guardiola re-signed Toure to a one-year deal after the 2016-17 season despite being a headache for Pep during the boss’ first season, and really across two clubs.

In his career, Guardiola has managed African players like Toure (Ivory Coast), and signed Seydou Keita to Barcelona (Mali) and Mehdi Benatia (Morocco) to Bayern Munich. He’s linked with Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) again this summer, and has sold Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast) and Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

This, of course, is without mentioning the myriad players of African descent who’ve thrived under the Catalan boss.

Guardiola butted heads with Toure at both Barca, selling him, and Man City, suspending him, but it all seemed to come together this season for the pair. Toure even had his name put on one of the club’s training fields.

And Yaya, like a man flicking a lighter, has set it ablaze again , and not like a birthday candle. Why did it not come off well with Pep and Yaya in stint No. 2 at City? From the BBC’s translation of Toure’s France Football interview.

“I do not know why but I have the impression that he was jealous, he took me for a rival. As if I made him a little shade.

“He was cruel to me. I came to wonder if it was not because of my colour. I am not the first to talk about these differences in treatment. In Barca, some have also asked the question. When we realize he often has problems with Africans wherever he goes, I ask myself questions.

“I want to be the one who breaks the myth of Guardiola.”

And again, comments like these are a concern in most cases, but Toure is a pretty unique case with a penchant for making controversy. Whether cake-related or other.

Most notable absentees from 2018 World Cup rosters

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leroy Sane was left off the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup, an omission that makes Landon Donovan circa 2014 look like forgetting the baby formula at the store.

(Sorry, LegenD. You’re still a big, big, big deal to us, and you understand the baby nourishment point these days).

[ MORE: Karius was concussed ]

But good, even great players get left off great teams, and Germany is stacked for another run at glory. And Sane’s not alone, with World Cup hero Mario Gotze not getting a call from his nation alone.

Honorable mention to Spain’s Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Sergi Roberto. Wow. Spain is deep.

10. Adrien Rabiot, France — A substandard club season may’ve claimed Rabiot, but he’s also struggled to get regular call-ups. The surprise is a bit less than the others, though his status on the nation’s best domestic club suggests it should be higher.

9. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal — Beyond Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I simply don’t see a ball mover of Wilshere’s caliber on the Three Lions roster.

8. Mario Gotze, Germany — Sentimental, yes, but I think there’s something to be said for Germany and its support knowing a World Cup winner is sitting on the bench or at least waiting in the wings.

7. Anthony Martial, France — Incredible talents are always left out of the French side, but this one is not based solely on one club manager’s squad selection in Jose Mourinho. Martial has scored once in 18 caps for his country.

6. Mauro Icardi, Argentina — He’s only this low for two reasons. 1) Argentina is stacked in attack and someone has to miss out. 2) He’s just not a terrific dude.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, France — Scored 14 goals for Arsenal in limited time, and bagged two against Germany in November. Yet it seems the knee injury that cost him part of Arsenal’s season and a pair of March friendlies ultimately dropped him off the cliff.

4. Alvaro Morata, Spain — His form dipped massively outside of the FA Cup run, but Morata had five goals in his last four Spanish outings before surprisingly being dropped in March and beyond.

3. Alex Sandro, Brazil — To say that the Juventus wide man was one of the top players in Serie A is a given, but given his potential to do just about anything on the left side, it’s surprising to see Filipe Luis getting the nod ahead of him. Maybe it’s that Sandro is too close to Marcelo in style, and Tite wanted another style of left back?

2. Radja Nainngolan, Belgium — This is a massive risk from Roberto Martinez for a golden generation of Red Devils, and it’s an addition by subtraction move. And Belgium has fellas who can do his job, but at his best there are few that do it as well as this mad man.

  1. Leroy Sane, Germany — The Julians, Draxler and Brandt, got spots ahead of Sane, and here’s the only thing I can really produce about the omission: Sane’s success at Man City is built around the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer the player to have the ball about 20 yards out from the end line, probably more so than even Kevin De Bruyne in the center-right. Perhaps Joachim Loew thinks Sane won’t work as well when the focus is not on him?