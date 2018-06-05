More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Sergio Ramos hits out after Salah, Karius injury fury

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos isn’t going to make any more friends with these comments.

The captain of Real Madrid — who won his third-straight UEFA Champions League title and fourth in his last five years against Liverpool less than 10 days ago — has been speaking about the incidents which saw him pull Mohamed Salah to the ground and injure the left shoulder of the Egyptian winger, as well as being accused of concussing goalkeeper Loris Karius with an off-the-ball barge.

Ramos, via Spanish outlet AS, revealed he has been in touch with Salah and has sent him a message and that everything was fine on that score.

He then launched into the following…

“Bloody hell, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing…” Ramos said. “I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat.”

“I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he had an injection for the second half. I have done it sometimes. But when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more. I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it in a different way.”

Okay, so Sergio isn’t about all of the blame being put on his shoulders (no pun intended) as the robust Real defender has been accused of injuring Salah and Karius on purpose.

With no player in La Liga history getting more red cards than Ramos, his reputation as a no-nonsense defender naturally precedes his supreme ability as a player and a leader.

These comments will not be looked upon kindly by anyone connected with Liverpool as their fans felt that Ramos single-handedly took out their best player and it now appears he also impacted their goalkeeper who went on to make costly errors.

Man United agree deal to sign Fred

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
Manchester United have swooped to make their first signing of the summer as the Red Devils have agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The 25-year-old is said to have had a medical at United’s Carrington training HQ over the past few days and he is expected to cost $69.3 million from the Ukrainian giants.

United released the following statement on agreeing a deal for Fred.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

More details to come…

2018 World Cup team preview: Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Getting to know Spain: The World Cup champs from 2010 crashed out in the Group Stage four years ago but they are in very good shape heading into this summer after so many years of underachievement.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

La Furia Rioja aren’t quite as lethal as they were from 2008 to 2012 when they won three-straight major tournaments, but they’re 19 games run. Their last defeat was their Round of 16 loss to France at EURO 2016. Andres Iniesta and David Silva will pull the strings with an experienced defensive core of Sergio Busquets, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique leading the way. For more on Spain’s history, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group B

Game schedule – Group B – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm ET
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm ET
Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– De Gea —–

— Nacho — Ramos — Pique — Alba —-

—- Silva —- Busquets —- Iniesta —-

—- Koke —- Costa —- Isco —-

Star player: David De Gea – This feels like the moment David de Gea announces himself as the best goalkeeper in the planet. He may already be, at least on current form, after Manuel Neuer spent most of the 2017/18 campaign out injured. De Gea was voted Manchester United’s player of the season for the fourth time in the past five years and he also won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets. After finally usurping Iker Casillas as Spain’s numero uno, DDG is ready to be the star they need in defense. De Gea will need to deliver in big moments and if he does, Spain’s attacking talents will no doubt make the most of plenty of clean sheets.

Manager: Julen Lopetegui – He has yet to lose a game as Spain’s manager and the fact he worked with so many of this squad in the youth teams has helped to usher in a new era relatively smoothly. Lopetegui has the luxury of having the likes of Ramos, Iniesta, Busquets and Silva around to steady the ship but he’s given exciting attackers such as Iago Aspas, Lucas Vasquez and Isco the chance to flourish. Lopetegui knows Spain are expected to get to at least the semifinals and his man-management will be key to deliver that goal.

Secret weapon: Andres Iniesta – The captain and a true legend who will be playing in his final tournament for Spain. He will want to go out on top after leaving Barcelona and signing for Kobe in Japan over the past few weeks. Iniesta knits everything together so well and if he and Silva can control the tempo of a game and feed Diego Costa and Isco with chances, Spain will go very close to winning the World Cup. Iniesta oozes class and it feels like he has one more incredible chapter to write.

Prediction: Spain will be licking their lips at being handed a relatively straight-forward route to the quarterfinal stage. They know they must make the most of this opportunity and if they win Group B ahead of Portugal then all the talk will be about them going all the way and winning the competition. You worry if Diego Costa is going to 1) stay fit and 2) score the goals they need to advance, but their midfield options are so vast and crammed with quality that they should be just fine. Expect to see Spain in at least the semifinals. Anything less than that and they’ve underachieved.

PHOTOS: Lionel Messi in Goat photoshoot

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Lionel Messi deserves this treatment.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup the Argentina and Barcelona superstar has been photographed holding and stroking several goats.

That’s right. A goat. With the GOAT.

U.S. magazine Paper and adidas both released images of Messi on the same day with various goats.

This all makes perfect sense. Enjoy.

FIFA files criminal complaint over World Cup ticket sales

Associated PressJun 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) FIFA has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against online ticket platform Viagogo in its crackdown on unauthorized World Cup sales at marked-up prices.

FIFA said on Tuesday it joined other parties filing criminal complaints against alleged “opaque and deceptive business conduct” by Viagogo in the so-called secondary market.

The legal action filed on Monday was “based on a breach of the law on unfair competition against Viagogo AG with the public prosecutor’s office in Geneva,” soccer’s world governing body said in a statement.

“FIFA’s ultimate objective in the fight against the secondary ticket market is to prioritize the safety and security of fans and enforce a fair 2018 FIFA World Cup ticketing pricing scheme,” it said.

Fans who buy through unofficial platforms, including Viagogo, for World Cup games in Russia face being denied entry to stadiums.

FIFA said it would cancel all tickets it identified as being traded through unauthorized sellers.

Viagogo’s website was still selling World Cup tickets on Tuesday, including single seats for the June 14 opening game at more than double face value.

A category 3 ticket, the cheapest available to non-Russian residents, for Russia vs. Saudi Arabia in Moscow was priced at 474 Swiss francs ($480). The same ticket bought originally through FIFA’s website would cost $220.

A ticket in a corporate hospitality section for the same game at Luzhniki Stadium was priced at 5,460 Swiss francs ($5,530) on the Viagogo site.

“Prices are set by sellers and may be lower or higher than face value. Prices exclude booking and delivery fees,” Viagogo notes on its World Cup sales page.

An email seeking comment from the British-backed company was not immediately answered.

Viagogo is a platform for holders of tickets for sports events, concerts and shows worldwide to re-sell, typically at a profit. It has official commercial relationships with some sports teams.

FIFA’s efforts to crack down on unauthorized ticket sellers requires World Cup host nations to enact new laws. Ticket scalpers were arrested in Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro at the past two tournaments.

The latest legal step followed work with UEFA and the consumer protection agency for Switzerland’s French-speaking region to coordinate action against unauthorized platforms.

In January, FIFA said it obtained an injunction in a Hamburg court to ban World Cup ticket sales through Viagogo’s German website.

“Any violation of the injunction by the company would be punishable by a fine of up to 250,000 euros ($292,000) or imprisonment for up to six months,” FIFA said in January.