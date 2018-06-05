Sergio Ramos hits out after Salah, Karius injury fury

Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos isn’t going to make any more friends with these comments.

The captain of Real Madrid — who won his third-straight UEFA Champions League title and fourth in his last five years against Liverpool less than 10 days ago — has been speaking about the incidents which saw him pull Mohamed Salah to the ground and injure the left shoulder of the Egyptian winger, as well as being accused of concussing goalkeeper Loris Karius with an off-the-ball barge.

Ramos, via Spanish outlet AS, revealed he has been in touch with Salah and has sent him a message and that everything was fine on that score.

He then launched into the following…

“Bloody hell, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing…” Ramos said. “I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat.”

“I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he had an injection for the second half. I have done it sometimes. But when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more. I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it in a different way.”

Okay, so Sergio isn’t about all of the blame being put on his shoulders (no pun intended) as the robust Real defender has been accused of injuring Salah and Karius on purpose.

With no player in La Liga history getting more red cards than Ramos, his reputation as a no-nonsense defender naturally precedes his supreme ability as a player and a leader.

These comments will not be looked upon kindly by anyone connected with Liverpool as their fans felt that Ramos single-handedly took out their best player and it now appears he also impacted their goalkeeper who went on to make costly errors.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports