2018 World Cup: Breakout stars

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 6, 2018
Each World Cup there are always players who emerge to steal the show as they become superstars not only in their homeland but across the globe.

The tournament in Russia this summer will be no different.

Below is a look at some of the potential “breakout stars” you should keep a close eye on throughout the tournament.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (Mexico and PSV Eindhoven)
The “El Tri” had a stunning first season in Holland, winning the Eredivisie title and lauded for his speedy attacks out wide. Chucky scored 17 goals in 29 league games and bagged 19 in 34 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants as big clubs across Europe keep a close eye on him. Lozano has already scored seven goals in 26 games for Mexico since making his debut in 2016 and big things are expected from the 22-year-old speedster this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England and Liverpool)
At just 19 years of age the Liverpool right back has been thrust into the spotlight for club and country in recent months. At the start of the 2017/18 season TAA hadn’t even played a league game for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the youngster and injuries to Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez have him a chance to shine at Anfield. He grabbed that chance with both hands and played well in the UEFA Champions League final as well as being called up to the England squad for the first-time ever for the World Cup. He will battle with Kieran Trippier for the right wing-back role and his attacking talents mean he is a real threat, even though he’s a little raw defensively.

Leon Goretzka (Germany and Bayern Munich)
After a fine season for Schalke which sealed a move to Bayern Munich, Goretzka rode the positivity surrounding him after his fine displays in the Confederations Cup last summer for Germany. At 23 years of age he is ready to contribute for Die Mannschaft across midfield and his well-time runs from deep make him so tough to track. Goretzka has scored six goals in 15 games for Germany and is a key man for Joachim Low.

Daniel Arzani (Australia and Melbourne City)
The youngster player at the World Cup, Arzani is just 19 years old and has a bright future ahead of him. Bert van Marwijk sprung a bit of a surprise but selecting the Iranian born winger who is able to take on players easily and has something a little different compared to Australia’s other attacking options. If he gets the chance to dazzle on the big stage then Australia could have a new soccer hero to take over the reins as Tim Cahill gets set to depart the game.

Timo Werner (Germany and RB Leipzig)
A lethal predator in the box for Leipzig and Germany, Werner also made his name in the Confed Cup last summer and has scored seven goals in 13 games for Germany since making his debut in 2017. Werner, 22, has scored 21 goals in each of his last two seasons with Leipzig and despite a slight dip in form in 2017/18 Germany are counting on him to finish off the countless chances he will provide. When you think of Werner as a player, think Miroslav Klose but a little quicker.

Jesse Lingard (England and Manchester United)
Yes, he is a little older than most of the other entries in this list but he is pushing Dele Alli all the way to be a starter for England in midfield. He may well end up playing alongside Alli in a more attacking lineup for the Three Lions and Lingard’s penchant for popping up with big goals in big games at club level will give Gareth Southgate faith he can deliver the goods for England.

Rodrigo Betancur (Uruguay and Juventus)
In his first season at Juventus he made 27 appearances in all competitions and won a Serie A and Italian cup double after joining from Boca Juniors. Betancur, still just 20 years old, is able to play anywhere in midfield but will probably start on the left a three-man Uruguayan midfield. Betancur is calm on the ball and snaps into tackles which fits in nicely with La Celeste’s playing style.

Israel announces 'negotiation' on Argentina match

Associated Press Jun 6, 2018
JERUSALEM (AP)  Israel’s sports ministry says a “negotiation” is taking place over the canceled Israel-Argentina friendly match.

The ministry said talks had been going on for several hours Wednesday, and that a statement will be issued by Sports Minister Miri Regev.

It gave no further details.

Israel’s headline-seeking sports minister faced a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

10:15 a.m. ET

2018 World Cup team preview: Australia

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 6, 2018
Getting to know Australia: The Socceroos will bring plenty of fans and excitement to the World Cup tournament, as always, and they will be aiming to reach the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. Since they made their World Cup debut in 2006 they’ve been ever present.

Yet Australia's status as an emerging force in world soccer has taken a bit of a hit recently as they struggled to qualify for this tournament as they edged by Syria in their AFC playoff, then Honduras in the intercontinental playoff. Still, they made it and you can expect to hear plenty of chants of "Aussie, aussie, aussie! Oi, oi, oi!" across Russia. For more on Australia's history, click this link.

What group are they in? Group C with France, Peru and Denmark. Yet again, a really tough group for Australia to navigate. But if they can frustrate France and get a point from their opening game then their second group game against Denmark basically becomes a knockout encounter.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am, ET
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Ryan —–

— Risdon — Milligan — Sainsbury — Behich —-

—- Mooy —- Jedinak —-

—- Leckie —- Rogic —- Kruse —–

—– Juric —–

Star player: Aaron Mooy – The Huddersfield Town midfielder makes the Socceroos tick and they will give him the ball as much as possible in central midfield. Mooy had a superb season for Huddersfield and was one of the main reasons they stayed up in the Premier League. Australia will look to give him the ball and get him involved in set piece situations wherever possible.

Manager: Bert van Marwijk – After leading Saudi Arabia to World Cup qualification rather comfortably, the Dutch coach parted company. It didn’t take him long to land with another Asian Confederation (AFC) powerhouse as Australia’s coach Ange Postecoglou walked out after guiding the Socceroos through two playoffs to make the 2018 World Cup. Van Marwijk is a good man manager and will set this team up to be tough to beat defensively and hit teams on the counter and from set piece situations. That suits this group of players extremely well as their former coach Postecoglou was lambasted for that style of play but, after all, it got them to the World Cup. Van Marwijk is only in charge of Australia until the end of this World Cup as Graham Arnold will then take over.

Secret weapon: Tim Cahill – It is no secret that Cahill is still lurking around but he is such a great player to have on the bench in a tight game or if you need a goal late in the game. Cahill has played at the past three World Cups for Australia (scoring in all three) and his goals were crucial in qualifying, even at the age of 38. You can just see Cahill jumping off the bench late on against Peru to score a header which could take Australia into the Round of 16. Surely Cahill’s legend has one more chapter before he calls it quits…

p.s. keep an eye on Daniel Arzani, just 19, who is the youngster player at the World Cup and is a talented playmaker for Melbourne City.

Prediction: Getting out of this group will be tough for the Socceroos but they always seem to do better than we expect. Yet again they’ve been handed a tough group but you get the sense it will go down to the wire to make the last 16. It seems like Denmark will have a little too much for them and Australia will probably bow out at the group stage for the third-straight World Cup.

Stewart appointed USMNT GM

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 6, 2018
U.S. Soccer named their men’s national team General Manager on Wednesday with former USMNT star Earnie Stewart the new man in charge.

Stewart, 49, will leave his role as the technical director of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

The former VVV Venlo, NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar technical director has been in constant talks with U.S. Soccer in recent days about taking on the newly created role.

He had been with the Philadelphia Union since January 2016.

Stewart, born in the Netherlands, scored 17 goals in 101 appearances for the USA as he played for the Stars and Stripes at the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

New U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) President Carlos Cordeiro made appointing GMs for both the USMNT and USWNT a key part of his manifesto when winning the USSF presidential election in January 2018.

Eight months on from the USMNT crashing out of World Cup qualifying, the program can finally start to move on.

Dave Sarachan has been in charge on an interim basis since Bruce Arena stepped down following the USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Stewart’s first major decision will be helping U.S. Soccer hire a new permanent USMNT manager.

Pick a World Cup team based on your PL club

By Joe Prince-Wright Jun 6, 2018
Let’s have a bit of fun ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

With the U.S. national team not at the tournament, you may still be struggling to pick which team you will be rooting for in Russia.

But with the lineup set for the 2018/19 Premier League season, we’ve gone ahead and compared all 20 PL teams to a nation competing at the World Cup this summer.

Below you find that list to sink your teeth into (no Suarez pun intended).

Arsenal = England
Plenty of promising stars but always seem to come up short in key moments.

Bournemouth = Nigeria
Young, talented squad who are on their way up and love to attack.

Brighton = Australia
They have a Socceroos star in Mat Ryan in goal and they are a tough defensive unit.

Burnley = Iceland
Loveable underdogs who have overachieved massively against all the odds.

Cardiff City = Panama
Rugged, route one teams who love to defend and cause upsets.

Chelsea = Spain
All the talent but a rollercoaster ride. From PL titles to metldowns, World Cup titles to group stage exits.

Crystal Palace = Serbia
Eagles skipper Luka Milivojevic will star for Serbia and both are well-organized but capable of devastating counter attacks.

Everton = Belgium
A plethora of talented players but the sum of their parts never quite get the job done. So much potential.

Fulham = Egypt
Attractive, possession based teams who are deadly on the break. Always underestimated but often overachieve. Sessegnon = Salah.

Huddersfield Town = Panama
Minnows who battled to get to the big dance against the odds.

Leicester City = Portugal
Both won stunning major titles in recent seasons and are hanging around to prove they weren’t quite a flash in the pan. Ronaldo = Mahrez.

Liverpool = Argentina
Ridiculously top-heavy squads but oh so fun to watch. Defensive deficiencies clear for all to see, but they love to attack and entertain.

Manchester City = Germany
A powerhouse and favorites to dominate not only in this tournament but for years to come.

Manchester United = Brazil
Past dynasties are struggling to get going again but there’s no disputing their stature in the game and past glory.

Newcastle United = Mexico
Sleeping giants who are often their own worst enemies. Both are built on solid defenses and believe they will soon dine at the top table.

Southampton = Sweden
Fun to watch and organized, while also giving youth a chance. Steady, middle of the road team who you can always rely on to be involved.

Tottenham Hotspur = France
Young, exciting team who have been growing together over the past few years. Both will have doubters until they win a major trophy in recent years.

Watford = Uruguay
Hard-nosed defensive outfit who rely on a couple of star attackers to spring them into life.

West Ham United = Croatia
So many talented players but the big challenge is to try and mesh it altogether as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers = Senegal
Robust and upcoming with so much potential. Diogo Jota = Sadio Mane.