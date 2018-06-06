More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

2018 World Cup team preview: Denmark

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Getting to know Denmark: EURO 1992 and 1995 Confederations Cup champions, Denmark’s best World Cup run came soon after: a quarterfinal appearance at the 1998 tournament.

The Danish Dynamite has qualified for every other World Cup from 2002 to 2018, and will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout rounds.

What group are they in? C

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark,  Saransk Noon ET
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: France v Denmark, Moscow 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Schmeichel —–

— Stryger Larsen — Kjaer — Boilesen — Knudsen

—- Schone —- Delaney —-

Eriksen

—- Poulsen —-Jorgensen—- Sisto —-

Star player: Christian Eriksen — This is a true moment for Tottenham Hotspur’s 26-year-old, very much in his prime. The 77 times capped attacking midfielder with 21 international goals will be the unrivaled focus of the opposition’s defense. Will he cement his status as a Danish legend?

Manager: Åge Hareide – The 64-year-old former Norway boss and Man City/Norwich City player will oversee the biggest tournament of his career. He’s won league titles with Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborgs.

Secret weapon: Pione Sisto — With respect to Kasper Schmeichel in net, who hardly seems a secret, and Nicolai Jorgensen, the center forward, Sisto may actually creep up on some people. The 23-year-old Celta Vigo forward is coming off a four-goal, 10-assist campaign. Though his production waned late in the season, he should feel buoyed by the big stage.

Prediction: E

How likely is the World Cup winner to be European?

AP Photo/ Markus Gilliar,Pool
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
It’s rarely a bad idea to look at the bookmakers’ odds when trying to determine a favorite, and the bookmakers sure like European teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Three of the four top dogs are from UEFA, and it becomes seven of nine and 10 of 14 before you find a team outside UEFA and CONMEBOL (That’s No. 15 Mexico).

Since 1990, five of seven World Cup winners have come from outside UEFA (Brazil in 1994 and 2002). That includes the three most recent winners in Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Betting against Europe in Europe means foiling overall favorites Brazil and fifth-favored side Argentina.

And so it follows that avoiding those teams for as long as possible is a nice idea. Given the draw, four sides won’t see either of the CONMEBOL powers until the semifinals.

That means, assuming Brazil and Argentina win their groups, it pays big to win groups A, C, F, H. That’s good news for two front-runners in France and Germany.

And perhaps it makes sense to lead with those teams, the latter being the reigning World Cup champions who missed out on EURO glory when they lost to the former via an Antoine Griezmann brace in the semifinals.

The third European team in the top five is Spain, whose loaded squad omitted several massive names. Advancing from Group B means a decent match-up with the winner or runner-up of a weaker Group A. In theory, that leaves less battle scars than other routes to the quarterfinals.

So many things will happen over the month-long cup that it feels silly to hang an expectation on a team, let alone a continent, but Europe’s chances are mighty good. Plus I want to be correct.

Saudi Arabia to host 3 of the next 5 Italian Super Cups

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Saudi Arabia will host three of the next five Italian Super Cups.

The Italian league announced on Wednesday that the first match of the series will be held between Jan. 12 and 16 featuring Serie A champion Juventus against Italian Cup finalist AC Milan.

Serie A said it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA), a governing body that oversees sports in the country.

The match usually features the Serie A champion against the Italian Cup winner, although since Juventus won both competitions last season, the other spot is being taken by the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested 11 times abroad before, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout.

Report: Evans set to join Leicester via $10m release clause

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
Jonny Evans isn’t going far from West Bromwich Albion, and for quite a discount (so to speak)

The Northern Irish center back, 30, will reportedly have a medical at Leicester City in the next 48 hours ahead of a move to join Claude Puel‘s Foxes.

Evans was linked with moves to Manchester City and former club Manchester United last season, but instead will reportedly try his hand at Premier League life just an hour’s drive from the Hawthorns after West Brom met a near $10 million release clause.

That’s at least less than half than the reported bid of Pep Guardiola last summer.

Leicester City’s stout back line of its Premier League championship season has taken significant steps back, with the Foxes partly addressing it with the addition of Harry Maguire last season.

Maguire, 25, was strong last season as Wes Morgan struggled and Robert Huth made just one appearance.

Evans won three Premier League titles while making nearly 200 appearances for Manchester United, leaving in 2015 for West Brom.

This would be a nice addition for Leicester, whose defending cost it a bid to return to European competition.

2018 World Cup team preview: Peru

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Getting to know Peru: Ranked higher than England, Italy, Mexico, and Croatia, the world’s No. 11 ranked team via FIFA’s metric has had a wild ride to Russia even after qualifying through CONMEBOL, as due to the saga of its captain — more on that later — Peru’s stayed in the news.

This is Peru’s first World Cup since 1982, and just its fifth time in the tournament. Peru has finished third in two of the last three Copa America tournaments.

For more history on Peru, click here.

What group are they in? C

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark,  Saransk Noon ET
Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Gallese —–

— Advincula — Santamaria — Ramos — Trauco

—- Tapio —- Yotun —-

—- Carrillo —- Cueva —- Flores —-

—- Guerrero —-

Star player: Paolo Guerrero – There was no international rust for the captain after his suspension for doping was put on hold, as Guerrero scored a pair of goals against Saudi Arabia. Guerrero tested positive for cocaine, something he claimed came from tainted tea, and even saw his suspension protested by captains of the other nations in his World Cup group. The 34-year-old former Bayern Munich and Hamburg striker plays in Brazil, and has 34 goals in his 14-year international career (87 caps).

Manager: Ricardo Gareca – The well-traveled 60-year-old is in his first international club, but far from his first steps as a manager. He’s had the most success with Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina.

Secret weapon: Christian Cueva — The attacking midfielder for Sao Paolo scored four times in qualifying, including an equalizer agains Argentina.

Prediction: Anything could happen in this group, but we think Peru sneaks out with a win over Australia and a draw with Denmark.