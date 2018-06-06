2018 World Cup team preview: Denmark

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Getting to know Denmark: EURO 1992 and 1995 Confederations Cup champions, Denmark’s best World Cup run came soon after: a quarterfinal appearance at the 1998 tournament.

The Danish Dynamite has qualified for every other World Cup from 2002 to 2018, and will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout rounds.

What group are they in? C

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here



Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk Noon ET

Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 26: France v Denmark, Moscow 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Schmeichel —–

— Stryger Larsen — Kjaer — Boilesen — Knudsen

—- Schone —- Delaney —-

Eriksen

—- Poulsen —-Jorgensen—- Sisto —-

Star player: Christian Eriksen — This is a true moment for Tottenham Hotspur’s 26-year-old, very much in his prime. The 77 times capped attacking midfielder with 21 international goals will be the unrivaled focus of the opposition’s defense. Will he cement his status as a Danish legend?

Manager: Åge Hareide – The 64-year-old former Norway boss and Man City/Norwich City player will oversee the biggest tournament of his career. He’s won league titles with Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborgs.

Secret weapon: Pione Sisto — With respect to Kasper Schmeichel in net, who hardly seems a secret, and Nicolai Jorgensen, the center forward, Sisto may actually creep up on some people. The 23-year-old Celta Vigo forward is coming off a four-goal, 10-assist campaign. Though his production waned late in the season, he should feel buoyed by the big stage.

Prediction: E

