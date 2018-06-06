More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
2018 World Cup team preview: France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
2018 World Cup preview

Getting to know France: Les Bleus come into this tournament as one of the favorties after they came so close to winning EURO 2016 on home soil. In Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann they have one of the most feared strike partnerships in the tournament.

Didier Deschamps led this young side to the quarterfinals in 2014 and the European Championship final in 2016, but he will be expected to take them to at least the World Cup semifinals this time around. The captain of the French national team for their only World Cup win in 1998 has his work cut out. Find out more about France’s history, here.

What group are they in? Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark. France are the overwhelming favorites to win the group but they will be cautious of Denmark and Peru in particular given their strong defensive unit and gamechangers in Christian Eriksen and Paolo Guerrero respectively. Still, a very decent draw for France.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am, ET
Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am, ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Lloris —–

— Pavard — Varane — Umtiti — Mendy —-

—- Matuidi —- Kante —- Pogba —- 

—- Mbappe —- Griezmann —- Dembele —–

Star player: Antoine Griezmann – The leading scorer in EURO 2016 has excelled at Atletico Madrid in recent years as there’s no surprise the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have all been linked with the feisty forward. Griezmann, 26, is entering his prime and a fine showing at the World Cup would see his value saw further. He has 20 goals in 53 appearances for France but he leads the line superbly and along with Mbappe and Dembele they can interchange across the front three and rip teams apart.

Manager: Didier Deschamps – A second World Cup as manager of France will see expectations much greater than four years ago in Brazil. Deschamps has built this French team into a young, energetic side and several of the players who starred last time out are still in the squad. That said, if Deschamps doesn’t deliver at least a semifinal berth then the likes of Arsene Wenger and Zinedine Zidane are being lined up to take charge of France this summer. That’s harsh but Deschamps knows all of his hard work since taking charge in 2012 depends on how his team play this summer.

Secret weapon: Olivier Giroud – He may feel a little hard done by not to start most games for France given his superb scoring record for his country (31 goals in 73 games to rank fifth all-time) but Giroud is deadly off the bench. Imagine being a defender and locking down Griezmann, Dembele and Mbappe for 75 minutes, only to then see Giroud coming on to bulldoze headers at goal? He’s the perfect Plan B and France must use him wisely.

Prediction: This feels like the right moment for France to win a big tournament again. They came so close to winning the European Championships in 2016 and they certainly have the attacking and midfield talent to go far. The only concern is in defense with Hugo Lloris making some big areas in the second half of the season at Tottenham, plus young defenders perhaps a little untested at the top level. France should get to the semifinals based on their talent alone but they are capable of having a dramatic collapse as we saw in 2002 and 2010.

Man United sign Diogo Dalot from Porto

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Manchester United continue to crack on with their summer transfer business as Jose Mourinho’s men signed promising Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot on Wednesday.

United revealed that Dalot, 19, has signed from Portuguese giants FC Porto on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

It has been reported that the transfer fee for Dalot could rise to $25.5 million, and it comes fresh from the news on Tuesday that United have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred for $69.3 million.

Finishing a distant second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League table in 2017/18 (United were 19 points behind), Mourinho is working hard to improve his squad early in the transfer window.

Speaking about Dalot’s arrival at Old Trafford, Mourinho praised the Portugal U-21 right back and believes he can become one of the best full backs in Europe.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” Mourinho said. “He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level. In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot, who made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Porto in 2017/18, wracked up eight appearances for the first team and is excited to be heading to Old Trafford.

“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me,” Dalot said. “I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.”

Dalot’s arrival looks like Mourinho is preparing for life after veteran right back/right winger Antonio Valencia who has been reliable in that position over the past few seasons. Dalot’s arrival also looks to end the United career of Matteo Darmian who had been the back-up option to Valencia since Mourinho arrived in 2016.

Putin backs Spain at World Cup; Russia to ‘fight to finish’

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tipped Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain as his top four contenders to win the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 14.

Putin says Spain has “played a beautiful brand of football,” in an interview with China Media Group, a transcript of which was published on the Kremlin website.

Putin adds “there will certainly be other contenders, but only the best will win.”

The Russian national team is in dismal form without a win in seven games, which hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Kremlin.

Putin says “sadly, our team has not enjoyed great results lately. But we, all the fans and football lovers in Russia, have high hopes that our team will make a good showing, play a modern, interesting and beautiful style of football, and fight to the finish.”

Transfer value of every World Cup squad revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
This is a very intriguing way to look at the 32 teams who will play at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Via betting website Oddsmonkey, they’ve assessed the transfer value of each playing squad and France have come out on top.

The average value of a player in Didier Deschamps’ squad is $56 million, with the total value of his 23 players a staggering $1.29 billion.

Spain are a close second, while Brazil, England and Germany make up the top five in terms of the value of their players. To give us a closer idea of the huge gulf in value heading into the World Cup, the nation with the lowest squad value is Panama.

Los Canaleros’ entire squad value is $12.5 million, over 100 times less than France.

Below is a look at the list in full.

Buffon gets three-match European ban for Oliver reaction, rant

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
Should Gianluigi Buffon continue his illustrious career, he’s set to miss three matches of Europa League or UEFA Champions League play.

Buffon, 40, was suspended three games by UEFA for his reaction to a late penalty call against Juventus by referee Michael Oliver following a Mehdi Benatia foul on Lucas Vazquez in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal second leg.

The goalkeeper was given a red card for his reaction, and proceeded to tear into Oliver with vigor after the match, saying he had a garbage can for a heart and lacked the courage to referee on such a stage.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli called Oliver’s performance “total chaos.”