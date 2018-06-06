More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Israel announces ‘negotiation’ on Argentina match

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JERUSALEM (AP)  Israel’s sports ministry says a “negotiation” is taking place over the canceled Israel-Argentina friendly match.

The ministry said talks had been going on for several hours Wednesday, and that a statement will be issued by Sports Minister Miri Regev.

It gave no further details.

Israel’s headline-seeking sports minister faced a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

10:15 a.m. ET

Israel’s headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

Miri Regev had insisted on moving the game to contested Jerusalem and was orchestrating a politicized audience with Lionel Messi.

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog called the snub a “spectacular own goal” by Regev that delivered victory to boycotters of the Jewish State. Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay called for a police investigation into Regev’s “corrupt conduct.”

The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters if he participated.

Regev says terrorist groups had made threats against Argentina’s players and their families. She accused members of the Israeli parliament of being “Trojan Horses who aid terrorism.”

2018 World Cup team preview: Australia

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting to know Australia: The Socceroos will bring plenty of fans and excitement to the World Cup tournament, as always, and they will be aiming to reach the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. Since they made their World Cup debut in 2006 they’ve been ever present.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Yet Australia’s status as an emerging force in world soccer has taken a bit of a hit recently as they struggled to qualify for this tournament as they edged by Syria in their AFC playoff, then Honduras in the intercontinental playoff. Still, they made it and you can expect to hear plenty of chants of “Aussie, aussie, aussie! Oi, oi, oi!” across Russia. For more on Australia’s history, click this link.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group C with France, Peru and Denmark. Yet again, a really tough group for Australia to navigate. But if they can frustrate France and get a point from their opening game then their second group game against Denmark basically becomes a knockout encounter.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am, ET
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Ryan —–

— Risdon — Milligan — Sainsbury — Behich —-

—- Mooy —- Jedinak —-

—- Leckie —- Rogic —- Kruse —–

—– Juric —–

Star player: Aaron Mooy – The Huddersfield Town midfielder makes the Socceroos tick and they will give him the ball as much as possible in central midfield. Mooy had a superb season for Huddersfield and was one of the main reasons they stayed up in the Premier League. Australia will look to give him the ball and get him involved in set piece situations wherever possible.

Manager: Bert van Marwijk – After leading Saudi Arabia to World Cup qualification rather comfortably, the Dutch coach parted company. It didn’t take him long to land with another Asian Confederation (AFC) powerhouse as Australia’s coach Ange Postecoglou walked out after guiding the Socceroos through two playoffs to make the 2018 World Cup. Van Marwijk is a good man manager and will set this team up to be tough to beat defensively and hit teams on the counter and from set piece situations. That suits this group of players extremely well as their former coach Postecoglou was lambasted for that style of play but, after all, it got them to the World Cup. Van Marwijk is only in charge of Australia until the end of this World Cup as Graham Arnold will then take over.

Secret weapon: Tim Cahill – It is no secret that Cahill is still lurking around but he is such a great player to have on the bench in a tight game or if you need a goal late in the game. Cahill has played at the past three World Cups for Australia (scoring in all three) and his goals were crucial in qualifying, even at the age of 38. You can just see Cahill jumping off the bench late on against Peru to score a header which could take Australia into the Round of 16. Surely Cahill’s legend has one more chapter before he calls it quits…

p.s. keep an eye on Daniel Arzani, just 19, who is the youngster player at the World Cup and is a talented playmaker for Melbourne City.

Getty Images

Prediction: Getting out of this group will be tough for the Socceroos but they always seem to do better than we expect. Yet again they’ve been handed a tough group but you get the sense it will go down to the wire to make the last 16. It seems like Denmark will have a little too much for them and Australia will probably bow out at the group stage for the third-straight World Cup.

Stewart set to be new USMNT GM

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. Soccer will name their new men’s national team General Manager on Wednesday with former USMNT star Earnie Stewart expected to get the nod.

Stewart, 49, will leave his role as the technical director of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

It has been widely reported that the former VVV Venlo, NAC Breda and AZ Alkmaar technical director has been in constant talks with U.S. Soccer in recent days about taking on the newly created role.

He has been with the Philadelphia Union since January 2016.

Stewart, born in the Netherlands, scored 17 goals in 101 appearances for the USA as he played for the Stars and Stripes at the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

New U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) President Carlos Cordeiro made appointing GMs for both the USMNT and USWNT a key part of his manifesto when winning the USSF presidential election in January 2018.

Eight months on from the USMNT crashing out of World Cup qualifying, the program can finally start to move on.

Dave Sarachan has been in charge on an interim basis since Bruce Arena stepped down following the USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Stewart’s first major decision will be helping U.S. Soccer hire a new permanent USMNT manager.

Pick a World Cup team based on your PL club

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

Let’s have a bit of fun ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

With the U.S. national team not at the tournament, you may still be struggling to pick which team you will be rooting for in Russia.

But with the lineup set for the 2018/19 Premier League season, we’ve gone ahead and compared all 20 PL teams to a nation competing at the World Cup this summer.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

Below you find that list to sink your teeth into (no Suarez pun intended).

Arsenal = England
Plenty of promising stars but always seem to come up short in key moments.

Bournemouth = Nigeria
Young, talented squad who are on their way up and love to attack.

Brighton = Australia
They have a Socceroos star in Mat Ryan in goal and they are a tough defensive unit.

Burnley = Iceland
Loveable underdogs who have overachieved massively against all the odds.

Cardiff City = Panama
Rugged, route one teams who love to defend and cause upsets.

Chelsea = Spain
All the talent but a rollercoaster ride. From PL titles to metldowns, World Cup titles to group stage exits.

Crystal Palace = Serbia
Eagles skipper Luka Milivojevic will star for Serbia and both are well-organized but capable of devastating counter attacks.

Everton = Belgium
A plethora of talented players but the sum of their parts never quite get the job done. So much potential.

Fulham = Egypt
Attractive, possession based teams who are deadly on the break. Always underestimated but often overachieve. Sessegnon = Salah.

Huddersfield Town = Panama
Minnows who battled to get to the big dance against the odds.

Leicester City = Portugal
Both won stunning major titles in recent seasons and are hanging around to prove they weren’t quite a flash in the pan. Ronaldo = Mahrez.

Liverpool = Argentina
Ridiculously top-heavy squads but oh so fun to watch. Defensive deficiencies clear for all to see, but they love to attack and entertain.

Manchester City = Germany
A powerhouse and favorites to dominate not only in this tournament but for years to come.

Manchester United = Brazil
Past dynasties are struggling to get going again but there’s no disputing their stature in the game and past glory.

Newcastle United = Mexico
Sleeping giants who are often their own worst enemies. Both are built on solid defenses and believe they will soon dine at the top table.

Southampton = Sweden
Fun to watch and organized, while also giving youth a chance. Steady, middle of the road team who you can always rely on to be involved.

Tottenham Hotspur = France
Young, exciting team who have been growing together over the past few years. Both will have doubters until they win a major trophy in recent years.

Watford = Uruguay
Hard-nosed defensive outfit who rely on a couple of star attackers to spring them into life.

West Ham United = Croatia
So many talented players but the big challenge is to try and mesh it altogether as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers = Senegal
Robust and upcoming with so much potential. Diogo Jota = Sadio Mane.

Sadness still grips USMNT ahead of the World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

With the U.S. national team not heading to the 2018 World Cup, it’s easy to forgot that there are USMNT stars sitting around and wondering what might have been as we’re just a week away from the tournament kicking off in Russia.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

What if Clint Dempsey‘s shot had gone in instead of hitting the post on the fateful night against Trinidad & Tobago? What if Rafael Marquez was marked tighter in Columbus in the opening qualifier? What if Michael Bradley’s long-range stunner had gone in at the Azteca against Mexico rather than spanking the woodwork?

We could go on all day about the ‘what ifs?’ under Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena during CONCACAF qualifying, but the main thing is this: the USA won’t be at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and some of their stars still can’t believe that is the case.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk exclusively in recent weeks and months, Christian Pulisic, Danny Williams and DeAndre Yedlin, three players who would have surely been key members of the USMNT squad this summer, have revealed their frustration at not going to Russia.

Here’s a look at the mood among the U.S. national team about not making the big dance, as a young squad led by interim boss Dave Sarachan is instead currently preparing for a friendly game against France this Saturday when the USMNT should really be heading to a World Cup in Russia.

The teenage star of the USMNT, Pulisic, is still just 19 years old and he knows he will have plenty of chances ahead to play for the USA at the World Cup.

That doesn’t mean that missing this one doesn’t hurt any less as his tears on the field in Couva last October remain the most vivid image of the USA’s failure.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about it and it definitely hurt more right after the shock and that it had happened,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Now, leading into the World Cup, I am just going to watch the games, I have some time off now to rest, which my body could use. Watching the World Cup is going to get me even more excited and I’ll want to be in the next World Cup even more… I’m just looking forward to some good games, now that the U.S. isn’t there, I just want to see some good football.”

Huddersfield Town midfielder Williams is reflecting on the fact that he may never play for the USA at the World Cup after also missing out on 2014 due to injury.

“Of course it hurts. I am obviously 28 now. I saw that as an opportunity to make a name for myself again,” Williams revealed to Pro Soccer Talk. “I thought ‘okay, I am now in the Premier League and hopefully I get a chance to get called in and show what I can do.’”

Getty Images

Yedlin, a star performer for Newcastle United at right back in the Premier League in 2017/18, was asked if not making the 2018 World Cup would be extra motivation for the young players coming through to qualify for Qatar 2022.

His answer was emphatic, but his pain still evident several months after the qualification nightmare.

“100 percent. I wouldn’t call it a blessing in disguise but I think now, especially the guys that have come through it, now we feel what disappointment is like, not making the World Cup. Now there is going to be an extra gear that is hit to make sure we make the next one but not only make it but do well in it,” Yedlin explained. “Nobody wants to feel this way again. It gives us extra motivation but it shouldn’t come to the point where you need to feel that. But that’s what it is and hopefully it helps us.”

Getty Images

Amid the pain, the message of hope is one USMNT players keep turning to.

For veterans such as Omar Gonzalez, Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Clint Dempsey and even the likes of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore (none have featured since the defeat to Trinidad & Tobago) their international careers could be over.

“I think so and I think those guys realize it as well,” Yedlin admitted when asked if it’s time for a roster overhaul. “Every international career is going to come to an end and you’re going to pass it down to the younger generation. Every career comes to that point. I think they are happy with doing that and they know we have some talented players coming in.”

Williams agreed that the next crop of talent, which include Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and many others, are ready to come through.

“It is very important that you don’t lose the focus because at the end of the day the USA is such a big country with so many great athletes, there is so much potential,” Williams said. “When I see the young boys I played with against Portugal [in November], I am sure there are more out there who are hungry and happy to learn and make the step to Europe to get out of their comfort zone and be successful. That is what it needs and what it takes.”

Getty Images

The final word should really be with Pulisic, who is making a name for himself in Europe with Dortmund. The Pennsylvania native is the biggest hope the USMNT have of not only getting back to a World Cup but having a big impact on the tournament.

Pulisic didn’t sugarcoat what failure to make the 2018 World Cup means for everyone connected with the game in the USA, but he believes it isn’t time to write off U.S. Soccer just yet.

“When I was just a kid watching the U.S. at the World Cup, that gave me so much inspiration, seeing my country and seeing people playing with the U.S. crest,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Seeing them compete at a World Cup inspired me so much. Missing out on that is going to be a big thing but that doesn’t mean it’s over for U.S. Soccer. We are still growing a lot and we will do everything we can to be at the next one.”