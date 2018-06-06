Man United sign Diogo Dalot from Porto

Manchester United continue to crack on with their summer transfer business as Jose Mourinho’s men signed promising Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

United revealed that Dalot, 19, has signed from Portuguese giants FC Porto on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

It has been reported that the transfer fee for Dalot could rise to $25.5 million, and it comes fresh from the news on Tuesday that United have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred for $69.3 million.

Finishing a distant second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League table in 2017/18 (United were 19 points behind), Mourinho is working hard to improve his squad early in the transfer window.

Speaking about Dalot’s arrival at Old Trafford, Mourinho praised the Portugal U-21 right back and believes he can become one of the best full backs in Europe.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” Mourinho said. “He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level. In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot, who made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Porto in 2017/18, wracked up eight appearances for the first team and is excited to be heading to Old Trafford.

“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me,” Dalot said. “I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.”

Dalot’s arrival looks like Mourinho is preparing for life after veteran right back/right winger Antonio Valencia who has been reliable in that position over the past few seasons. Dalot’s arrival also looks to end the United career of Matteo Darmian who had been the back-up option to Valencia since Mourinho arrived in 2016.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports