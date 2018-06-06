More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Man United sign Diogo Dalot from Porto

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United continue to crack on with their summer transfer business as Jose Mourinho’s men signed promising Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]  

United revealed that Dalot, 19, has signed from Portuguese giants FC Porto on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

It has been reported that the transfer fee for Dalot could rise to $25.5 million, and it comes fresh from the news on Tuesday that United have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred for $69.3 million.

Finishing a distant second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League table in 2017/18 (United were 19 points behind), Mourinho is working hard to improve his squad early in the transfer window.

Speaking about Dalot’s arrival at Old Trafford, Mourinho praised the Portugal U-21 right back and believes he can become one of the best full backs in Europe.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” Mourinho said. “He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level. In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot, who made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Porto in 2017/18, wracked up eight appearances for the first team and is excited to be heading to Old Trafford.

“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me,” Dalot said. “I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.”

Dalot’s arrival looks like Mourinho is preparing for life after veteran right back/right winger Antonio Valencia who has been reliable in that position over the past few seasons. Dalot’s arrival also looks to end the United career of Matteo Darmian who had been the back-up option to Valencia since Mourinho arrived in 2016.

Putin backs Spain at World Cup; Russia to ‘fight to finish’

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tipped Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain as his top four contenders to win the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 14.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Putin says Spain has “played a beautiful brand of football,” in an interview with China Media Group, a transcript of which was published on the Kremlin website.

Putin adds “there will certainly be other contenders, but only the best will win.”

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

The Russian national team is in dismal form without a win in seven games, which hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Kremlin.

Putin says “sadly, our team has not enjoyed great results lately. But we, all the fans and football lovers in Russia, have high hopes that our team will make a good showing, play a modern, interesting and beautiful style of football, and fight to the finish.”

Transfer value of every World Cup squad revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is a very intriguing way to look at the 32 teams who will play at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Via betting website Oddsmonkey, they’ve assessed the transfer value of each playing squad and France have come out on top.

The average value of a player in Didier Deschamps’ squad is $56 million, with the total value of his 23 players a staggering $1.29 billion.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Spain are a close second, while Brazil, England and Germany make up the top five in terms of the value of their players. To give us a closer idea of the huge gulf in value heading into the World Cup, the nation with the lowest squad value is Panama.

Los Canaleros’ entire squad value is $12.5 million, over 100 times less than France.

Below is a look at the list in full.

Buffon gets three-match European ban for Oliver reaction, rant

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Should Gianluigi Buffon continue his illustrious career, he’s set to miss three matches of Europa League or UEFA Champions League play.

[ MORE: Argentina cancels Israel friendly after Messi threats ]

Buffon, 40, was suspended three games by UEFA for his reaction to a late penalty call against Juventus by referee Michael Oliver following a Mehdi Benatia foul on Lucas Vazquez in the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal second leg.

The goalkeeper was given a red card for his reaction, and proceeded to tear into Oliver with vigor after the match, saying he had a garbage can for a heart and lacked the courage to referee on such a stage.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli called Oliver’s performance “total chaos.”

U.S. Open Cup wrap: Louisville ousts Revs, DC dodges “Cupset”

@loucityfc
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three of eight Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round matches are complete following Tuesday night action involving USL and MLS competition.

[ MORE: World Cup stadium guide ]

Louisville City 3-2 New England Revolution

The USL hosts overcame a fifth minute concession and 26th minute own goal with a pair of equalizers, and took hold of its “Cupset” with a Brian Ownby 62nd minute marker.

Mark Segbers opened the scoring for New England before Oscar Jimenez leveled the tie. An own goal put Brad Friedel‘s men back on top, but Cameron Lancaster made it 2-2 in the 37th minute.

But Ownby’s goal, well, it was befitting of a big moment in the nascent life of Lou City.

DC United 1-1 North Carolina FC (NCFC wins in PKs)

Ian Harkes scored an Open Cup goal for the second successive season, but his first half goal was met in the second by Marios Lomis seven minutes from stoppage time.

The match went to penalty kicks after 120 minutes were in the books. David Ousted stopped NC’s second effort and the visitors his the cross bar with their fourth shot. Harkes then sent his chance to clinch it wide of the frame, but Bruno Miranda netted the fifth effort.

Philadelphia Union 5-0 Richmond Kickers

Philly built a 4-0 halftime lead, cruising to a win on the strength of five goal scorers: Jack Elliott, David Accam, Anthony Fontana, Marcus Epps, and Jay Simpson.

The Union lost consecutive finals in 2014 and 2015, and move on to another quarterfinal round.