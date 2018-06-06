Pick a World Cup team based on your PL club

Let’s have a bit of fun ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
With the U.S. national team not at the tournament, you may still be struggling to pick which team you will be rooting for in Russia.
But with the lineup set for the 2018/19 Premier League season, we’ve gone ahead and compared all 20 PL teams to a nation competing at the World Cup this summer.
Below you find that list to sink your teeth into (no Suarez pun intended).
Arsenal = England
Plenty of promising stars but always seem to come up short in key moments.
Bournemouth = Nigeria
Young, talented squad who are on their way up and love to attack.
Brighton = Australia
They have a Socceroos star in Mat Ryan in goal and they are a tough defensive unit.
Burnley = Iceland
Loveable underdogs who have overachieved massively against all the odds.
Cardiff City = Panama
Rugged, route one teams who love to defend and cause upsets.
Chelsea = Spain
All the talent but a rollercoaster ride. From PL titles to metldowns, World Cup titles to group stage exits.
Crystal Palace = Serbia
Eagles skipper Luka Milivojevic will star for Serbia and both are well-organized but capable of devastating counter attacks.
Everton = Belgium
A plethora of talented players but the sum of their parts never quite get the job done. So much potential.
Fulham = Egypt
Attractive, possession based teams who are deadly on the break. Always underestimated but often overachieve. Sessegnon = Salah.
Huddersfield Town = Panama
Minnows who battled to get to the big dance against the odds.
Leicester City = Portugal
Both won stunning major titles in recent seasons and are hanging around to prove they weren’t quite a flash in the pan. Ronaldo = Mahrez.
Liverpool = Argentina
Ridiculously top-heavy squads but oh so fun to watch. Defensive deficiencies clear for all to see, but they love to attack and entertain.
Manchester City = Germany
A powerhouse and favorites to dominate not only in this tournament but for years to come.
Manchester United = Brazil
Past dynasties are struggling to get going again but there’s no disputing their stature in the game and past glory.
Newcastle United = Mexico
Sleeping giants who are often their own worst enemies. Both are built on solid defenses and believe they will soon dine at the top table.
Southampton = Sweden
Fun to watch and organized, while also giving youth a chance. Steady, middle of the road team who you can always rely on to be involved.
Tottenham Hotspur = France
Young, exciting team who have been growing together over the past few years. Both will have doubters until they win a major trophy in recent years.
Watford = Uruguay
Hard-nosed defensive outfit who rely on a couple of star attackers to spring them into life.
West Ham United = Croatia
So many talented players but the big challenge is to try and mesh it altogether as a unit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers = Senegal
Robust and upcoming with so much potential. Diogo Jota = Sadio Mane.