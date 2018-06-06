More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Sadness still grips USMNT ahead of the World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
With the U.S. national team not heading to the 2018 World Cup, it’s easy to forgot that there are USMNT stars sitting around and wondering what might have been as we’re just a week away from the tournament kicking off in Russia.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

What if Clint Dempsey‘s shot had gone in instead of hitting the post on the fateful night against Trinidad & Tobago? What if Rafael Marquez was marked tighter in Columbus in the opening qualifier? What if Michael Bradley’s long-range stunner had gone in at the Azteca against Mexico rather than spanking the woodwork?

We could go on all day about the ‘what ifs?’ under Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena during CONCACAF qualifying, but the main thing is this: the USA won’t be at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and some of their stars still can’t believe that is the case.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk exclusively in recent weeks and months, Christian Pulisic, Danny Williams and DeAndre Yedlin, three players who would have surely been key members of the USMNT squad this summer, have revealed their frustration at not going to Russia.

Here’s a look at the mood among the U.S. national team about not making the big dance, as a young squad led by interim boss Dave Sarachan is instead currently preparing for a friendly game against France this Saturday when the USMNT should really be heading to a World Cup in Russia.

The teenage star of the USMNT, Pulisic, is still just 19 years old and he knows he will have plenty of chances ahead to play for the USA at the World Cup.

That doesn’t mean that missing this one doesn’t hurt any less as his tears on the field in Couva last October remain the most vivid image of the USA’s failure.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about it and it definitely hurt more right after the shock and that it had happened,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Now, leading into the World Cup, I am just going to watch the games, I have some time off now to rest, which my body could use. Watching the World Cup is going to get me even more excited and I’ll want to be in the next World Cup even more… I’m just looking forward to some good games, now that the U.S. isn’t there, I just want to see some good football.”

Huddersfield Town midfielder Williams is reflecting on the fact that he may never play for the USA at the World Cup after also missing out on 2014 due to injury.

“Of course it hurts. I am obviously 28 now. I saw that as an opportunity to make a name for myself again,” Williams revealed to Pro Soccer Talk. “I thought ‘okay, I am now in the Premier League and hopefully I get a chance to get called in and show what I can do.’”

Yedlin, a star performer for Newcastle United at right back in the Premier League in 2017/18, was asked if not making the 2018 World Cup would be extra motivation for the young players coming through to qualify for Qatar 2022.

His answer was emphatic, but his pain still evident several months after the qualification nightmare.

“100 percent. I wouldn’t call it a blessing in disguise but I think now, especially the guys that have come through it, now we feel what disappointment is like, not making the World Cup. Now there is going to be an extra gear that is hit to make sure we make the next one but not only make it but do well in it,” Yedlin explained. “Nobody wants to feel this way again. It gives us extra motivation but it shouldn’t come to the point where you need to feel that. But that’s what it is and hopefully it helps us.”

Amid the pain, the message of hope is one USMNT players keep turning to.

For veterans such as Omar Gonzalez, Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Clint Dempsey and even the likes of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore (none have featured since the defeat to Trinidad & Tobago) their international careers could be over.

“I think so and I think those guys realize it as well,” Yedlin admitted when asked if it’s time for a roster overhaul. “Every international career is going to come to an end and you’re going to pass it down to the younger generation. Every career comes to that point. I think they are happy with doing that and they know we have some talented players coming in.”

Williams agreed that the next crop of talent, which include Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and many others, are ready to come through.

“It is very important that you don’t lose the focus because at the end of the day the USA is such a big country with so many great athletes, there is so much potential,” Williams said. “When I see the young boys I played with against Portugal [in November], I am sure there are more out there who are hungry and happy to learn and make the step to Europe to get out of their comfort zone and be successful. That is what it needs and what it takes.”

The final word should really be with Pulisic, who is making a name for himself in Europe with Dortmund. The Pennsylvania native is the biggest hope the USMNT have of not only getting back to a World Cup but having a big impact on the tournament.

Pulisic didn’t sugarcoat what failure to make the 2018 World Cup means for everyone connected with the game in the USA, but he believes it isn’t time to write off U.S. Soccer just yet.

“When I was just a kid watching the U.S. at the World Cup, that gave me so much inspiration, seeing my country and seeing people playing with the U.S. crest,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Seeing them compete at a World Cup inspired me so much. Missing out on that is going to be a big thing but that doesn’t mean it’s over for U.S. Soccer. We are still growing a lot and we will do everything we can to be at the next one.”

Pick a World Cup team based on your PL club

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Let’s have a bit of fun ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

With the U.S. national team not at the tournament, you may still be struggling to pick which team you will be rooting for in Russia.

But with the lineup set for the 2018/19 Premier League season, we’ve gone ahead and compared all 20 PL teams to a nation competing at the World Cup this summer.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

Below you find that list to sink your teeth into (no Suarez pun intended).

Arsenal = England
Plenty of promising stars but always seem to come up short in key moments.

Bournemouth = Nigeria
Young, talented squad who are on their way up and love to attack.

Brighton = Australia
They have a Socceroos star in Mat Ryan in goal and they are a tough defensive unit.

Burnley = Iceland
Loveable underdogs who have overachieved massively against all the odds.

Cardiff City = Panama
Rugged, route one teams who love to defend and cause upsets.

Chelsea = Spain
All the talent but a rollercoaster ride. From PL titles to metldowns, World Cup titles to group stage exits.

Crystal Palace = Serbia
Eagles skipper Luka Milivojevic will star for Serbia and both are well-organized but capable of devastating counter attacks.

Everton = Belgium
A plethora of talented players but the sum of their parts never quite get the job done. So much potential.

Fulham = Egypt
Attractive, possession based teams who are deadly on the break. Always underestimated but often overachieve. Sessegnon = Salah.

Huddersfield Town = Panama
Minnows who battled to get to the big dance against the odds.

Leicester City = Portugal
Both won stunning major titles in recent seasons and are hanging around to prove they weren’t quite a flash in the pan. Ronaldo = Mahrez.

Liverpool = Argentina
Ridiculously top-heavy squads but oh so fun to watch. Defensive deficiencies clear for all to see, but they love to attack and entertain.

Manchester City = Germany
A powerhouse and favorites to dominate not only in this tournament but for years to come.

Manchester United = Brazil
Past dynasties are struggling to get going again but there’s no disputing their stature in the game and past glory.

Newcastle United = Mexico
Sleeping giants who are often their own worst enemies. Both are built on solid defenses and believe they will soon dine at the top table.

Southampton = Sweden
Fun to watch and organized, while also giving youth a chance. Steady, middle of the road team who you can always rely on to be involved.

Tottenham Hotspur = France
Young, exciting team who have been growing together over the past few years. Both will have doubters until they win a major trophy in recent years.

Watford = Uruguay
Hard-nosed defensive outfit who rely on a couple of star attackers to spring them into life.

West Ham United = Croatia
So many talented players but the big challenge is to try and mesh it altogether as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers = Senegal
Robust and upcoming with so much potential. Diogo Jota = Sadio Mane.

2018 World Cup team preview: France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
2018 World Cup preview

Pick a World Cup team based on your PL club Argentina cancels Israel friendly after threats to Messi Men in Blazers PODCAST: World Cup questions, Rog becomes an American

Getting to know France: Les Bleus come into this tournament as one of the favorties after they came so close to winning EURO 2016 on home soil. In Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann they have one of the most feared strike partnerships in the tournament.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Didier Deschamps led this young side to the quarterfinals in 2014 and the European Championship final in 2016, but he will be expected to take them to at least the World Cup semifinals this time around. The captain of the French national team for their only World Cup win in 1998 has his work cut out. Find out more about France’s history, here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark. France are the overwhelming favorites to win the group but they will be cautious of Denmark and Peru in particular given their strong defensive unit and gamechangers in Christian Eriksen and Paolo Guerrero respectively. Still, a very decent draw for France.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am, ET
Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am, ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Lloris —–

— Pavard — Varane — Umtiti — Mendy —-

—- Matuidi —- Kante —- Pogba —- 

—- Mbappe —- Griezmann —- Dembele —–

Star player: Antoine Griezmann – The leading scorer in EURO 2016 has excelled at Atletico Madrid in recent years as there’s no surprise the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have all been linked with the feisty forward. Griezmann, 26, is entering his prime and a fine showing at the World Cup would see his value saw further. He has 20 goals in 53 appearances for France but he leads the line superbly and along with Mbappe and Dembele they can interchange across the front three and rip teams apart.

Manager: Didier Deschamps – A second World Cup as manager of France will see expectations much greater than four years ago in Brazil. Deschamps has built this French team into a young, energetic side and several of the players who starred last time out are still in the squad. That said, if Deschamps doesn’t deliver at least a semifinal berth then the likes of Arsene Wenger and Zinedine Zidane are being lined up to take charge of France this summer. That’s harsh but Deschamps knows all of his hard work since taking charge in 2012 depends on how his team play this summer.

Secret weapon: Olivier Giroud – He may feel a little hard done by not to start most games for France given his superb scoring record for his country (31 goals in 73 games to rank fifth all-time) but Giroud is deadly off the bench. Imagine being a defender and locking down Griezmann, Dembele and Mbappe for 75 minutes, only to then see Giroud coming on to bulldoze headers at goal? He’s the perfect Plan B and France must use him wisely.

Prediction: This feels like the right moment for France to win a big tournament again. They came so close to winning the European Championships in 2016 and they certainly have the attacking and midfield talent to go far. The only concern is in defense with Hugo Lloris making some big areas in the second half of the season at Tottenham, plus young defenders perhaps a little untested at the top level. France should get to the semifinals based on their talent alone but they are capable of having a dramatic collapse as we saw in 2002 and 2010.

Man United sign Diogo Dalot from Porto

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Manchester United continue to crack on with their summer transfer business as Jose Mourinho’s men signed promising Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]  

United revealed that Dalot, 19, has signed from Portuguese giants FC Porto on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

It has been reported that the transfer fee for Dalot could rise to $25.5 million, and it comes fresh from the news on Tuesday that United have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred for $69.3 million.

Finishing a distant second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League table in 2017/18 (United were 19 points behind), Mourinho is working hard to improve his squad early in the transfer window.

Speaking about Dalot’s arrival at Old Trafford, Mourinho praised the Portugal U-21 right back and believes he can become one of the best full backs in Europe.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” Mourinho said. “He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level. In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot, who made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Porto in 2017/18, wracked up eight appearances for the first team and is excited to be heading to Old Trafford.

“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me,” Dalot said. “I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me. But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.”

Dalot’s arrival looks like Mourinho is preparing for life after veteran right back/right winger Antonio Valencia who has been reliable in that position over the past few seasons. Dalot’s arrival also looks to end the United career of Matteo Darmian who had been the back-up option to Valencia since Mourinho arrived in 2016.

Putin backs Spain at World Cup; Russia to ‘fight to finish’

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tipped Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain as his top four contenders to win the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 14.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Putin says Spain has “played a beautiful brand of football,” in an interview with China Media Group, a transcript of which was published on the Kremlin website.

Putin adds “there will certainly be other contenders, but only the best will win.”

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

The Russian national team is in dismal form without a win in seven games, which hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Kremlin.

Putin says “sadly, our team has not enjoyed great results lately. But we, all the fans and football lovers in Russia, have high hopes that our team will make a good showing, play a modern, interesting and beautiful style of football, and fight to the finish.”