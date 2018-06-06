Spurs’ Rose admits to depression diagnosis during tough season

Tottenham Hotspur and England fullback Danny Rose has disclosed a diagnosis of depression stemming from a number of issues this season.
Rose, 27, was subject of transfer talk last offseason before a knee injury cost him most of his on-field campaign.
In the middle of the grueling rehab process, Rose says his uncle committed suicide, his brother was nearly attacked, and his mother racially abused.
On top of that, he was diagnosed and did not want to worry his family. He admits that his parents might not hear it from him until they read it in the news. From the BBC:
“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a testing time at Tottenham this season,” said Rose. “It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about. … I haven’t told my mum or my dad, and they are probably going to be really angry reading this, but I’ve kept it to myself until now.”
“I was getting very angry, very easily,” he said. “I didn’t want to go into football, I didn’t want to do my rehab.”
Rose also said he told his family not to go to the World Cup in Russia because he feared for their safety given significant racial concerns in the host nation.
“It’s really sad,” Rose said. “It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”
Hopefully the full back gets a positive turn for country and then club after a trying year. More importantly, if you’re suffering or diagnosed with depression, don’t leave those who care about you in the dark. Everyone wants to help.