Stewart set to be new USMNT GM

Getting to know Australia: The Socceroos will bring plenty of fans and excitement to the World Cup tournament, as always, and they will be aiming to reach the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. Since they made their World Cup debut in 2006 they’ve been ever present.
Yet Australia’s status as an emerging force in world soccer has taken a bit of a hit recently as they struggled to qualify for this tournament as they edged by Syria in their AFC playoff, then Honduras in the intercontinental playoff. Still, they made it and you can expect to hear plenty of chants of “Aussie, aussie, aussie! Oi, oi, oi!” across Russia. For more on Australia’s history, click this link.
What group are they in? Group C with France, Peru and Denmark. Yet again, a really tough group for Australia to navigate. But if they can frustrate France and get a point from their opening game then their second group game against Denmark basically becomes a knockout encounter.
Star player: Aaron Mooy – The Huddersfield Town midfielder makes the Socceroos tick and they will give him the ball as much as possible in central midfield. Mooy had a superb season for Huddersfield and was one of the main reasons they stayed up in the Premier League. Australia will look to give him the ball and get him involved in set piece situations wherever possible.
Manager: Bert van Marwijk – After leading Saudi Arabia to World Cup qualification rather comfortably, the Dutch coach parted company. It didn’t take him long to land with another Asian Confederation (AFC) powerhouse as Australia’s coach Ange Postecoglou walked out after guiding the Socceroos through two playoffs to make the 2018 World Cup. Van Marwijk is a good man manager and will set this team up to be tough to beat defensively and hit teams on the counter and from set piece situations. That suits this group of players extremely well as their former coach Postecoglou was lambasted for that style of play but, after all, it got them to the World Cup. Van Marwijk is only in charge of Australia until the end of this World Cup as Graham Arnold will then take over.
Secret weapon: Tim Cahill – It is no secret that Cahill is still lurking around but he is such a great player to have on the bench in a tight game or if you need a goal late in the game. Cahill has played at the past three World Cups for Australia (scoring in all three) and his goals were crucial in qualifying, even at the age of 38. You can just see Cahill jumping off the bench late on against Peru to score a header which could take Australia into the Round of 16. Surely Cahill’s legend has one more chapter before he calls it quits…
p.s. keep an eye on Daniel Arzani, just 19, who is the youngster player at the World Cup and is a talented playmaker for Melbourne City.
Prediction: Getting out of this group will be tough for the Socceroos but they always seem to do better than we expect. Yet again they’ve been handed a tough group but you get the sense it will go down to the wire to make the last 16. It seems like Denmark will have a little too much for them and Australia will probably bow out at the group stage for the third-straight World Cup.
With the U.S. national team not heading to the 2018 World Cup, it’s easy to forgot that there are USMNT stars sitting around and wondering what might have been as we’re just a week away from the tournament kicking off in Russia.
What if Clint Dempsey‘s shot had gone in instead of hitting the post on the fateful night against Trinidad & Tobago? What if Rafael Marquez was marked tighter in Columbus in the opening qualifier? What if Michael Bradley’s long-range stunner had gone in at the Azteca against Mexico rather than spanking the woodwork?
We could go on all day about the ‘what ifs?’ under Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena during CONCACAF qualifying, but the main thing is this: the USA won’t be at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and some of their stars still can’t believe that is the case.
Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk exclusively in recent weeks and months, Christian Pulisic, Danny Williams and DeAndre Yedlin, three players who would have surely been key members of the USMNT squad this summer, have revealed their frustration at not going to Russia.
Here’s a look at the mood among the U.S. national team about not making the big dance, as a young squad led by interim boss Dave Sarachan is instead currently preparing for a friendly game against France this Saturday when the USMNT should really be heading to a World Cup in Russia.
The teenage star of the USMNT, Pulisic, is still just 19 years old and he knows he will have plenty of chances ahead to play for the USA at the World Cup.
That doesn’t mean that missing this one doesn’t hurt any less as his tears on the field in Couva last October remain the most vivid image of the USA’s failure.
“I’ve had a lot of time to think about it and it definitely hurt more right after the shock and that it had happened,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Now, leading into the World Cup, I am just going to watch the games, I have some time off now to rest, which my body could use. Watching the World Cup is going to get me even more excited and I’ll want to be in the next World Cup even more… I’m just looking forward to some good games, now that the U.S. isn’t there, I just want to see some good football.”
Huddersfield Town midfielder Williams is reflecting on the fact that he may never play for the USA at the World Cup after also missing out on 2014 due to injury.
“Of course it hurts. I am obviously 28 now. I saw that as an opportunity to make a name for myself again,” Williams revealed to Pro Soccer Talk. “I thought ‘okay, I am now in the Premier League and hopefully I get a chance to get called in and show what I can do.’”
Yedlin, a star performer for Newcastle United at right back in the Premier League in 2017/18, was asked if not making the 2018 World Cup would be extra motivation for the young players coming through to qualify for Qatar 2022.
His answer was emphatic, but his pain still evident several months after the qualification nightmare.
“100 percent. I wouldn’t call it a blessing in disguise but I think now, especially the guys that have come through it, now we feel what disappointment is like, not making the World Cup. Now there is going to be an extra gear that is hit to make sure we make the next one but not only make it but do well in it,” Yedlin explained. “Nobody wants to feel this way again. It gives us extra motivation but it shouldn’t come to the point where you need to feel that. But that’s what it is and hopefully it helps us.”
Amid the pain, the message of hope is one USMNT players keep turning to.
For veterans such as Omar Gonzalez, Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Clint Dempsey and even the likes of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore (none have featured since the defeat to Trinidad & Tobago) their international careers could be over.
“I think so and I think those guys realize it as well,” Yedlin admitted when asked if it’s time for a roster overhaul. “Every international career is going to come to an end and you’re going to pass it down to the younger generation. Every career comes to that point. I think they are happy with doing that and they know we have some talented players coming in.”
Williams agreed that the next crop of talent, which include Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and many others, are ready to come through.
“It is very important that you don’t lose the focus because at the end of the day the USA is such a big country with so many great athletes, there is so much potential,” Williams said. “When I see the young boys I played with against Portugal [in November], I am sure there are more out there who are hungry and happy to learn and make the step to Europe to get out of their comfort zone and be successful. That is what it needs and what it takes.”
The final word should really be with Pulisic, who is making a name for himself in Europe with Dortmund. The Pennsylvania native is the biggest hope the USMNT have of not only getting back to a World Cup but having a big impact on the tournament.
Pulisic didn’t sugarcoat what failure to make the 2018 World Cup means for everyone connected with the game in the USA, but he believes it isn’t time to write off U.S. Soccer just yet.
“When I was just a kid watching the U.S. at the World Cup, that gave me so much inspiration, seeing my country and seeing people playing with the U.S. crest,” Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk. “Seeing them compete at a World Cup inspired me so much. Missing out on that is going to be a big thing but that doesn’t mean it’s over for U.S. Soccer. We are still growing a lot and we will do everything we can to be at the next one.”
Getting to know France: Les Bleus come into this tournament as one of the favorties after they came so close to winning EURO 2016 on home soil. In Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann they have one of the most feared strike partnerships in the tournament.
Didier Deschamps led this young side to the quarterfinals in 2014 and the European Championship final in 2016, but he will be expected to take them to at least the World Cup semifinals this time around. The captain of the French national team for their only World Cup win in 1998 has his work cut out. Find out more about France’s history, here.
What group are they in? Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark. France are the overwhelming favorites to win the group but they will be cautious of Denmark and Peru in particular given their strong defensive unit and gamechangers in Christian Eriksen and Paolo Guerrero respectively. Still, a very decent draw for France.
Star player: Antoine Griezmann – The leading scorer in EURO 2016 has excelled at Atletico Madrid in recent years as there’s no surprise the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have all been linked with the feisty forward. Griezmann, 26, is entering his prime and a fine showing at the World Cup would see his value saw further. He has 20 goals in 53 appearances for France but he leads the line superbly and along with Mbappe and Dembele they can interchange across the front three and rip teams apart.
Manager: Didier Deschamps – A second World Cup as manager of France will see expectations much greater than four years ago in Brazil. Deschamps has built this French team into a young, energetic side and several of the players who starred last time out are still in the squad. That said, if Deschamps doesn’t deliver at least a semifinal berth then the likes of Arsene Wenger and Zinedine Zidane are being lined up to take charge of France this summer. That’s harsh but Deschamps knows all of his hard work since taking charge in 2012 depends on how his team play this summer.
Secret weapon: Olivier Giroud – He may feel a little hard done by not to start most games for France given his superb scoring record for his country (31 goals in 73 games to rank fifth all-time) but Giroud is deadly off the bench. Imagine being a defender and locking down Griezmann, Dembele and Mbappe for 75 minutes, only to then see Giroud coming on to bulldoze headers at goal? He’s the perfect Plan B and France must use him wisely.
Prediction: This feels like the right moment for France to win a big tournament again. They came so close to winning the European Championships in 2016 and they certainly have the attacking and midfield talent to go far. The only concern is in defense with Hugo Lloris making some big areas in the second half of the season at Tottenham, plus young defenders perhaps a little untested at the top level. France should get to the semifinals based on their talent alone but they are capable of having a dramatic collapse as we saw in 2002 and 2010.