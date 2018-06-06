Transfer value of every World Cup squad revealed

This is a very intriguing way to look at the 32 teams who will play at the 2018 World Cup this summer.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Via betting website Oddsmonkey, they’ve assessed the transfer value of each playing squad and France have come out on top.
The average value of a player in Didier Deschamps’ squad is $56 million, with the total value of his 23 players a staggering $1.29 billion.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Spain are a close second, while Brazil, England and Germany make up the top five in terms of the value of their players. To give us a closer idea of the huge gulf in value heading into the World Cup, the nation with the lowest squad value is Panama.
Los Canaleros’ entire squad value is $12.5 million, over 100 times less than France.
Below is a look at the list in full.