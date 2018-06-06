U.S. Open Cup: RBNY thumps NYCFC; Nashville knocks Colorado out

The New York Red Bulls have resumed residence in their derby rivals’ heads.
The Hudson River Derby was decidedly one-sided as RBNY buried NYCFC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, moving onto the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
[ MORE: Tuesday’s results ]
But first: a Cupset.
Nashville SC 2-0 Colorado Rapids
A Michael Azira own goal and Ropapa Mensah insurance marker sent Anthony Hudson’s Rapids crashing out of the Open Cup at USL competition.
New York City FC 0-4 New York Red Bulls
Woof, Mr. Vieira. This is the sort of loss that drives you to Nice.
One month and one day since the Red Bulls crushed their derby rivals 4-0 at home, they duplicated the score line.
Vincent Bezecourt scored in the second minute, Aaron Long just after halftime, and Daniel Royer twice in the final three minutes to give RBNY a four-star win on the road.
Atlanta United 3-0 Charleston Battery
Tata’s kids didn’t have any problem with their USL visitors, as Andrew Carleton, Ezequiel Barco, and Romario Williams all scored to set up a fourth round date with Orlando City.
Columbus Crew 2-2 Chicago Fire (Chicago wins 10-9 in PKs)
An entertaining 120 minutes led to a wild, 11-round penalty kick shootout. Richard Sanchez saved Logan Ketterer’s 11th round effort after scoring his own effort, a 17th-straight conversion between the two teams.
In regulation, Nemanja Nikolic scored twice for the Fire while Cristian Martinez had a goal and assisted on Adam Jahn’s marker for Columbus.
FC Cincinnati 0-0 Minnesota United (Loons win 3-1 in PKs)
One of MLS’ new boys visited next season’s debutants, and there was little to separate the two at Nippert Stadium. Cincy hit the bar with its first effort and Bobby Shuttleworth stopped the second. Spencer Richey made a save on the Loons’ third effort to give Cincy hope, but Shuttleworth made another save to send Minnesota through.
Elsewhere
Miami United 0-3 Orlando City SC
Houston Dynamo 5-0 NTX Rayados
San Antonio FC 0-1 FC Dallas