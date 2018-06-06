More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
@NewYorkRedBulls

U.S. Open Cup: RBNY thumps NYCFC; Nashville knocks Colorado out

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls have resumed residence in their derby rivals’ heads.

The Hudson River Derby was decidedly one-sided as RBNY buried NYCFC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, moving onto the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

But first: a Cupset.

Nashville SC 2-0 Colorado Rapids

A Michael Azira own goal and Ropapa Mensah insurance marker sent Anthony Hudson’s Rapids crashing out of the Open Cup at USL competition.

New York City FC 0-4 New York Red Bulls

Woof, Mr. Vieira. This is the sort of loss that drives you to Nice.

One month and one day since the Red Bulls crushed their derby rivals 4-0 at home, they duplicated the score line.

Vincent Bezecourt scored in the second minute, Aaron Long just after halftime, and Daniel Royer twice in the final three minutes to give RBNY a four-star win on the road.

Atlanta United 3-0 Charleston Battery

Tata’s kids didn’t have any problem with their USL visitors, as Andrew Carleton, Ezequiel Barco, and Romario Williams all scored to set up a fourth round date with Orlando City.

Columbus Crew 2-2 Chicago Fire (Chicago wins 10-9 in PKs)

An entertaining 120 minutes led to a wild, 11-round penalty kick shootout. Richard Sanchez saved Logan Ketterer’s 11th round effort after scoring his own effort, a 17th-straight conversion between the two teams.

In regulation, Nemanja Nikolic scored twice for the Fire while Cristian Martinez had a goal and assisted on Adam Jahn’s marker for Columbus.

FC Cincinnati 0-0 Minnesota United (Loons win 3-1 in PKs)

One of MLS’ new boys visited next season’s debutants, and there was little to separate the two at Nippert Stadium. Cincy hit the bar with its first effort and Bobby Shuttleworth stopped the second. Spencer Richey made a save on the Loons’ third effort to give Cincy hope, but Shuttleworth made another save to send Minnesota through.

Elsewhere
Miami United 0-3 Orlando City SC
Houston Dynamo 5-0 NTX Rayados
San Antonio FC 0-1 FC Dallas

Stewart the right man at the right time for USMNT

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Earnie Stewart is the new United States men’s national team general manager, the man charged with hiring, er, recommending the hiring of the manager tasked with leading the nation back into international prominence following a horrible World Cup qualifying failure.

On the surface, he ticks a lot of boxes. Domestic success and international acclaim, a sense of the past and present. And, perhaps most importantly, the Dutch-born son of an U.S. Air Force airman and his Dutch wife, he knows that USMNT players can come from anywhere.

And, unlike anyone in recent memory to hold such a coaching or management position with the team, he’s put on the USMNT shirt more than 100 times.

I reached out to a friend who’s worked alongside Stewart to see if I should be excited, nervous, or both about his hiring. Here’s what I was told:

“I’ll tell you this about Earnie. I’m a really big fan in terms of professionalism, order, hierarchy. Consummate pro. There will be more transparency with him as well.”

Andrew Helms’ and Matt Pentz’s story on the USMNT’s 2018 qualifying failure details how the order wasn’t there with Jurgen Klinsmann, and the professionalism at times was clearly as issue under Bruce Arena (see the Trinidad training field saga).

What the USMNT needs now, more than ever, is a man who can bridge the divide between administration and players, between the team and supporters.

There are so many reasons to be concerned about the status of U.S. Soccer. Whether Stewart understands what it means to grow the American game here and abroad is not one of them.

Stewart scored more than 100 goals in the Netherlands before playing a pair of MLS seasons and building the nascent league’s reputation.

He’s played in three World Cups for three different managers, with three very different results. There was the U.S. based tournament that built MLS in 1994, the disastrous run at France 1998, and the glorious if fortunate run to the quarterfinals (which could’ve met the semifinals, TORSTEN FRINGS) in 2002.

Along the way, he’s dealt with the hype of that first tournament, then monumentally awful intra-squad strife in 1998 before that wonderful ’02 run. He has seen it all.

There’s no guarantee he’ll hire the right guy. There’s no guarantee he’ll win over talented dual citizens.

But there’s little doubt he’ll be a proper sounding board for the man he hires, and that he’ll be invigorated to work with a wealth of talent and resources having been hamstrung in Philadelphia.

For everything that needs to be fixed in American soccer, and the uncertainty over whether anything’s really changed with the men and women who are tasked with fixing it, this hire means U.S. Soccer has taken a step forward with a sound decision.

Spurs’ Rose admits to depression diagnosis during tough season

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur and England fullback Danny Rose has disclosed a diagnosis of depression stemming from a number of issues this season.

Rose, 27, was subject of transfer talk last offseason before a knee injury cost him most of his on-field campaign.

In the middle of the grueling rehab process, Rose says his uncle committed suicide, his brother was nearly attacked, and his mother racially abused.

On top of that, he was diagnosed and did not want to worry his family. He admits that his parents might not hear it from him until they read it in the news. From the BBC:

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a testing time at Tottenham this season,” said Rose. “It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about. … I haven’t told my mum or my dad, and they are probably going to be really angry reading this, but I’ve kept it to myself until now.”

“I was getting very angry, very easily,” he said. “I didn’t want to go into football, I didn’t want to do my rehab.”

Rose also said he told his family not to go to the World Cup in Russia because he feared for their safety given significant racial concerns in the host nation.

“It’s really sad,” Rose said. “It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”

Hopefully the full back gets a positive turn for country and then club after a trying year. More importantly, if you’re suffering or diagnosed with depression, don’t leave those who care about you in the dark. Everyone wants to help.

How likely is the World Cup winner to be European?

AP Photo/ Markus Gilliar,Pool
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
It’s rarely a bad idea to look at the bookmakers’ odds when trying to determine a favorite, and the bookmakers sure like European teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Three of the four top dogs are from UEFA, and it becomes seven of nine and 10 of 14 before you find a team outside UEFA and CONMEBOL (That’s No. 15 Mexico).

Since 1990, five of seven World Cup winners have come from outside UEFA (Brazil in 1994 and 2002). That includes the three most recent winners in Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Betting against Europe in Europe means foiling overall favorites Brazil and fifth-favored side Argentina.

And so it follows that avoiding those teams for as long as possible is a nice idea. Given the draw, four sides won’t see either of the CONMEBOL powers until the semifinals.

That means, assuming Brazil and Argentina win their groups, it pays big to win groups A, C, F, H. That’s good news for two front-runners in France and Germany.

And perhaps it makes sense to lead with those teams, the latter being the reigning World Cup champions who missed out on EURO glory when they lost to the former via an Antoine Griezmann brace in the semifinals.

The third European team in the top five is Spain, whose loaded squad omitted several massive names. Advancing from Group B means a decent match-up with the winner or runner-up of a weaker Group A. In theory, that leaves less battle scars than other routes to the quarterfinals.

So many things will happen over the month-long cup that it feels silly to hang an expectation on a team, let alone a continent, but Europe’s chances are mighty good. Plus I want to be correct.

2018 World Cup team preview: Denmark

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Getting to know Denmark: EURO 1992 and 1995 Confederations Cup champions, Denmark’s best World Cup run came soon after: a quarterfinal appearance at the 1998 tournament.

The Danish Dynamite has qualified for every other World Cup from 2002 to 2018, and will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout rounds.

For more history on Denmark, click here.

What group are they in? C

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark,  Saransk Noon ET
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: France v Denmark, Moscow 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Schmeichel —–

— Stryger Larsen — Kjaer — Boilesen — Knudsen

—- Schone —- Delaney —-

Eriksen

—- Poulsen —-Jorgensen—- Sisto —-

Star player: Christian Eriksen — This is a true moment for Tottenham Hotspur’s 26-year-old, very much in his prime. The 77 times capped attacking midfielder with 21 international goals will be the unrivaled focus of the opposition’s defense. Will he cement his status as a Danish legend?

Manager: Åge Hareide – The 64-year-old former Norway boss and Man City/Norwich City player will oversee the biggest tournament of his career. He’s won league titles with Brondby, Malmo, and Rosenborgs.

Secret weapon: Pione Sisto — With respect to Kasper Schmeichel in net, who hardly seems a secret, and Nicolai Jorgensen, the center forward, Sisto may actually creep up on some people. The 23-year-old Celta Vigo forward is coming off a four-goal, 10-assist campaign. Though his production waned late in the season, he should feel buoyed by the big stage.

Prediction: E