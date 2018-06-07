More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
2018 World Cup team preview: Iceland

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Iceland: The likely favorite of fans who’s nations didn’t make the World Cup around the globe, Iceland has proved over the past two years that its incredible performance at the 2016 European Championship was not a flash in the pan. This experienced side, which has essentially played together for the national team since 2012, won its World Cup qualifying group over World Cup group D mate Croatia, as well as Turkey and Ukraine.

Iceland proved its mettle as a defensive juggernaut, taking its chances on the counter-attack very well. The side features Premier League regulars Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Johann Berg Gudmundsson and soon-to-be Premier Leaguer Aron Gunnarsson, the glue of the midfield. It certainly won’t be easy – especially as Sigurdsson and others have battled injuries this season – but Iceland is looking to make more history by getting out of the group. It all begins with a massive first game against World Cup finalist Argentina.

What group are they in? Group D with Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia. Iceland’s gift for becoming the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup was one of the World Cup’s most difficult groups, with any of the four teams likely to get out of the group. Iceland opens up with a massive game against Argentina, and then they’ll have to face different tests against a young Nigeria side and a veteran Croatia squad.

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am, ET
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volograd 11am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Halldorsson —–

— Saevarsson — Arnason — Sigurdsson — Magnusson —-

—- Gunnarsson —- Hallfredsson —-

—- Gudmundsson ———- Sigurdsson —-——— Bjarnason —–

—– Finnbogason —–

Star player: Gylfi Sigurdsson – The Everton attacker had a pretty disappointing season in Merseyside after completing his deal to leave Swansea in August, following months of speculation over a move. But for his nation, Sigurdsson is the star of the show, and with Hallfredsson and Gunnarsson shoring up the defense behind him, Sigurdsson should have the freedom to express himself, move around the field and make late runs into the box, to score a special goal or two.

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson – The part-time dentist (seriously) took over as the full manager after Lars Lagerback left national team following Euro 2016. Hallgrimsson has carried on the momentum very well, guiding Iceland to its first World Cup. The veteran manager is a pragmatist and will attempt to have Iceland the most defensively organized team at the tournament. He emphasizes counter attacks and set pieces, so look for Iceland to strike in those ways.

Secret weapon: Johann Berg Gudmundsson – The Burnley winger was a major part of the team’s incredible push to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. Last season, Gudmundsson scored two goals and assisted on eight others from his spot on the right wing, and he’ll be looking to play in dangerous crosses to Fingaboson or Sigurdsson in the box at the World Cup. If Gudmundsson can find space behind the defense, he can create great opportunities, giving Iceland a dangerous weapon out wide.

Prediction: Iceland has never had an easy path to qualification and that didn’t change at the World Cup draw. It will be a huge challenge for the tiny nation to advance out of the group, but one point or more against Argentina could really buoy the side and set them up for wins later in the tournament. I think they manage to get out of the group, making more history along the way. Áfram Ísland!

Regional rivalries reign supreme in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
An all-California affair, an all-USL matchup and a battle between New York and Philadelphia headlined the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw on Thursday.

The blind draw, conducted at Soccer House in Chicago, paired expansion side Los Angeles FC with USL club Sacramento Republic, and the other two USL teams remaining, Louisville City FC and Nashville SC, were drawn together as well, renewing their regional rivalry.

Geography reigned supreme, for the most part, as the 16 remaining clubs were separated into four pots of four teams based on their geographic location – East, Mideast, Midwest and West. Here’s how the draw panned out.

East Region

Orlando City SC (MLS) AT D.C. United (MLS)
New York Red Bulls (MLS) AT Philadelphia Union (MLS)

Mideast Region

Chicago Fire (MLS) AT Atlanta United (MLS)
Nashville SC (USL) AT Louisville City FC (USL)

Midwest Region

Minnesota United (MLS) AT Houston Dynamo (MLS)
FC Dallas (MLS) AT Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

West Region

Sacramento Republic (USL) AT Los Angeles FC (MLS)
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) AT Portland Timbers (MLS)

Round of 16 matches are set to take place on June 20, though teams can opt to move the games to June 16-17 if they choose. MLS clubs are off from June 13-23 as part of the league’s World Cup break.

Full schedule for the 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup just one week away.

It’s time to focus on when/where the madness will ensue across Russia over the next month from June 14 – July 15.

With that in mind, below is a look at the full schedule for the entire 2018 World Cup with times, venues and dates for all 64 games being played in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities.

All kick off times are listed in Eastern Time in the USA.

GROUP STAGE

Group A
Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Friday, June 15: Egypt v Uruguay,  Ekaterinburg 10am

Tuesday, June 19: Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Monday, June 25: Uruguay v Russia, Samara 10am
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10am

Group B
Friday, June 15: Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg 11am
Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm

Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm
Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm

Group C

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am
Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk 12pm

Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11am
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8am

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am

Group D

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am
Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3pm

Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg 2pm
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am
Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg 8am
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Group F

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Monday, June 18: Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi 2pm
Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10am
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg 10am

Group G
Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11am
Monday, June 18: Tunisia v England, Volgograd 2pm

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Sunday, June 24: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2pm
Thursday, June 28: Panama v Tunisia, Saransk 2pm

Group H
Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 11am
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 8am

Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg 11am
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am
Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10am

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: 1C v 2D Kazan 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: 1A v 2B Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: 1B v 2A Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: 1D v 2C Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: 1E v 2F Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: 1F v 2E St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan 2pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara 10am (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Ozil to be rested in final Germany friendly

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
The German National Team technical staff is hoping some rest for Mesut Ozil will pay off once the World Cup begins.

Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Thursday that Ozil will be rested in Germany’s final World Cup preparation match against Saudi Arabia on Friday due to a bruised knee. Ozil has also struggled with some back issues in training camp, and is now in a race against time to be 100 percent fit for Germany’s World Cup opener on June 17 against Mexico.

Ozil is expected to be a key member in Germany’s attack as it looks to defend its World Cup title.

2018 World Cup team preview: Argentina

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Argentina: No team is more dependent on one player (including Egypt) than Argentina.

With Lionel Messi, La Pulga has dragged a deteriorating Albiceleste side to three finals in three tournaments over the past four years. First it was the 2014 World Cup final, followed by successive Copa America finals, the latter one in the U.S. In all three finals, Argentina lost, and after the last one, Messi even “retired” for a few months before returning to the Argentina squad.

But due to the short-lived retirement and injury, Argentina got a sneak peak over the last two years of life without Messi. And it wasn’t pretty. In CONMEBOL’s brutal World Cup qualification, Messi played just ten of Argentina’s 18 competitive matches. In those eight games he missed, Argentina recorded just one win, with four draws and two defeats.

With Messi in the lineup, Argentina won six games, lost just once and drew three times. Messi put the team on his back in a must-win trip to Ecuador, scoring a hat-trick last October in a 3-1 win.

What group are they in?

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am, ET
Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, Saint Petersburg 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (2-3-3-2 (or a 4-1-3-2)) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Armani —–

                                                                       —– Fazio —– —– Otamendi—–

— Ansaldi  ———— Mascherano ——— Tagliafico—-

—- Pavon —- Banega —- Di Maria —- 

——- Messi ——- Aguero ——

Star player: Lionel Messi – The man who has been the star for Argentina for more than a dozen years heads into what could be his final World Cup, and certainly his final World Cup where he’s in his prime. With La Pulga turning 31 this summer, he’ll be leaving everything on the field to finally help Argentina over the hump and win a desperately-needed World Cup. After Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals, Argentina fans and Messi fans around the globe will hope that he has the energy necessary to make another run to the final. .

Manager: Jorge Sampaoli – Argentina’s third coach since the 2014 World Cup, Sampaoli followed current Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino and more recently, Edgardo Bauza, who was in over his head. Sampaoli is a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical system, featuring a high tempo, high-pressing system. Except, when Sampaoli has tried to implement that, his slow, rudderless defense has paid the price, with a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria and a 6-1 defeat at Spain. Hence, the new formation, a 2-3-3-2. Five defensive minded players and five attackers.

Secret weapon: Christian Pavon- The 22-year-old Boca Juniors winger has been a revelation in Argentina domestic soccer over the past two seasons, helping bring titles to La Bombonera. Just this season, Pavon has a goal and five assists in six Copa Libertadores matches as well as six goals and 11 assists in the league last season. The diminutive winger (he’s listed anywhere between 5’5″ and 5’7″) will have to adjust to the physicality of Argentina’s opponents, but on paper he’s one of the most talented players under 23 in the world.

Prediction: More than any Argentina team in the Messi era, this squad seems more dependent than ever on his individual brilliance, as the soccer-crazed nation has struggled to develop players along the backline. You can easily see Argentina not making it out of a tough group that includes Nigeria, Croatia and Iceland. At the same time, should Argentina win the group, they’d play the Group C runner’s-up, which will likely be either Denmark, Australia or Peru, all winnable games. I think Argentina’s run ends to Spain in the quarterfinals, the stress too much on Messi to constantly lead his team to victory without much else help.