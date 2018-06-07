More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

2018 World Cup team preview: Nigeria

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting to know Nigeria: Yes, we know their jerseys are selling out, but the team’s pretty good, too.

With Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), this may be the best Nigeria side at a World Cup since the 2002 side with Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Two of the Super Eagles’ four World Cup berths have ended in the Round of 16, including 2014’s 2-0 loss to France. Remember: this is a nation which has won a pair of U-17 World Cups in the past five years.

For more history on Nigeria, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? D

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3 p.m. ET
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St. Petersburg 2 p.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Uzoho —–

— Idowu — Troost-Ekung — Balogun — Shehu

—- Ndidi —- Onazi —- Obi —-

—- Iwobi —- Iheanacho —- Moses —-

Star player: Alex Iwobi – It was close, but Iwobi gets the nod over Chelsea’s Victor Moses. The Arsenal attacker is Jay-Jay Okocha’s nephew, and his two goals against Argentina last year served notice that he’s capable of shining on the international stage.

Manager: Gernot Rohr – The 64-year-old German has been around the block, doing club stints with Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice, and Young Boys as well as international duty with Gabon, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Secret weapon: Wilfred Ndidi —  Just like in the Premier League with Leicester City, Ndidi may not stand out from the XI but he’s a disruptive force. At 20 years old, he’s got a chance to start a journey as an African legend of the World Cup.

Prediction: Man (or woman), is this a tough one. Argentina is one of the tournament favorites, and both Croatia and Nigeria could be considered the top dark horse of the field (lest we forget group mate Iceland’s EURO run). A lot rides on match No. 1 against Croatia, and we think Nigeria just comes up short in a bid to finish second.

Ghanaian FA “dissolved” while men’s team plays Iceland

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the dissolution of the nation’s Football Association.

The announcement comes as Ghana played a friendly in Iceland. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the World Cup.

[ REPORT: Liverpool agree Fekir fee ]

An undercover reporter filmed Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s council, accepting a bribe as part of a widespread investigation into African football.

According to the BBC, a Ghanaian official cited the “widespread nature of the apparent rot” in the FA as reason for its dissolution. The BBC also saw the video, which showed Nyantakyi “placing $65,000 ‘shopping money’ into a plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.”

From GhanaWeb:

According to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiama, the dissolution of the league also means “all other activities related to the FA have been suspended until further notice.”

“We are going to put in place structures to ensure that we get in touch with FIFA and CAF to have a dialogue to get normalcy in place,” he told Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Newsnight, Thursday.

Report: Liverpool, Lyon agree $77m fee for French wizard Fekir

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Liverpool’s links with Nabil Fekir are developing into a move, with a medical expected at Anfield by Friday.

L’Equipe is reporting that Lyon and Liverpool have agreed an approximately $77 million deal for the French attacker who turns 25 just after the World Cup.

[ MORE: Juve signs Costa ]

Fekir has been with Lyon since 2011, breaking into the first team in 2013 and recording 57 goals and 37 assists in 153 appearances with the club.

His 18-goal, 7-assist run in Ligue 1’s 2017-18 campaign was his best since recording 13 and 12 in 2014-15.

Fekir is very versatile, able to play as a center forward, attacking midfielder, and on either wing, though he’s been most prolific as at the front of a midfield in a 4-2-3-1.

A move would call into question Fekir’s participation in Saturday’s France friendly against the United States, Les Bleus’ final warm-up for Russia.

Juventus seals $47 million move for Douglas Costa

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Douglas Costa’s outstanding loan season at Juventus has earned him a permanent move to Turin.

It’s also earned Bayern Munich about $47 million after Juve exercised an option to buy the 27-year-old.

[ MORE: USMNT drop 1 in FIFA rankings ]

Costa signed a deal which will keep him with the serial Serie A champions through the 2021-22 season.

Since arriving in Europe at Shakhtar Donetsk, Costa has won four league titles in Ukraine, two in Germany, and this year’s scudetto in Italy. Only in 2014-15, his final year at Shakhtar, did he miss out on a title.

Costa will represent Brazil at the World Cup.

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford scores terrific goal vs. Costa Rica

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcus Rashford‘s first England goal since September was a beauty.

The Manchester United youngster took a short pass in space and belted the ball across the goal from 23 yards to put England up 1-0 against Costa Rica in the Three Lions final World Cup tune-up.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Rashford, 20, now has three England goals heading into Russia, where he’s given manager Gareth Southgate something to think about ahead of Group G with Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium.

He scored a career-high seven Premier League goals this season for Jose Mourinho.