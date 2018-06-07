Ghanaian FA “dissolved” while men’s team plays Iceland

Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the dissolution of the nation’s Football Association.
The announcement comes as Ghana played a friendly in Iceland. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the World Cup.
An undercover reporter filmed Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s council, accepting a bribe as part of a widespread investigation into African football.
According to the BBC, a Ghanaian official cited the “widespread nature of the apparent rot” in the FA as reason for its dissolution. The BBC also saw the video, which showed Nyantakyi “placing $65,000 ‘shopping money’ into a plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.”
According to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiama, the dissolution of the league also means “all other activities related to the FA have been suspended until further notice.”
“We are going to put in place structures to ensure that we get in touch with FIFA and CAF to have a dialogue to get normalcy in place,” he told Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Newsnight, Thursday.