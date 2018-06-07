More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

How would Liverpool line up with Fekir? And can they catch Man City?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s attack has not been questioned much, and for good reason, but the addition of Nabil Fekir asks two big questions.

  1. Is his playmaking ability in the center of the park, combined with Fabinho and Naby Keita behind him, enough to push Liverpool to Manchester City’s level?
  2. Is he enough to lead Jurgen Klopp to abandon a 4-3-3 that served him so following the sale of Philippe Coutinho?

First things first, Fekir is a great get. Even coming off a career year that begs a comparison to Liverpool selling high on Coutinho, this is a nice add for the Reds.

Fekir brings a silky skill set and a very good 85 percent pass completion rate given he plays in an advanced part of the pitch and takes a lot of audacious chances will the ball. Eighteen league goals and eight assists are no jokes, either.

He was, however, deployed in a manner inconsistent with how Jurgen Klopp uses his midfielders in a 4-3-3. Fekir played a lot in the 4-2-3-1, a formation Klopp stopped using after the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

In fact, when Lyon boss Bruno Génésio opted for a 4-3-3, it was usually because Fekir was injured or unavailable. Génésio used Fekir once as a right wing in the 4-3-3, and twice as a right central midfielder in an inverted triangle. One time, they beat PSG. Conversely, they also lost to Bordeaux.

Klopp could easily opt to go back to a 4-2-3-1, especially with more safety in defensive midfield thanks to the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita (It’s also worth noting that the trio combined for 23 yellow cards and two red cards last season, so Liverpool could set some sort of record there).

Liverpool used a 4-3-3 in all four of their meetings with Man City last season, the only loss coming when the Reds had 10 men. City used a 4-3-3 twice against Liverpool, a 3-1-4-2 in the 5-0 win, an a 3-5-2 when chasing the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie.

The Reds had so much success in the 4-3-3 late last season, and especially against City, even if the formation was demanded largely due to injury. Klopp will probably use both, but perhaps it’s best to expect a lot more 4-2-3-1.

And it would probably look like this:

— Karius —

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

— Fabinho — Keita —

— Salah — Fekir — Mane —

— Firmino —

That is a very good lineup, and it’s unreasonable to think any of the players take a dramatic step back next season.

But going to a 4-3-3 with Fekir in the center of the park is not a formation I’d hazard against Man City. And using Fekir on the wing means benching Sadio Mane (likely to use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita on top of Fabinho).

As good as Man City was last season, it’s difficult to believe they are going to find another 100-point season. Bounces alone should knock them down to 95. Can the Reds be 15-20 points better?

It’s possible, sure, but don’t forget that City is going to be improved by familiarity with the system alone (not to mention additions like (probably) Riyad Mahrez).

Is it August yet? Oh yeah, we’ve got a World Cup first.

How might the USMNT line up versus France?

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
When we last saw the United States men’s national team, they looked very much like a side that hadn’t played together much.

A surprising first half lead very much against the run of play yielded to the Republic of Ireland’s control and a 2-1 loss.

While Dave Sarachan might’ve been tempted to tear up his lineup card and never look back, he won’t be well-served throwing something unorthodox at the wall and hoping it sticks.

That’s because France, in its send-off match, carrying the badge of World Cup contender? Yeah, that’s a tough ask.

Here’s how the guys looked to open Saturday’s loss at the Aviva Stadium:

Hamid

— Yedlin — Miazga — Carter-Vickers — Villafana —

— Trapp —

— Weah — Adams — McKennie — Rubin —

— Wood —

It’s not going to be exactly the same in Lyon. Hamid was rusty, and the USMNT didn’t take Zack Steffen away from Columbus for a couple weeks to plant him on the bench.

Plus, Cameron Carter-Vickers struggled and there are a few guys who, frankly, are probably in line for minutes.

We’ll provide two XIs: one with minimal changes, and another that’s nearly wholesale. What Sarachan tries is anyone’s guess.

Minimal change XI

Steffen

— Yedlin — Miazga — Parker — Lichaj —

— Trapp —

— Weah — Adams — McKennie — Rubin —

— Wood —

All changes XI

Steffen

— Moore — Parker — Palmer-Brown — Robinson —

— Parks —

 — De La Torre — Corona — Green —

— Novakovich — Sargent —

A nice mix of changes XI

Steffen

— Yedlin — Miazga — Parker — Lichaj —

— Trapp — Parks —

— Weah — Adams — Green —

— Sargent —

France-USMNT preview: Kids meet giants

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
The difference in stakes could hardly be more dramatic between the Saturday combatants at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

For the United States, it’s the next baby steps forward in the long, slow rebuild from this Fall’s World Cup qualifying failure, and the first game since Earnie Stewart was hired as USMNT general manager. It’s also the first meeting with France since 2011.

For France, it’s a send-off to Russia, the final match before a tournament many expect could end with Didier Deschamps’ men lifting the World Cup Trophy.

The French have looked quite good in their run-up to Russia, beating Ireland 2-0 and Italy 3-1 heading into Saturday.

Five different goal scorers have accounted for France’s markers, though Nabil Fekir may not play a prominent role in the match if he’s zipping off to Liverpool on Friday.

France’s XI is star-studded. Even the casual soccer fan has probably heard of more than half the lineup: Pogba, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Lloris, Dembele.

On paper, turf, and maybe water, the young United States team will be expected to be lambs to the slaughter in Lyon. Only five players have double-digit caps. Thirteen have three or fewer.

It’s another chance for Dave Sarachan’s men to put themselves in the shop window. Managers from all over the world have their eyes on France, and will be focused on so many young players in Deschamps’ squad like Thomas Lemar, Mbappe, and Benjamin Pavard.

There’s no reason to think they may not take a liking to Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Matt Miazga, or Andrija Novakovich.

Kickoff from Lyon is 3 p.m. ET.

USMNT's Gonzalez: "I think that we're in good hands"

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Omar Gonzalez might’ve planned to be doing promotional duty ahead of this summer’s World Cup, but not solely as an observer of the biggest tournament in the world.

But Gonzalez, 29, and his United States men’s national teammates fell short in their World Cup qualifying bid, losing in Trinidad and Tobago when a draw would’ve done the trick.

Despite his own goal and a still bewildered disappointment in his voice, the Liga MX center back says he’ll be watching and cheering for fellow CONCACAF nations when the tournament starts next week in Russia.

“I am Mexican, I’ve lived there now for three years and I have friends on the team, some of my teammates are on the team,” said Gonzalez, who was born in Texas to Mexican parents.

“I have a friend who plays for Costa Rica, so I’m definitely not bitter. I’ll be cheering them on and I hope they represent CONCACAF well. I’m looking forward to seeing Mexico hopefully get past the group stage and see how far they can go. My teammate Erick Gutierrez and my former teammate Chucky Lozano, I’m really pulling for them and I hope they have a good tournament.”

Gonzalez was speaking to ProSoccerTalk on behalf of Clamato and their promotion of a michelada, a drink made when the tomato and clam juice drink is mixed with beer and spices (Gonzalez suggests hot sauce).

Like many of his veteran USMNT teammates, Gonzalez has not been called into national team camp since that fateful night at Ato Boldon Stadium. That evening saw him produce an own goal and the United States end a seven tournament run as World Cup participants.

That also loss cued up a number of big changes for U.S. Soccer. Bruce Arena resigned his post, and president Sunil Gulati did not run for another term. Carlos Cordeiro is now in charge of the federation, and the USSF has hired team centurion Earnie Stewart to help find its new manager.

Gonzalez is hoping things calm down a bit around the team.

“I think that we’re in good hands,” he said of the Stewart hire. “Everyone knows that change was needed. Change has happened, and now it’s about moving forward.”

As for his hopes of returning to the team — 29 is not old for a center back — Gonzalez looks forward to a chance for redemption, but is not expecting anything. What he would like to see is a little more organization, hunger, and commitment from the men who are called into the team.

“I just like for things to be running smoothly and when guys go into camps, they are there for the team, to wear their jersey with pride and get along with everyone. It doesn’t happen all the time, but knowing what’s happened with not qualifying and all the things that went wrong, it’s in everyone’s best interest to put everything behind themselves. When they do get together, it has to be all about the team and how they can come together to get the results they need to get.

“I’m liking the changes that are happening with the GM, and looking forward to a new coach, and seeing the direction they takes. I’m happy they are giving these young guys opportunity. I’m think they are moving in the right direction and I’m interested in seeing how it all comes to fruition, and I hope to still be a part of the group and do what I can to help the program and help the young guys if that’s what I have to do, just whatever it takes.”

Is he hopeful of a return to national team duty? Yes, but he’s not necessarily expecting it.

“I’m at the point where I’m just hoping it does come at some point, but if it doesn’t, I’m totally fine with that. I have to focus on my club play and get better every day. If I do happen to get a call-up, I’ll be super excited and ready to go in and join the team. Until it happens, it’s not going through my mind.”

It so happened that our conversation took place hours after a reported agreement to send Gonzalez from Pachuca to Atlas. Gonzalez says “nothing’s done yet” regarding the proposed transfer.

“It’s been all over the Internet, but either I’m going or I’m staying at Pachuca. Nothing is official.”

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A product of Maryland, Gonzalez was the third overall pick of the LA Galaxy in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. He was Rookie of the Year, won three MLS Cups and two Supporters Shields, and was in the league’s Best XI in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

He transferred to Pachuca in 2016, winning the Clausura in his first season and then the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017.

The split season is the biggest difference between MLS and Liga MX, Gonzalez says, adding that the desperation is consistent.

“Both leagues are very competitive but the biggest difference for me is that every game is really tough,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes in MLS, the season is long and there are some games, you hate to say, but that don’t really matter. You hit that period in May and April and the games just aren’t that interesting. For Liga MX, there are two short seasons, two playoffs, you only have 17 games, and there’s that stress that goes along with losing a couple of games and feeling the pressure from everywhere. Every game matters, and every game is a big game.”

Would he like to see that in MLS?

“It could be fun to have that implemented but it’s difficult because how big the U.S. is and the differences in how cold it can get and how hot it can get.”

As for the World Cup, Gonzalez thinks the winner won’t be coming from UEFA for the first time in more than a decade.

“I’ve been saying I want Brazil to win it. I feel really bad the way it ended in Brazil in 2014. They have a great team, and I think they can make a final and maybe finish this one off.”

Ghanaian FA "dissolved" while men's team plays Iceland

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the dissolution of the nation’s Football Association.

The announcement comes as Ghana played a friendly in Iceland. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the World Cup.

An undercover reporter filmed Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s council, accepting a bribe as part of a widespread investigation into African football.

According to the BBC, a Ghanaian official cited the “widespread nature of the apparent rot” in the FA as reason for its dissolution. The BBC also saw the video, which showed Nyantakyi “placing $65,000 ‘shopping money’ into a plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.”

From GhanaWeb:

According to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiama, the dissolution of the league also means “all other activities related to the FA have been suspended until further notice.”

“We are going to put in place structures to ensure that we get in touch with FIFA and CAF to have a dialogue to get normalcy in place,” he told Joy News’ Evans Mensah on Newsnight, Thursday.