Report: Liverpool, Lyon agree $77m fee for French wizard Fekir

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s links with Nabil Fekir are developing into a move, with a medical expected at Anfield by Friday.

L’Equipe is reporting that Lyon and Liverpool have agreed an approximately $77 million deal for the French attacker who turns 25 just after the World Cup.

Fekir has been with Lyon since 2011, breaking into the first team in 2013 and recording 57 goals and 37 assists in 153 appearances with the club.

His 18-goal, 7-assist run in Ligue 1’s 2017-18 campaign was his best since recording 13 and 12 in 2014-15.

Fekir is very versatile, able to play as a center forward, attacking midfielder, and on either wing, though he’s been most prolific as at the front of a midfield in a 4-2-3-1.

A move would call into question Fekir’s participation in Saturday’s France friendly against the United States, Les Bleus’ final warm-up for Russia.

Juventus seals $47 million move for Douglas Costa

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Douglas Costa’s outstanding loan season at Juventus has earned him a permanent move to Turin.

It’s also earned Bayern Munich about $47 million after Juve exercised an option to buy the 27-year-old.

Costa signed a deal which will keep him with the serial Serie A champions through the 2021-22 season.

Since arriving in Europe at Shakhtar Donetsk, Costa has won four league titles in Ukraine, two in Germany, and this year’s scudetto in Italy. Only in 2014-15, his final year at Shakhtar, did he miss out on a title.

Costa will represent Brazil at the World Cup.

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford scores terrific goal vs. Costa Rica

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford‘s first England goal since September was a beauty.

The Manchester United youngster took a short pass in space and belted the ball across the goal from 23 yards to put England up 1-0 against Costa Rica in the Three Lions final World Cup tune-up.

Rashford, 20, now has three England goals heading into Russia, where he’s given manager Gareth Southgate something to think about ahead of Group G with Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium.

He scored a career-high seven Premier League goals this season for Jose Mourinho.

2018 World Cup team preview: Croatia

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Getting to know Croatia: Once part of Yugoslavia, Croatia claimed third place at its first World Cup in 1998. It’s been group stage only in the three of four tournaments since, and Vatreni has plenty of work to do in a Group D with no light days.

No one’s going to like seeing Croatia on its fixture list, with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric joined by Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and myriad others with world-class skills and resumes.

For more history on Croatia, click here.

What group are they in? D

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2 p.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Subasic —–

— Vrsaljko — Corluka — Lovren — Vida

—- Badelj —- Rakitic —-

—- Rebic —- Modric —- Perisic —-

—- Kramaric —-

Star player: Luka Modric – The side’s best player is dealing with off-field issues, charged with perjury just this weekend in the same trial which saw ex-Dinamo Zagreb executive Zdravko Mamic sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

The 32-year-old midfielder continues to be a key piece for Real Madrid, where he’s won four Champions League crowns and a La Liga title. Four times in the UCL team of the season and thrice in the FIFPro World XI, Modric is one of the best players of his generation.

Manager: Zlatko Dalić – Dalic took over Croatia with the side’s World Cup fortunes in jeopardy and delivered a second place finish and playoff victory over Greece. By far his highest profile gig yet, Dalic has had success in UAE with Al-Ain.

Secret weapon: Ante Rebic — The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and added five assists in two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt, on loan for Fiorentina. Likely to serve up crosses and combinations as a super sub, you’ll likely remember his name if Croatia maks a run.

Prediction: Getting out of the opener against Nigeria undamaged is fine, though getting a win would be a massive bonus heading into a match-up with Argentina. Croatia can get out of this group, though finishing as runners-up means a likely match-up with France in the Round of 16.

Solo: 2026 World Cup shouldn’t go to U.S.

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
If you thought the U.S. Soccer presidential election was the last time you’d hear Hope Solo rail against the national federation, you’d be mistaken.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Solo said that she was not supporting the United 2026 bid to host the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

“I can’t say it should be awarded to Morocco,” Solo said. “But I don’t think it should go to the United States, and that’s hard to say.”

In the past, Solo has spoken out against U.S. Soccer’s tight relationship with the MLS marketing arm Soccer United Marketing (SUM), which presents a number of conflicts of interest when considering the growth of the game across the U.S., and not just in MLS. Solo particularly identified SUM and Don Garber as having a role in her decision not to support the United Bid.

Solo is so far the only notable former or current American soccer player to come out against the U.S. World Cup bid. FIFA member nations will vote on the 2026 World Cup on June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia.

David Beckham, co-owner of MLS’ new Miami franchise, came out in favor of the bid on Thursday.