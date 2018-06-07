Saief withdraws from USMNT camp with injury, will miss France game

Kenny Saief can’t catch a break.
The U.S. Men’s National Team winger was forced to withdraw from the last leg of its European training camp in France with a “right leg injury,” according to U.S. Soccer, which announced the news overnight. It’s another blow to Saief, who was one of the few players left on the current roster with years of European experience – as well as appearances in the UEFA Champions League.
“After picking up the injury towards the end of his season with Belgian club Anderlecht, Saief joined the MNT in Dublin last week but was limited in training and did not dress for Saturday’s match against the Republic of Ireland,” U.S. Soccer wrote in a statement. “Saief continued with the team in France, but after conversations with the club’s training staff, the collective decision was made to release the player as a precaution and allow him to prepare for his upcoming preseason camp.”
The 24-year-old had his one-time switch from Israel, the nation he was raised in – approved in June 2017, in time for the Gold Cup, but a series of recurring injuries have kept him to just two friendly match appearances for the U.S. With the injury so late in the training camp, the U.S. declined to call up a replacement, leaving the squad at 24 players.
The USMNT finishes up its three-game summer set against World Cup favorite France on Saturday in Lyon.