Saief withdraws from USMNT camp with injury, will miss France game

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 7:32 AM EDT
Kenny Saief can’t catch a break.

The U.S. Men’s National Team winger was forced to withdraw from the last leg of its European training camp in France with a “right leg injury,” according to U.S. Soccer, which announced the news overnight. It’s another blow to Saief, who was one of the few players left on the current roster with years of European experience – as well as appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

“After picking up the injury towards the end of his season with Belgian club Anderlecht, Saief joined the MNT in Dublin last week but was limited in training and did not dress for Saturday’s match against the Republic of Ireland,” U.S. Soccer wrote in a statement. “Saief continued with the team in France, but after conversations with the club’s training staff, the collective decision was made to release the player as a precaution and allow him to prepare for his upcoming preseason camp.”

The 24-year-old had his one-time switch from Israel, the nation he was raised in – approved in June 2017, in time for the Gold Cup, but a series of recurring injuries have kept him to just two friendly match appearances for the U.S. With the injury so late in the training camp, the U.S. declined to call up a replacement, leaving the squad at 24 players.

The USMNT finishes up its three-game summer set against World Cup favorite France on Saturday in Lyon.

USMNT drops one place to No. 25 in latest FIFA rankings

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team is rated as one of the top 25 teams by FIFA’s world ranking system. But of course, the USMNT won’t be part of the 32-team World Cup.

FIFA announced it’s world rankings for June, which saw the USMNT slide one spot down to No. 25. The main reason for the slide was that a pair of friendly wins in 2014, a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in late May and a 2-1 win over Turkey in early June came off the books. Couple that with the defeat to the Republic of Ireland last week and the U.S. wound up with a lower overall coefficient and less points garnered.

It may not have really mattered for much, but the USMNT did earn 392 points for beating up on a reserve-laden Bolivia side.

The U.S. has oscillated between No. 24 and No. 25 throughout 2018, and they’ll likely fall further as other teams make moves during the World Cup, while the USMNT’s World Cup points earned come off the books.

U.S. Open Cup: RBNY thumps NYCFC; Nashville knocks Colorado out

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls have resumed residence in their derby rivals’ heads.

The Hudson River Derby was decidedly one-sided as RBNY buried NYCFC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, moving onto the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

But first: a Cupset.

Nashville SC 2-0 Colorado Rapids

A Michael Azira own goal and Ropapa Mensah insurance marker sent Anthony Hudson’s Rapids crashing out of the Open Cup at USL competition.

New York City FC 0-4 New York Red Bulls

Woof, Mr. Vieira. This is the sort of loss that drives you to Nice.

One month and one day since the Red Bulls crushed their derby rivals 4-0 at home, they duplicated the score line.

Vincent Bezecourt scored in the second minute, Aaron Long just after halftime, and Daniel Royer twice in the final three minutes to give RBNY a four-star win on the road.

Atlanta United 3-0 Charleston Battery

Tata’s kids didn’t have any problem with their USL visitors, as Andrew Carleton, Ezequiel Barco, and Romario Williams all scored to set up a fourth round date with Orlando City.

Columbus Crew 2-2 Chicago Fire (Chicago wins 10-9 in PKs)

An entertaining 120 minutes led to a wild, 11-round penalty kick shootout. Richard Sanchez saved Logan Ketterer’s 11th round effort after scoring his own effort, a 17th-straight conversion between the two teams.

In regulation, Nemanja Nikolic scored twice for the Fire while Cristian Martinez had a goal and assisted on Adam Jahn’s marker for Columbus.

FC Cincinnati 0-0 Minnesota United (Loons win 3-1 in PKs)

One of MLS’ new boys visited next season’s debutants, and there was little to separate the two at Nippert Stadium. Cincy hit the bar with its first effort and Bobby Shuttleworth stopped the second. Spencer Richey made a save on the Loons’ third effort to give Cincy hope, but Shuttleworth made another save to send Minnesota through.

Elsewhere
Miami United 0-3 Orlando City SC
Houston Dynamo 5-0 NTX Rayados
San Antonio FC 0-1 FC Dallas

Stewart the right man at the right time for USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Earnie Stewart is the new United States men’s national team general manager, the man charged with hiring, er, recommending the hiring of the manager tasked with leading the nation back into international prominence following a horrible World Cup qualifying failure.

On the surface, he ticks a lot of boxes. Domestic success and international acclaim, a sense of the past and present. And, perhaps most importantly, the Dutch-born son of an U.S. Air Force airman and his Dutch wife, he knows that USMNT players can come from anywhere.

And, unlike anyone in recent memory to hold such a coaching or management position with the team, he’s put on the USMNT shirt more than 100 times.

I reached out to a friend who’s worked alongside Stewart to see if I should be excited, nervous, or both about his hiring. Here’s what I was told:

“I’ll tell you this about Earnie. I’m a really big fan in terms of professionalism, order, hierarchy. Consummate pro. There will be more transparency with him as well.”

Andrew Helms’ and Matt Pentz’s story on the USMNT’s 2018 qualifying failure details how the order wasn’t there with Jurgen Klinsmann, and the professionalism at times was clearly as issue under Bruce Arena (see the Trinidad training field saga).

What the USMNT needs now, more than ever, is a man who can bridge the divide between administration and players, between the team and supporters.

There are so many reasons to be concerned about the status of U.S. Soccer. Whether Stewart understands what it means to grow the American game here and abroad is not one of them.

Stewart scored more than 100 goals in the Netherlands before playing a pair of MLS seasons and building the nascent league’s reputation.

He’s played in three World Cups for three different managers, with three very different results. There was the U.S. based tournament that built MLS in 1994, the disastrous run at France 1998, and the glorious if fortunate run to the quarterfinals (which could’ve met the semifinals, TORSTEN FRINGS) in 2002.

Along the way, he’s dealt with the hype of that first tournament, then monumentally awful intra-squad strife in 1998 before that wonderful ’02 run. He has seen it all.

There’s no guarantee he’ll hire the right guy. There’s no guarantee he’ll win over talented dual citizens.

But there’s little doubt he’ll be a proper sounding board for the man he hires, and that he’ll be invigorated to work with a wealth of talent and resources having been hamstrung in Philadelphia.

For everything that needs to be fixed in American soccer, and the uncertainty over whether anything’s really changed with the men and women who are tasked with fixing it, this hire means U.S. Soccer has taken a step forward with a sound decision.

Spurs’ Rose admits to depression diagnosis during tough season

By Nicholas MendolaJun 6, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur and England fullback Danny Rose has disclosed a diagnosis of depression stemming from a number of issues this season.

Rose, 27, was subject of transfer talk last offseason before a knee injury cost him most of his on-field campaign.

In the middle of the grueling rehab process, Rose says his uncle committed suicide, his brother was nearly attacked, and his mother racially abused.

On top of that, he was diagnosed and did not want to worry his family. He admits that his parents might not hear it from him until they read it in the news. From the BBC:

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a testing time at Tottenham this season,” said Rose. “It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about. … I haven’t told my mum or my dad, and they are probably going to be really angry reading this, but I’ve kept it to myself until now.”

“I was getting very angry, very easily,” he said. “I didn’t want to go into football, I didn’t want to do my rehab.”

Rose also said he told his family not to go to the World Cup in Russia because he feared for their safety given significant racial concerns in the host nation.

“It’s really sad,” Rose said. “It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.”

Hopefully the full back gets a positive turn for country and then club after a trying year. More importantly, if you’re suffering or diagnosed with depression, don’t leave those who care about you in the dark. Everyone wants to help.